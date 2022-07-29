Katy Perry Celebrates the Launch of De Soi, Her New Non-Alcholic Apertif Line

celebsbar.com
Katy Perry Rocks Floral Crop Top & Matching Skirt Shooting D&G Campaign In Italy: Photos
Katy Perry joined a long list of celebrities vacationing in Italy this summer — but the pop star put in some hours on the job as well while visiting the gorgeous country. The “Fireworks” singer, 37, was spotted shooting a campaign for famed fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in Capri on Saturday, July 16. Rocking a gorgeous floral bralette and matching skirt, Katy posed for her life on the bow of an iconic wooden Riva boat.
Adele Looks Stunning Wearing No Makeup while On Luxury Yacht With BF Rich Paul: Photo
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were seen cruising around Sardinia just one day before the singer announced her rescheduled Las Vegas residency. See a pic here!
TODAY.com
Lupita Nyong’o shares video eating ant-topped fruit at fancy LA party
“Black Panther” actor Lupita Nyong’o showed off her foodie side at a recent high-end outdoor get-together. The adventurous actor shared a video of her biting into a fruit garnished with ants. Nyong’o appeared at the Audi-sponsored event in Los Angeles, which featured food from the Copenhagen-based restaurant Noma,...
Angelina Jolie Is Beaming With Pride as She Announces a Big Step in Daughter Zahara’s Future
Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie just gave fans a rare update on one of her children, and we know she’s the proudest mama right now. On July 31, Jolie gave fans a welcomed update on one of her children, specifically Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and her future! The proud mama posted a picture of Zahara with her “Spelman sisters” to announce that Zahara has decided to attend Spelman College. Jolie posted the photo with the caption, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a...
Behind the Beef: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s Feud Explained Blow By Blow
Do you ever look around at a fight between friends, and wonder, “What happened here?”. Well, we do too. Read below for a deep dive into the beginning, fiery middle, and sweet conclusion of one of today’s most famous feuds: the beef between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.
Selena Gomez Continued Her ’60s Streak With a Yellow Minidress and a Baby Beehive
Is Selena Gomez going through a ’60s phase or is she so excited for the new Beyoncé album that she's dressing like a literal Beyhive? Maybe both? I think both. In London on Tuesday, July 12, the Only Murders in the Building star made a surprise appearance at Space NK Kings Cross to launch her new Rare Beauty Kind Words lipsticks. For the occasion, Gomez wore her dark hair in a modern beehive hairstyle paired with a yellow dress from Victor Glemaud that complements the ’60s mod aesthetic with its above-the-knee hemline and long bell sleeves. It's all very London, baby!
Britney Spears goes to a bar for ‘first time’ after being banned from alcohol during conservatorship
Britney Spears has revealed that she just had her “first” outing to a bar, after not being allowed to drink during her 13- year conservatorship.In her Instagram story on Thursday, the 40-year-old pop star documented herself sitting at a bar while claiming that it was her “first time” ever.“This is my first time at a bar, first time,” she said to the camera. “I feel so fancy, and I feel so sophisticated.”The “Gimme More” singer, who was wearing a pair of large sunglasses and a choker, went on to direct her camera towards her assistant, Victoria Asher.While Asher grabbed...
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Horse Sparks Slew of Theories Ahead of Album Launch
As fans count down to the release of Beyoncé's seventh studio album, theories over her choice of cover art have dominated social media.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Camila Cabello Reflects on Fifth Harmony's 'Wild Ride' After 10th Anniversary with Throwback Photo
Camila Cabello is reminiscing on her time as a member of Fifth Harmony. On Thursday — one day after the former girl group celebrated the 10th anniversary of their July 27, 2012 formation on The X Factor — Cabello paid tribute to her former bandmates on social media and wished them "love and happiness."
Fifth Harmony — Including Camila Cabello — Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary of Their Formation
Click here to read the full article. Fifth Harmony, one of modern pop’s greatest girl groups, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on July 27 — and its former members, now all pursuing solo careers, commemorated the date of the group’s formation with sweet posts on social media. As the hashtag #10YearsOfFifthHarmony went viral on Twitter and Rolling Stone ranked the group’s 27 best songs on Wednesday, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani shared posts, celebrating the anniversary. Camila Cabello, who left Fifth Harmony in December 2016 to pursue a solo career, was the last to speak on the anniversary, sharing a...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Track List Revealed
Beyonce's Renaissance track list proves the superstar is back and ready for a for a new era. Queen Bey has finally unveiled the album's official track list. On her Instagram Story, she shared the names of the 16 songs that make up the completed project, including tracks titled “I’m That Girl,” “Plastic on the Sofa,” “Thique,” “All Up In Your Mind” and “America Has a Problem."
Where the Britney Spears conservatorship began: 'Disgraceland' takes us back
With no privacy, it’s no wonder Britney Spears ended 2007 with a bald head bashing an umbrella into a car. Leading her to be subjected to a conservatorship under her dad’s supervision. Disgraceland breaks it all down, but makes it true crime.
People
Jennifer Lopez Lives Out Her 'Disco Diva Fantasy' During Italy Charity Gala
Jennifer Lopez has brought her "disco diva fantasy" to life!. The singer rocked the stage in Italy at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity event on Saturday evening, where she opened her act with two of her signature hits, "If You Had My Love" and "Waiting for Tonight." Wearing a zebra-print...
The Hollywood Gossip
Taylor Swift Defends Private Jet Use: It's Not What It Looks Like!
Taylor Swift would like to explain herself. The pop and country music star came under significant fire late last week after an online after a study — conducted by digital marketing firm Yard — revealed that flights by her private jet have emitted 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon in the last seven months.
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Reunite in New TikTok -- and It's BFF Goals
Girl time! Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa got together for a hilarious round of the "He’s a 10" TikTok challenge. In the video, posted on the Only Murders in the Building star’s account, Gomez, 30, and Raisa, 34, take turns sharing potential things that would be deal-breakers in a relationship, despite the guy being a 10 in the looks department.
TMZ.com
Beyonce's Album Looks, From 'Renaissance' to 'Dangerously in Love'
Beyoncé’s fashion icon status is officially in “Renaissance” mode with the release of the new album!. On Friday, Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio collection … ushering in a new wave of glam shots, which she’s done since her debut solo album back in 2003.
A TikToker's video of her 96-square-foot micro-apartment in Paris shows how to live in a home smaller than the average parking space
@shump_ a TikToker with 11,000 followers, filmed a tour of her tiny apartment in Paris, where she said she is currently working as an au pair.
New Music Fridays: The hottest releases from Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, and more
It’s Friday, and we have a round-up of new music to add to your pre-party playlist. Check out the hottest new music from singers you know and get to know other talented artists from a variety of genres. 1. Beyoncé Queen Bey’s album is finally here, and one of...
Elite Daily
Here Are A Few Of Charli XCX's Best Music Video Looks
Charli XCX is a total style icon. She can pull off any aesthetic. If you need proof, just watch her music videos. The star has rocked a number of different looks throughout the years, including bubblegum-pop star and sultry funeral attendee. She has the range.
