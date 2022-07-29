Wayne County, GTR. Mitchell Church Partner for Black Men’s Health Event

michiganchronicle.com
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Write On, Black Men: Why These Detroit Authors Get It Right
Detroit native and Loyola High School Principal Wyatt Jones III, left, authored his new book, “The Urban Playbook: A Guide to Building Genuine and Sustainable Relationships with Black Boys.” Aaron Foley, center, a multi-hyphenate journalist, author, subject matter expert and the founding director of the Black Media Initiative at the Center for Community Media at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, captures his love of Detroit in his book, “Boys Come First.” Detroit resident Karl Robinson, right, wrote a book on his experiences as a former prison chaplain at the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York.
michiganchronicle.com
Megan Thee Stallion To Participate In Headlining Fireside Chat At Forbes’ 2022 Under 30 Summit, Presented By Rocket Mortgage
On Monday, August 1, Forbes announced the 2022 Under 30 Summit, presented by Rocket Mortgage, will take place October 2-5 in Detroit and virtually. Forbes’ flagship Under 30 Summit, will convene more than 2,500 young leaders and entrepreneurs who are paving the path forward in their respective fields. The four-day event, taking place virtually and at the historic Detroit Opera House, will consist of connecting, learning, teaching, building, networking and conversations focused on ideating actionable solutions for 2022 and beyond.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit City Clerk Talks Redistricting, Plans to Increase Security For Tuesday Primary
The August Primary is on Tuesday, August 2 and several changes are in place due to redistricting FOX 2 Detroit reported. In the city, Clerk Janice Winfrey said the voting precincts would shrink from about 500 to 450. “Every voter, every Detroit voter was impacted by the redistricting, either their...
Comments / 0