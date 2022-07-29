WWE SummerSlam Stage Notes, Expected Attendance

Coming out of WWE SummerSlam, the red brand saw returns, debuts, and even a celebrity having his first one-on-one match in company history. Most notably, Triple H, in his first couple of weeks in charge of creative, clearly sought to shake things up in the women’s division. With the “Raw” Women’s Championship staying around the waist of Bianca Belair for now, her next major challenge became apparent when a returning Bayley made her way down the ramp before stopping, allowing two other wrestlers to join her in shocking fashion — Dakota Kai, who was released back in April from “NXT,” and Iyo Sky, formerly known as Io Shirai, also making her return from injury and having seemingly signed a new contract. The trio entered the ring and faced down Belair, who was unexpectedly backed up by Becky Lynch, whom Belair had just defeated for the championship.

3 HOURS AGO