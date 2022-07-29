Sofia Carson on Acting and Writing Music for Netflix’s ‘Purple Hearts’: ‘It’s Very Exciting to Have Entered This Stage of My Career’

Netflix have released the first trailer for Blonde, a biopic that details rise to fame and ultimate demise of Marilyn Monroe.Ana de Armas stars as the iconic Hollywood star, alongside Adrien Brody (who plays Monroe’s husband, the playwright Arthur Miller), Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson.The film has been given an adult rating - NC-17 - for its graphic sexual content and will be the first of its kind to be released through a streaming service.A premiere date of 28 September has also been confirmed by Netflix.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Blonde: Trailer for Netflix biopic gives first-look of Ana De Armas as Marylin MonroeBlonde: Trailer for Netflix biopic gives first-look of Ana De Armas as Marylin MonroeThe Most Hated Man on the Internet: Netflix releases Hunter Moore documentary series

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO