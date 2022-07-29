Tampa Christian school files lawsuit, saying federal regulations violate its religious views

Bible Based Fellowship Church’s lead pastor, Anthony White, received mental health training aimed at spiritual leaders to help them address the needs of congregants. BY STEPHANIE COLOMBINI, WUSF Public Media Editor’s note: This story is part of a local journalism collaboration about the impacts of mental health on Black Floridians and how they are facing a variety of challenges. Sandy Fields came to Bible Based Fellowship Church in Tampa looking for community, something she felt was missing at the church she attended while living in New York. Fields has a 26-year-old daughter who is autistic and has schizophrenia, and she wanted to find a church that embraced the whole family. At first, it wasn’t easy. The church welcomed the family, but Fields said people didn’t always know how to act around her daughter, who told her mom she felt like people were avoiding her. But things are different now.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO