ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Man allegedly scammed out of $3,200 trying to rent Long Beach condo

By Jaysha Patel via
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQ4Z9_0gyGGrPc00

Thomas Flood found an online listing on Esperanza Avenue when he started looking to move to Long Beach.

"I was looking for either a studio or one bedroom that would allow my cat and allow parking. I found this place on craigslist," Flood said.

Flood said he emailed the person who posted the listing. He then signed a lease and wired $3,200 for the deposit and first month's rent before touring the place.

Flood said the alleged property manager and landlord also scheduled a time to give him an official tour.

What he discovered when he showed up for the tour was not what he expected.

"Spoke to the man there who also told me it was not for rent and I was probably getting scammed," Flood said.

We spoke to the people who live in the unit Flood thought he was renting off-camera who confirmed their condominium is not for rent.

Now, Flood said his bank is trying to contact the other bank his money was wired to. Flood said his bank told him he could get his money back if both banks recognize this situation as fraud.

The FBI told ABC7 there are ways to check for red flags before wiring money, like double-checking the listing and images in it for things like a watermark.

"If you are trying to rent a property here in Los Angeles, but the alleged landlord is asking you to wire transfer money to an account that's overseas or only use cryptocurrency or something along those lines, those are red flags," said Steve Lawrence, supervisory special agent at the FBI.

And if you get scammed, report it to your bank immediately.

Flood said he contacted Long Beach police, and LBPD said this is a criminal matter and they've taken a report.

The condominium listing is still up on craigslist.

For more information on what to do if you're the victim of fraud, go to usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds.

Follow Jaysha on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha

Twitter.com/abc7jaysha

Instagram.com/abc7jaysha

Comments / 13

Kristine Leslie Chiha
3d ago

it almost happened to my brother he saw a listing on Craigslist. Almost put money down but I went to look at yhe place and talked to the manager it was for rent but not the price in Craigslist. we got lucky. This was also in Long Beach.

Reply
7
nick bootleg
3d ago

we had a house next door that was just remodeled, and a few weeks later, a couple with kids from the mid west had showed up to move in ..had a Truck and tailor with all their belongings ,The cops showed up and informed them that the place was not for rent, Owners showed up, these people lost 7500 in rent and deposit, and were basically Broke after that.. But it didn't stop there, 3 more families over the course of the week had been scammed... one family had actually walked thru house before signing agreement... 😨😨

Reply(3)
3
mimi62
4d ago

Moral of the story is “stay away from Craig’s list”.

Reply
18
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Renting#Condo#Fraud
foxla.com

Police: Homeless man arrested for murder at Santa Monica Main Library

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A homeless man was allegedly stabbed to death by another homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said Sunday. The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
SANTA MONICA, CA
calmatters.network

Civilians, not officers, could soon respond to certain police calls in Long Beach

The community service assistant program will create 16 new civilian jobs at the department with duties will include responding to “priority 3” calls, which are requests for officers to respond to non-violent incidents. Typically, they include filling out police reports after a crime has occurred. By contrast, officers would still respond to more urgent calls, such as “priority 1” incidents that could include serious injuries, possible loss of life or other emergencies.
LONG BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Street Beat: July 20 to July 25, 2022

Bench warrant. Nicole Diana Adams, 31, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. She was held on a $2,500. DUI. Victor Hugo Chavez Villegas, 38, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a prior DUI charge and driving with a license suspended for driving under the influence. He was held on a $15,500 bail.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
burbankpd.org

Man Arrested For Theft Of Catalytic Converters

On July 29, 2022, at about 02:50 a.m., a Burbank Police Officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Buena Vista Street and Winona Avenue because the car did not have a front bumper or license plate, a violation of the California Vehicle Code. The officer spoke with the driver,...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

3 arrested in thefts at Guitar Center in Fountain Valley

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Three suspects accused of organized retail theft at the Guitar Center in Fountain Valley and other crimes in Orange County have been arrested, police said. Officials with Fountain Valley PD said within the past two weeks, two separate grand theft incidents have occurred at the music...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Troubled Long Beach bar closed by state officials opens new location just 10 minutes away

A Long Beach bar has been shut down after an investigation discovered illegal drugs were being sold inside, but the name of the bar — Bottoms Up — lives on in another location and with the same owner. The bar's North Long Beach location, along Artesia Boulevard, was slapped with signs of suspension on its door. The state Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the bar's liquor license after an undercover investigation found a security guard inside the business dealing drugs."Cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodeine were sold at the location and that's against the law," said John Carr, with Alcoholic Beverage Control. The 26-year-old security guard,...
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
129K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy