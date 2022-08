In the summer of 2020, the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center (The J) in Scottsdale faced a pandemic-driven challenge: keeping their members engaged in fitness. As a result, they got creative. At a time when many gyms were closing due to COVID-19, The J offered members a safe and distanced option to work out outdoors — in the pool. That’s when “aqua cycle” classes launched and the program immediately exploded in popularity. In fact, The J ordered a larger fleet of bikes and trained more instructors to accommodate the demand.

