NBC Sports
MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets
Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino
It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alex Cora doesn’t sound excited at all for Andrew Benintendi-Yankees marriage
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees both locked horns atop the American League in the month of June, when Boston’s soft schedule combined with the Yankees’ early dominance led to dueling months of 22-6 for the Bombers and 20-6 for the Sox. Once the calendar turned...
Yankees acquire reliever Effross in trade with Cubs
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday.Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year. He made his big league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.The rebuilding Cubs received minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski in the deal. The 24-year-old Wesneski, a sixth-round selection in the 2019 amateur draft, is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.Wesneski spent part of last season with Double-A Somerset, where his pitching coach was Daniel Moskos, now an assistant pitching coach with the Cubs.The AL East-leading Yankees host the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. The trade deadline is Tuesday.The addition of the 28-year-old Effross gives manager Aaron Boone another option in front of All-Star closer Clay Holmes.Effross is particularly tough on right-handed batters, holding them to a .159 batting average this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Red Sox bring back José Peraza on minor-league deal
The Red Sox brought back infielder Jose Peraza on a minor-league contract over the weekend. The 28-year-old was assigned to Triple-A Worcester’s roster on Friday and appeared in two games during its series in Buffalo, going 4-for-7 with a double and two runs scored. Peraza originally signed a one-year...
Rumor: How Andrew Benintendi trade helped Yankees find potential new home for Joey Gallo
Joey Gallo and the New York Yankees are preparing to split ahead of the 2o22 MLB trade deadline. Despite his putrid performance this season, there are many teams looking into the 28-year-old outfielder. One of them is the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers we reported to be one of the numerous...
Surprise OF could’ve been Yankees’ power addition instead of Andrew Benintendi
The New York Yankees‘ trade deadline needs have changed tremendously over the past month, with more cracks beginning to appear in the rotation and bullpen than were initially anticipated. Jameson Taillon’s struggles were one thing, but Luis Severino’s injury and Michael King’s season-ending elbow fracture have changed New York’s...
MLB Odds: Royals vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 7/30/2022
The Kansas City Royals are still trying to figure out how to beat the New York Yankees as the two squads meet again in the Bronx on Saturday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Royals-Yankees prediction and pick. The Yankees defeated the Royals 11-5 on...
