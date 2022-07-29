Houston Texans News: July 29, 2022

bvmsports.com
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_com
The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protesthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Houston teen has raised $1.6 million in 72 hours for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Browns insider shares Deshaun Watson suspension timeline
The Cleveland Browns have been waiting for weeks to find out how long quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended this NFL season over the sexual assault allegations against him. According to one Browns insider, it sounds like we know when that will probably happen. The NFL’s ruling from disciplinary officer...
Decision in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary case expected Monday
After weeks of waiting, multiple sources familiar with the situation Sunday indicated to the Beacon Journal a decision was expected from Sue L. Robinson on Monday in the NFL disciplinary case against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. CBS Sports' Josina Anderson was the first with the report the decision day. Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported the decision...
AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Texans, Titans, Robert Woods
New Colts QB Matt Ryan stressed the importance of not wasting any time during training camp this summer. “You can’t waste any time,” Ryan said, via Colts.com. “That’s a message for young guys, it can’t wait. It’s every day, it’s every rep we’ve gotta maximize the time we spend out here because before you know it, we’re going to look up, we’re going to be in Houston and we’re going to be keeping score. We got to make sure that we keep that mindset daily, to have ourselves ready to go. That’s one of the keys in training camp, one of the most difficult things is to stay mentally sharp day in and day out when it’s the same thing over and over. But the good teams, the teams that develop this time of year are the ones that can do that.”
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Terrifying Wreck
It's been quite a day for wrecks at NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Several prominent drivers have wrecked over the course of the race on Sunday. However, one stands out, with Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon colliding at a high-speed rate. This was pretty scary to...
Texans Training Camp Day 1 Notebook: New Era at NRG Stadium?
The Texans are looking to open a new chapter under first-year head coach Lovie Smith.
Insider: WR Cole Beasley, Brian Daboll could reunite on Giants
The New York Giants can use all the assistance they can get to turn the offense and quarterback Daniel Jones into a viable force in 2022, and one NFL insider believes Cole Beasley could be a training camp acquisition that helps to achieve that goal. Beasley is one of the...
Deshaun Watson Among the NFL’s Top Selling Merchandise
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the most bought jerseys in the league.
Seahawks, Dolphins, Texans are the betting favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and...
Texans Sport Battle Red Helmet During Day 2 Of Training Camp
"I love the red helmets," linebacker Kamu Grugier-hill said. "I think it's pretty sweet. Especially with the red jersey, it's going to look smooth." The Texans wore the new helmets with their normal practice gear consisting of navy-blue shorts. The offensive side of the ball wore matching color practice jerseys while the defense wore white.
How many games will the Steelers play against Deshaun Watson in 2022?
Monday morning, the NFL is expected to announce the punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently sorting through around two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct and is facing some sort of suspension by the league. Meanwhile the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to square off with the Browns twice this season.
Texans Worked Out Five Players
Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team. The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Packers claimed him off of waivers for the 2017 season, then waived him before the start of the 2018 season.
