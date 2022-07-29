Wayne County, GTR. Mitchell Church Partner for Black Men’s Health Event

Detroit native and Loyola High School Principal Wyatt Jones III, left, authored his new book, “The Urban Playbook: A Guide to Building Genuine and Sustainable Relationships with Black Boys.” Aaron Foley, center, a multi-hyphenate journalist, author, subject matter expert and the founding director of the Black Media Initiative at the Center for Community Media at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, captures his love of Detroit in his book, “Boys Come First.” Detroit resident Karl Robinson, right, wrote a book on his experiences as a former prison chaplain at the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO