ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

What Do Adult Children Owe Their Parents?

Many mothers and fathers do not know how to parent adult children. Some parents can make their grown-up sons and daughters feel almost guilty for growing up. The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

Woman raises grandchildren after son and daughter die days apart

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who was raising her two grandchildren, a boy and a girl. There are many grandparents raising their grandchildren, and there are many reasons grandparents step in and take over the parenting duties for their own children.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Abby Joseph

Expectant Couple Wants ‘Grandpa’ to Raise Their Newborn

As the world changes, so too do the roles of parents. In the past, it was common for grandparents to play a large role in child-rearing, often living in close proximity to their children and helping to care for their grandchildren. However, as families have become more dispersed and grandparents have begun to enter retirement, this arrangement is no longer possible for many families.
Tracey Folly

Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Clearing
The Independent

Teenage mother takes toddler son to prom as date

A teenager has been praised as the "best mother" after she shared pictures of her prom date - her young son.Melissa McCabe, 16, told the Liverpool Echo that she had her son Arthur at 15 years old and wanted him to be a part of her special day."It was so nice because people who I don’t normally even speak to were coming up and saying how cute Arthur is and saying how proud they are of me... I couldn’t have asked for better support from my teachers," Melissa said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

How To Wean Your Toddler Off Their Baby Bottle

It’s not surprising that your toddler is so attached to their baby bottle. After all, it makes the hunger go away. And if they’re drinking it at night, not only is the nourishment soothing, but the sucking is too. But there are health concerns with kids older than...
KIDS
SheKnows

Shawn Johnson Shares the Adorable Way She's Keeping Her Kids Entertained This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Kids summer activities don’t have to be complicated. You don’t have to take them to expensive waterparks or create TikTok-worthy educational moments (unless you want to). All you need is the sun, water, and a fun inflatable to keep kids happy while school’s out! Shawn Johnson shared the super cute way she’s keeping her toddlers, Drew, 2, and Jett, 1, entertained this summer — and it looks awesome! “Kids 😍🤣,” Johnson, who shares her children with husband Andrew East, captioned a photo on Instagram today. In it, Jett and Drew are dressed in nothing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy