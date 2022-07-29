Senior Citizens Day Schedule

www.sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-2-2022
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit has visits scheduled throughout the region. The mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older. It is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, meaning the patient will have the ability to control the compression once they are in position.
Fair royalty crowned: Gallant, Hahn honored
Tensions ran high as rain fell at the start of the 2022 Wood County Fair opening ceremony, but it stopped for a clear and comfortable parade and the coronation of the Junior Fair King and Queen. As the rain stopped, the stands quickly refilled for the annual event. Jacob Gallant...
Sixth Annual Memorial Ride Held At Wauseon VFW Hall
AWARENESS … Justin Deeds, Bronsyn Deeds, and Julie Deeds stand in front of the Wauseon VFW Hall near the crosses that have been put by the road with names of those that have been lost. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) By: Jacob Kessler. The Sixth Annual Dennis Deeds Suicide...
Back-to-school made better with resources from your library
As summer creeps into fall, you may be planning for many things: grabbing those back-to-school supplies, drafting up lesson plans, or looking at your class schedule for the coming semester. No matter what age you or your loved ones may be, back-to-school season is quickly approaching and we here at the library are preparing for it. As you get ready to go back to school or prepare the children in your life to do so, remember the many free library resources you have with your library card.
Patience, pickle people
Pick a peck of pickles, prepare, then be patient. That’s the key to this crunchy recipe by Karen Seeliger. “It’s a recipe I’ve been making for 30 years,” she said. “My family loves them.”. She is picky about the cucumbers’ origins. “I always get...
Veterans honored with memorial highway in Lake Twp.
MILLBURY – State Representative Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, dedicated the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway during a ceremony Monday at the Lake Township Administration Offices. The newly dedicated road between Tracy Road and North Fostoria Road on Ohio 795 was named in honor of those that have served in the...
New BGSU health educator employs ‘boots-on-the-ground’ approach
Bowling Green State University recently hired a community health educator as part of its continued investment into the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff and commitment to the BGSU Community of Care action plan. A recent BGSU graduate, Lauren Albert ‘21 began her role as the university’s third...
Extending a ‘Lifeline’ award
LIME CITY — The awarding of an American Heart Association award was the bulk of a short township trustees meeting. A special presentation was given to the fire department by Elizabeth Lewis of the American Heart Association last month. The Perrysburg Township Fire Department was recognized by the American...
VIDEO: BGSU holds first-ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit
Bowling Green State University held the first-ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit for K-12 and college professionals Tuesday in the Lenhart Grand Ballroom of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The summit is being held for K-12 and college professionals and will focus on prevention education, innovative resources, best practices and strategies to eliminate...
NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Hires New JH/HS Principal During Special Meeting
The North Central Board of Education held a special meeting on Friday, July 29th at 8:02 a.m. The board first moved to approve the minutes from the meeting previously held on July 14th. Board members then moved to approve the North Central School Mission and Vision Statement as presen... PLEASE...
Bechstein twins — times two — can always be found volunteering at the fair
Two sets of twins — from the same family — are on the Wood County Junior Fair Board this year. The Bechstein twins have been involved in the fair for most of their lives. They started off doing small tasks and projects. As they’ve grown older, their involvement has grown, too, and now the four siblings are on the Junior Fair Board together.
Fair flower show blooms
The Wood County Fair’s annual Flower Show offers fairgoers of all ages the opportunity to see and learn about a variety of different flowers. Located in the Home and Garden building at the fairgrounds are hundreds of flowers and other plants. These flowers have all been entered into the...
New discusson, same answer: No guns at Otsego
TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools will not change its policy and allow staff to carry firearms on campus. At the June board of education meeting, member Mark Tolles said the district should utilize available tools, including arming teachers, to keep students safe from terrorists. Ohio House Bill 99 allows...
Student Lunch Payments To Return This Year For Most Schools
School lunch payments will be returning this year due to federal funds no longer being authorized to continue paying for the meals. This system was initiated by Congress and gave authorization to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue waivers which provided f... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Patrick Ng
Patrick Ng, born in 1939 died July 29, 2022 Brookdale Senior Living in Bowling Green He received a Bachelor and a Master Degree in Civil and Structural Engineering from University of Toledo, Ohio. After working as an engineer for various municipalities and private engineering firms, he formed Patrick Ng & Associates of Bowling Green, Ohio in 1975, a consulting engineering & surveying firm specialized in Civil, Structural and Environmental engineering.
Ohio’s second primary election marked by low turnout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s second 2022 primary election was marked by low voter turnout in Northwest Ohio on Tuesday. The Lucas County Board of Elections, for example, reports a single-digit percentage of voters turning out to cast a ballot in state House and Senate primary races. As of approximately 7:30 p.m. on election night, the Lucas County BOE reports about 7% turnout. This number is unofficial. You can see an updated percentage as the BOE tabulates votes throughout the night here.
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who is retiring. Bob Cupp assumed the position in January of 2015. Manchester was the...
Council committee looks at multi-use paths in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — There were mixed reactions to the multi-use path master plan that was discussed during the city council service committee meeting on Wednesday. A new map includes current, finished and discussed city projects, but also federal, state and Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments projects. “What they showed...
Bonus for bus drivers: BG school board offers $2,000
Bowling Green City Schools will offer a sign-on bonus to bus drivers in an attempt to be fully staffed by the start of the school year and return to the 1-mile radius for transportation. After a three-hour executive session Monday, the board of education unanimously agreed to offer a $2,000...
