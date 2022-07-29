Dedman gift propels The Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills’ Building Great Futures Campaign Closer to finish line

www.pinehurst.com
WRAL
Lee, Chatham Co. communities honor 1908 great flood on 114th anniversary
Lee, Chatham Co. communities honor 1908 great flood on 114th anniversary. The Tar Heel Traveler is commemorating significant anniversaries this week--such as the Great Flood that happened in August of 1908 and which destroyed the crossroads community of Carbonton on the Lee/Chatham County line. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
Keaton's Place: A mother's mission to help others after losing son to addiction
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Susan Hunt lost her son to drug addiction in 2019. The Randolph County mother said her son Keaton was 20 years old and had his whole life in front of him. “He was my firstborn, most wonderful child in the entire universe. Very caring, very...
US Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment to give special show at Cary High School
Following the show, members of the unit will host an informal clinic with local high school bands and Junior ROTC units.
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
Path cleared for ACE Speedway to sue North Carolina health department over COVID-19 shut down
ELON, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be more laps in the match race between the owners of ACE Speedway in Alamance County and state officials. The North Carolina Court of Appeals, in a 3-0 decision, on Tuesday said that ACE’s lawsuit could go forward against Dr. Mandy Cohen, former head of the NC Department of […]
cbs17
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
waltermagazine.com
Summer Sips: Seven Refreshing Beverages to Try Before the End of August
From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to the iciest cocktails, there’s a delicious drink to cool you down any day of the week. It feels like North Carolina summers just keep getting hotter, but there’s nothing better than a cool drink on a steamy day. From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to icy, refined cocktails, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most refreshing drinks to enjoy before summer comes to a close.
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
sandhillssentinel.com
Fire devours West End home
A two-alarm house fire left a West End woman without a home on Saturday. The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. down a private road named Thomas Place, which is off Carthage Road. Seven Lakes Fire was first on scene and reported the house was already fully engulfed with...
Laurinburg native, East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd has 5th surgery since July 23 boat crash
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd, a Laurinburg native, went through his fifth surgery on Sunday following a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, who graduated from Scotland County High School, was flown from Bath to Greenville after suffering serious leg injuries in the accident. Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, […]
'I felt betrayed.' 6-year-old left behind on field trip to park by Cary daycare
Cary, N.C. — A Cary mother is outraged after her 6-year-old son was left behind on a field trip by a local daycare. Jessica Button said she's lost all trust with the KinderCare Learning Center on Kilymane Drive staff. Her son, Lucas, was supposed to board a bus on Wednesday at Jack Smith Park.
point2homes.com
742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513
Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Taxes for 742 Crabtree Crossing Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513. The market value for this residential property was estimated at $424,068. In...
Captain Kirk to Raleigh City Councilman: ‘Get lost.’ And the politician loved it.
David Cox has been a ‘Star Trek’ fan since the 1960s, so he enjoyed every moment of his banter with William Shatner at GalaxyCon.
Yardbarker
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Police Giving Cart Drivers Same Scrutiny Inside the Gates
A staple of most resort communities is the golf cart, and Seven Lakes North, South and West have their share. The handy vehicles zip around on treks to the golf courses, the lakes, pools, mailhouses and neighbors’ houses. But the carts share the roads with full-size sedans, vans, trucks...
NC man dies in crash on James River Bridge
A person has died after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on the James River Bridge.
WLOS.com
2-year-old found in unlocked car dies, North Carolina sheriff's office reports
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says a 2-year-old boy has died a week after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car. News outlets report that the Scotland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Graham Road on July 21 to look for a boy who got out of his house.
Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Doctor from N.C. Central helps research new ways to treat uterine fibroids
July is Fibroid Awareness Month. Research shows 20% to 80% of women develop fibroids by the time they reach 50. In Black women, those numbers are even higher. Research shows nearly a quarter of African American women between 18 and 30 have fibroids, compared with about 6% white women. Dr....
