Huntsville, AL

Gary’s Tea: Did Sheree’ Whitfield Lie About Dating Martell Holt?! [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
 4 days ago

Recently, Sheree Whitfield confirmed that she was indeed dating Love & Marriage Huntsville’s Martell Holt, but today the story is different. Martell is saying that Sheree is lying about them dating and he was just fixing her pool.

“According to [Martell’s friend], Martell is pissed and he said that he and Sheree are not together, and that Sheree is not even his type,” says Gary’s sources.

Hear Gary’s Tea to get the tea on this relationship and others.

