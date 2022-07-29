WWE SummerSlam Stage Notes, Expected Attendance

www.ewrestlingnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena
Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
PWMania
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
ewrestlingnews.com
CJ Perry (Lana) Reacts To The Vince McMahon Allegations, Whether She Had Issues With Him
During a recent appearance on the “Inside the Ropes” podcast, CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) commented on the allegations of misconduct against Vince McMahon, whether she had any issues with him while working in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PWMania
Edge Returns to WWE at SummerSlam (Video & Photos)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a comeback at the WWE SummerSlam event on Saturday during the No DQ match between The Mysterios and Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Edge came out to a remix of The Brood’s theme music. He hit spears to attack Priest and Balor, which allowed the father-and-son tag team win.
ESPN
WWE SummerSlam results: Roman Reigns retains, Logan Paul and Pat McAfee impress
NASHVILLE -- Roman Reigns retained the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship with a victory over Brock Lesnar in an action-packed Last Man Standing Match to close out SummerSlam. It was a matchup billed as their final encounter ever and after a violent back-and-forth affair, Reigns finally buried Lesnar in a pile...
MMAmania.com
WWE SummerSlam highlights: Brock Lesnar lifts ring with tractor, loses to Roman Reigns in main event
There was some question as to what the future holds for Brock Lesnar following the retirement of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, but the “Beast Incarnate” still showed up to WWE’s SummerSlam last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on NBC’s Peacock TV from inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Lesnar met WWE Universal Champion and familiar foe, Roman Reigns, in the main event.
Bleacher Report
WWE SummerSlam 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card
We don't usually get two WWE pay-per-views in the same month, but that is exactly what is happening in July this year. Money in the Bank started things off on July 2, and SummerSlam is going to wrap things up on the 30th. However, things are much different now than they were four weeks ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SummerSlam Seating Update
There has been an update about the SummerSlam seating at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Sources have indicated to Wrestling Inc. that the seats that have been covered and marked off at the Nissan Stadium were never intended to be sold. WWE had set up the seating for SummerSlam like...
411mania.com
Slimmer’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 Review
Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 Report. We are live in beautiful Nashville, Tennessee. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by breaking down the entire card before heading to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. Next up is a video package for Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin followed by a video package for The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day. We head to a video package for Logan Paul vs. The Miz before breaking down the card one more time.
CBS Sports
Watch as Logan Paul skies high for frog splash on The Miz through announce table at WWE SummerSlam
In his return to the WWE, Logan Paul took on The Miz at SummerSlam on Saturday night, the tag team partner who betrayed him in WrestleMania 38. Paul, whose appearance at the premium live event is only his second as a WWE wrestler, made the Miz pay with a move to remember.
411mania.com
WWE Summerslam Match Reportedly Cut Short For Time Reasons
As previously reported, the WWE booked a ‘controversial’ finish to their Smackdown women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan at Summerslam. The match ended with Morgan getting the pinfall but tapping out at 2 to Rousey’s submission. The match ran for a little over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Teal Piper Pays Tribute To Her Father On The Anniversary Of His Passing
The daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Ariel Teal Toombs, posted a video on her YouTube channel on Sunday to pay tribute to her father. It was seven years ago today that Roddy Piper passed away at the age of 61. You can check...
ringsidenews.com
Fan Photos Show Tons Of Empty SummerSlam Seats WWE Doesn’t Want You To See
SummerSlam went down tonight in Nashville and WWE was happy to proclaim a sold out show in Nissan Stadium. The company might have been able to show a packed house on television, but things are much different for those in attendance. WWE’s biggest party of the summer might have sold...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (8/1): SummerSlam Fallout
Coming out of WWE SummerSlam, the red brand saw returns, debuts, and even a celebrity having his first one-on-one match in company history. Most notably, Triple H, in his first couple of weeks in charge of creative, clearly sought to shake things up in the women’s division. With the “Raw” Women’s Championship staying around the waist of Bianca Belair for now, her next major challenge became apparent when a returning Bayley made her way down the ramp before stopping, allowing two other wrestlers to join her in shocking fashion — Dakota Kai, who was released back in April from “NXT,” and Iyo Sky, formerly known as Io Shirai, also making her return from injury and having seemingly signed a new contract. The trio entered the ring and faced down Belair, who was unexpectedly backed up by Becky Lynch, whom Belair had just defeated for the championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart Speculates On WWE SummerSlam Main Event
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are meeting in the ring once again in the main event of a premium live event, with this being the second time the decorated WWE superstars have met at SummerSlam. “The main event is going to be a lot of surprises,” WWE Hall of Famer...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On SummerSlam Returns, Name Change Note
As noted, during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam event, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Shirai made their returns after the WWE “Raw” Women’s Title match with champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. The three would come out to confront Belair, but Lynch would return to the ring to...
Comments / 0