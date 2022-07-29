ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Christian school files lawsuit, saying federal regulations violate its religious views

wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu

Florida Teens, Families Sue School Boards Over 'Don't Say Gay' Law: 'Forces Us to Self-Censor'

Florida's LGBTQ teens and parents are going after their school districts over the recently-enacted H.B. 1557, widely known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The complaint argues that the legislation "effectively silences and erases LGBTQ+ students and families" by banning discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and restricts those topics for students through 12th grade based on vague standards of what's appropriate.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Education Commissioner tells schools to ignore federal guidelines for gender identity

TALLAHASSEE - Saying federal guidelines aimed at preventing discrimination against students based on such things as gender identity would "vastly expand the application" of Title IX, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. has told school officials to ignore them. Title IX is a federal law that was enacted more than 50 years ago to prohibit sex-based discrimination in educational institutions. The U.S. Department of Education last month released a proposal that it said would "provide greater clarity regarding the scope" of sex discrimination. The guidelines would extend protections under the law to include schools' "obligations not to discriminate based on...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

How African-American churches will be key during election cycle

TAMPA - Historically African-American churches have been the place to engage voters from communities of color. African-American churches can be a place to engage communities of color. Equal Ground is working to get voters registered at local churches. Leaders say that registration is important due to changes in voting laws.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Cammie Chatterton joins Jesuit High School Board of Trustees

TAMPA, Fla. — Cammie Chatterton, President and CEO of Bay Food Brokerage, has joined the Board of Trustees of Jesuit High School in Tampa. Chatterton’s son, Chris Chatterton, graduated in 2005 from Jesuit High School – a 501(c)(3) Catholic, Jesuit college preparatory school located in Tampa. “It...
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities

Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Florida to get $70 million in transportation resilience money this year

The money can be used for highway and transit projects, bicycle and pedestrian projects and port facilities that help improve evacuations or disaster relief. Florida will get $70 million this fiscal year to address the effects of climate change on transportation infrastructure and evacuation routes as part of a new federal program.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Ron DeSantis' blocking of legacy media coverage is dangerous for democracy

The GOP often describes itself as at war with “mainstream media.” Now it looks like some Republicans are going one step further and shutting out the full media from GOP events altogether. It’s yet another blow to the increasingly beleaguered notion that citizens across the political spectrum can occupy a shared reality.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

The Florida Wildlife Corridor Act is a year old. Here's what it does.

The Florida Wildlife Corridor is a state-wide network of public and private lands encompassing nearly 18-million acres that stretches from the Panhandle to the Everglades. The corridor isn’t one long stretch of natural land, but a patchwork of green spaces, like national and state parks, forests, and the rivers and streams that pass through them.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weekly Challenger

More Black churches are making mental health care part of their ministry

Bible Based Fellowship Church’s lead pastor, Anthony White, received mental health training aimed at spiritual leaders to help them address the needs of congregants. BY STEPHANIE COLOMBINI, WUSF Public Media Editor’s note: This story is part of a local journalism collaboration about the impacts of mental health on Black Floridians and how they are facing a variety of challenges. Sandy Fields came to Bible Based Fellowship Church in Tampa looking for community, something she felt was missing at the church she attended while living in New York. Fields has a 26-year-old daughter who is autistic and has schizophrenia, and she wanted to find a church that embraced the whole family. At first, it wasn’t easy. The church welcomed the family, but Fields said people didn’t always know how to act around her daughter, who told her mom she felt like people were avoiding her. But things are different now.
TAMPA, FL
islandernews.com

Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida

There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
FLORIDA STATE

