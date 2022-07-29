A teenager has been praised as the "best mother" after she shared pictures of her prom date - her young son.Melissa McCabe, 16, told the Liverpool Echo that she had her son Arthur at 15 years old and wanted him to be a part of her special day."It was so nice because people who I don’t normally even speak to were coming up and saying how cute Arthur is and saying how proud they are of me... I couldn’t have asked for better support from my teachers," Melissa said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 18 DAYS AGO