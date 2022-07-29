Sofia Carson on Acting and Writing Music for Netflix’s ‘Purple Hearts’: ‘It’s Very Exciting to Have Entered This Stage of My Career’

www.aol.com
Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'
Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
David Warner, Star Trek and Twin Peaks Actor, Dies at 80
British actor David Warner has died at the age of 80. Warner died Sunday from "a cancer-related illness," the BBC reports. Warner is mainly known for film roles in Titanic, The Omen, and Tron. He also appeared in many TV shows, including Penny Dreadful, Twin Peaks, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, among others, and often played villainous characters.
Tommy Chong Jokes About Reuniting With ‘That ‘70s Show’ Cast for Netflix Spinoff ‘That ‘90s Show’: ‘I Like the Paycheck’
Tommy Chong says reuniting with the “That ’70s Show” cast for the upcoming “That ’90s Show” reboot felt like no time had passed. Chong reprises his role as Leo in the Netflix series, which also sees the return of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman. “The minute Kitty knocked on the door and I opened the door and it was her, it could have been yesterday,” Chong tells me.
'Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Celebrates Nearly 8 Years of Sobriety: 'I'm So Grateful'
Jamie Campbell Bower took some time to reflect on the progress he's made since becoming sober nearly eight years ago, and he implored others battling with addiction to continue the good fight. The Stranger Things star took to Twitter earlier this week and recalled his former self "in active addiction"...
Brendan Fraser's big comeback! Nineties heartthrob famous for George of the Jungle and Encino Man transforms into 600lb recluse for new film The Whale as he returns to Hollywood
Nineties heartthrob Brendan Fraser has transformed into a 600 pound man for his new film The Whale. In a first look image from The Whale, Fraser has undergone a significant physical transformation in order to play an obese man. Fraser, 53, looks worlds away from the sculpted actor fans remember...
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
Drew Barrymore Teases a ‘Few Reasons’ Why Ex Justin Long ‘Gets All the Ladies’
Special skills? Drew Barrymore shared why her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long, has been so successful with women. “You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them].” the 50 First Dates star, 47, shared with comedian Mike Birbiglia on his "A Little Bit […]
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s Son Onyx’s Baby Album: Pics
A secret son! Iggy Azalea announced in June 2020 that she had given birth after previously denying pregnancy rumors — and she has been showing Onyx off ever since. “I have a son,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it […]
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
Blonde: Netflix releases trailer for biopic starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe
Netflix have released the first trailer for Blonde, a biopic that details rise to fame and ultimate demise of Marilyn Monroe.Ana de Armas stars as the iconic Hollywood star, alongside Adrien Brody (who plays Monroe’s husband, the playwright Arthur Miller), Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson.The film has been given an adult rating - NC-17 - for its graphic sexual content and will be the first of its kind to be released through a streaming service.A premiere date of 28 September has also been confirmed by Netflix.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Blonde: Trailer for Netflix biopic gives first-look of Ana De Armas as Marylin MonroeBlonde: Trailer for Netflix biopic gives first-look of Ana De Armas as Marylin MonroeThe Most Hated Man on the Internet: Netflix releases Hunter Moore documentary series
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp ‘Broke’ Director Peter Weir, Ethan Hawke Says
Don’t count on any Ethan Hawke collabs with Russell Crowe or Johnny Depp after the “Dead Poets Society” star chalked up director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood to two leading men who “gave him a hard time.”. While speaking to IndieWire about his new...
Celebs You’d Never Guess Have Law Degrees: Rebel Wilson, Gerard Butler and More
Order in the court! Rebel Wilson, Gerard Butler and more stars tried their hand at studying and practicing law before they made it big in Hollywood. Before solidifying his place among some of the hottest names in the movie industry, Butler held a high position in the law society at his Scottish university. After graduating […]
Nichelle Nichols, Uhura in ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed communications officer Uhura on the original “Star Trek” series, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old. Nichols’ death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years. More from Variety. Simon Pegg: 'Star...
Amy Winehouse Movie Heats Up as ‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela Emerges as Frontrunner to Play Singer (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” is close to securing its lead. Multiple sources tell Variety that Marisa Abela, one of the stars of HBO and BBC drama “Industry,” is a frontrunner to play Winehouse. It’s believed Abela is in discussions, though the role isn’t yet locked in and a small group of other actors are also believed to be in the mix. As previously reported, the role was always intended to go to a newcomer, and producers have been keen to hire a fresh face rather than go down the pop-star casting route. The scene-stealing Abela...
About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond
Whether they’re out and about around town or getting all dolled up for big event, the stars always serve up a healthy dose of style inspiration. Because regardless of if they're running home from the gym or stepping a stiletto-clad foot on the red carpet, celebs dress to impress. With stylists on speed dial, it […]
Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley’s Adorable Family: Adoption, Pregnancy and More!
Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have a home life full of love with daughters Naleigh and Adalaide and son Joshua. The Grey’s Anatomy alum and the singer met when she starred as the female lead in his 2005 music video for “Only You.” The musician reflected on this moment in 2019 via Instagram, writing, “She […]
