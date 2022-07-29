NJ mayor charged with stealing from parking meters — and more

wobm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13thKristen Walters
The 10 Hottest Places to Go Dancing in New JerseyBridget MulroyElizabeth, NJ
Related
Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Issue 131 Summonses at Crystal Lake/ASARCO Mine
Dozens of people will be headed to court soon after officials in one Ocean County municipality issued over 130 summonses this weekend at a lake near an old strip mining operation. Following complaints about trespassing, noise, and ATV riders, officers with the Manchester Township Police Department, assisted by other law...
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Police Raid At Heritage Minerals Site In Manchester Results in Dozens Of Tickets, Fines
Once again, Manchester Police have conducted a “special enforcement detail” at the dangerous Heritage Minerals site, resulting in dozens of fines and penalties. Originally operated by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), Inc., the property was sold to and subsequently operated by Heritage Minerals until the cessation of mining operations in the early 1980’s.
Toddler drowns in Linden, NJ backyard pool
LINDEN — A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday afternoon in a backyard pool at his grandmother's house. Linden police spokesman Chrisopher Guenther said family members found the toddler in the pool on McKinley Avenue around 5:15 p.m. and began administering CPR after getting him out. The boy was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth where he was pronounced dead a short while later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Ocean County Bakery in Tuckerton is Open with a “Stranger Things” Connection
Two things we love to lead within our articles for you at home are "delicious" and "local". This time around we have both for you in this story. This story comes to you from Southern Ocean County. The new Ocean County shop is located in Tuckerton right along Route 9 (161 E. Main Street) in the Seaport Plaza.
Plan for flex space buildings in Jackson gains preliminary approval
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Planning Board have voted to grant preliminary major site plan approval to an applicant who is proposing to construct three flex space buildings on a 12-acre parcel at Route 537 and Allyson Road. Board members held off on granting final major site...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCPO ACKNOWLEDGES IT’S SUMMER INTERNS
In honor of National Intern Day, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to acknowledge our summer interns! Our current group of interns represent 11 different colleges and universities and are gaining valuable experience working with our Detectives and Prosecutors. The greatest journey starts with the first step!. media...
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
RELATED PEOPLE
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE
Many of our followers have been commenting on the high volume of accidents, rollovers and sadly fatalities. We feel the anxiety here at OCSN too as we report these accidents to you. The volume of medevac requests, sometimes multiple requests for one accident, is heartbreaking. Please pay attention and stay focused. You need to be mindful of other drivers who are distracted because you have to be on the defensive side too by trying to stay away from them. We don’t enjoy putting up these accidents and fatalities and would love to see a significant drop in them. For yourself and those you love please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
Living in This New Jersey City is Somehow Even More Expensive than NYC
A New Jersey City was named the most expensive to rent in. Ever since the pandemic began, the housing market has been a disaster. People are struggling to buy homes; often needing to put offers in over the asking price. It's definitely not a renter's market either. For those hoping...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: IDENTITY THEFT IS ON THE RISE
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has offered the following advice to protect your identity. Stolen identity can be a burden both personally and financially. Identity theft affects one in 20 Americans a year. Unfortunately, criminals just keep finding better ways to steal people’s identities, money, and credit. When it comes to your personal information, any information is as good as gold to cybercriminals. The best way to avoid being the victim of identity theft is by protecting your personal information. Here are some easy ways to do this:
NJ Governor Murphy Names Sarkos Atlantic City Acting Police Chief
It’s been a long time coming. Atlantic City Police Interim Officer-in-Charge, James Sarkos has been promoted to Acting Chief of Police, effective immediately. Sarkos has worked under the interim title since October, 2020. This is such an important decision that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy personally broke the news...
IN THIS ARTICLE
All Aboard For a Fun Day at Monmouth County, NJ’s Historic Railroad
I have a confession that I have to make. I'm a huge fan of the Bachelorette. I started watching it as part of a 'fantasy league' I was doing with my buddies. They stopped watching it, but here I am a few seasons later just eating up the trash TV.
The Best Fun for Your Family is Sitting in the Heart of Monmouth County, NJ
During the summer, we tend to run towards the water but there are plenty of things to do throughout Monmouth County. Going to a county fair gives you a sense of community and strongly supports locals. The Monmouth County Fair is about to wrap up for the 2022 season. Filled...
Authorities Probe How Local Man Found In Sea Bright Surf Died
How a financial adviser who was found in the surf off Sea Bright died remained a question entering the weekend. Authorities weren't sure whether Henry C. Potter, 64, of Highlands drowned or succumbed to some medical problem on Wednesday, Police Chief Brett M. Friedman said. It will be up to...
Barnegat Police Chief Explains How and Why So Many Cars Are Being Broken Into, Stolen in Ocean County
by Barnegat Police Chief Keith A. Germain, We wanted to take a few minutes this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Jersey Globe
Trenton councilwoman who made bigoted, homophobic statements may run for Trenton mayor
Robin Vaughn has taken out petitions to run for mayor of Trenton against incumbent Reed Gusciora, setting up a potentially nasty fight between a gay, white man and a Black woman with a history of hurling racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and hateful statements in a non-partisan election with statewide implications. Vaughn,...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
I’m in part of NJ that’s under a water restriction — and look at my lawn
You know those perfect homes? With those perfect lawns? Owned by Mr. Suburb? The guy who has his own riding mower and tiller and owns every other piece of lawn equipment ever manufactured? The guy whose lawn looks better than the best MLB park?. I’m not that guy. When...
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0