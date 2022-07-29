Wayne McMurtray: A legendary life

www.gulflive.com
Mississippi Press
Love BBQ? Live music? The military? Then this new event is for you
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- It there are three things that can be said with certainty that Mississippi coast residents love, it’s BBQ, live music and the military, especially its veterans. So it comes as little surprise that a new event designed to bring the former two together to benefit...
wxxv25.com
Miss Mississippi and Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen visit the Gulf Coast
Miss Mississippi and the Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen both made stops down in Biloxi this evening to take a look at what the Coast has to offer. Emmie Perkins and Cameron Davis made their official stop today at Sequin Siren Boutique in Biloxi to meet with fans for pictures and autographs.
WLOX
Knight Abbey among small businesses to become big business through casinos
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gaming has turned small businesses into big businesses. Among those, Knight Abbey Printing. The Biloxi-based company is a dominating force in the local market when it comes to casino business – and now, its reach has gone nationwide. Knight Abbey is printing out products at a massive rate.
WLOX
Trent Lott Academy teacher identified as victim in fatal Pascagoula crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Trent Lott Academy teacher from Moss Point was identified as the victim of a fatal Sunday night crash. Monday morning, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirmed that the victim was 31-year-old Anna Burgett Logan. Around 9:30 p.m., authorities responded to the single-vehicle accident at the...
WLOX
Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee
Jackson Free Press
Many Historic Buildings on the Mississippi Coast in Danger
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The stories of the Mississippi Gulf Coast can be found in its historic sites. But many of these places are at risk. Over the years, buildings have been lost to the push for development, to simple apathy and, especially, to hurricanes. Hurricane Katrina, for example, destroyed many of the state’s oldest structures.
Mississippi officials: Boating accident claims life of woman
One woman is dead in a fatal boating accident on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The accident occurred in the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point. Emergency crews responded to the boating accident shortly after 7 p.m. Officials with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office report that the accident involved a single...
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Gulfport, MS This Weekend
If you are looking for fun family activities in Gulfport this weekend, then you’ve come to the right place. From the zip lines at the Gulfport Zip’N Fun Adventure Park to the dolphin shows at IMMS, there is no shortage of things to do in Gulfport, MS this weekend. You can also enjoy an arts and crafts festival at Point Cadet, the Children’s museum at Gulf Islands Water Park, or even go for a sunset cruise on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
WLOX
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident...
ourmshome.com
Step into Paradise at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi
Don’t let the summer waste away without spending some time at Margaritaville! Not exactly the Margaritaville that Mississippi native Jimmy Buffet sings about…but it is pretty close. Biloxi is home to the beautiful Margaritaville Resort and Family Entertainment Center. Much like Buffett’s lifestyle, Margaritaville has a laid back...
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Community Affairs Director Resigns
After 5 years in her Community Affairs position, Jenny Levens, sent out a notice of her resignation that will be effective on August 5, 2022. “I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to serve as the Community Affairs Director for the city of Long Beach for the past five years,” expressed Levens, a native of The Friendly City. “I am truly lucky to work with the best and brightest in our communities.”
WLOX
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC
longbeachbreeze.com
Hope and help available for those who need it
Life is a struggle, but perhaps more so now, as gas prices and food costs hit an all-time high. “There are people hanging on by a thread right now,” says Glenda Hull, as she multi-tasks, sorting and distributing food and other essentials to homeless and needy people in the area at Open Table Ministry’s recent monthly give-away.
WLOX
First responders host fish fry for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s known that first responders band together in a time of need, including for each other’s families. Friday, the Biloxi and Long Beach Police Departments did just that, hosting a fish fry benefit for the Branning Family. Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with...
Mississippi Press
CDC now lists Jackson County COVID activity as ‘high’
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A high rate of new cases of COVID-19 is trending across Mississippi, including in Jackson County, which is now listed among the counties with a “high” rate of COVID activity by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Over the 7-day period ending Tuesday,...
Officials seek help in finding woman accused of embezzling thousands from her employer
A Mississippi woman is wanted after she reportedly embezzled thousands of dollars from her employer. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in finding Kaitlyn Louise Eakin. On June 23, 2022, a complaint was made that Eakin embezzled over $2,700 from her job as...
WLOX
LIVE: 'The Island' in Gulfport under boil water notice
Picayune Item
Dog park under construction
Due to requests from Picayune residents, two dog parks will be constructed, one in 2022 and another in 2023. With other ongoing park renovations taking place in Picayune, Mayor Jim Luke said public demand for a place to take their canine friends for a safe walk was the main reason for adding dog parks.
Corps of Engineers building, parking garage to be added at Mobile Civic Center property
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to build a six-to-eight story building on the Mobile Civic Center’s parking lot and a large adjacent parking garage, according to city officials. The project will be considered by the Mobile Planning Commission on August 18, as part of a master...
bobgermanylaw.com
Gulfport, MS – One Killed, Another Hurt in Head-On Crash at MS-53 & Finley Dr
The fatal accident took place at the intersection of MS-53 and Finley Drive at around 12:20 p.m. Two vehicles traveling in opposite directions on the highway collided at the scene. Both lanes were closed as the drivers were extricated by EMS. One of the victims suffered fatal injuries and was...
