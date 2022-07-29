Florida Democrats Mobilize to Push Moderate or 'DINOs' Out of Party

floridianpress.com
Related
floridianpress.com
Progressive Lawmaker Blames DeSantis, Republicans for Unaffordable Housing in Florida
Florida, by some measures, has now become the most expensive state to live in the country. However, politicians in Tallahassee are at a loss on who to blame. State Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D-49) has blamed the Florida Republican Party and Gov. Ron DeSantis for the unaffordable housing market. One...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.2.2022 — Florida's 'Fake News' Media Hypocrisy — Florida Democrats Blame it all on DeSantis— More...
The term “Pay-for-Play” is a phrase the legacy media (Fake News) likes to throw around to discredit smaller, independent, and competitive news outlets. This is an undeniable fact. But, who really funds media outlets like the Miami Herald, Orlando Sentinel, and the Tampa Bay Times?. After the recent...
floridianpress.com
Joe Harding Flexes Sponsorship of Parental Rights Bill in Re-election Bid
As Florida Republicans gear up for the 2022 midterms, plenty of state lawmakers are ready to use their former legislative agendas to keep their seats. State Rep. Joe Harding (R-22) is flexing his sponsorship of the Parental Rights in Education bill for his re-election hopes. In a recent mailer to...
floridianpress.com
The Hypocrisy Behind the Miami Herald, Orlando Sentinel, and Florida's Entire Press Corps
When the Miami Herald devotes its entire front page to a photo of the CEO of Florida Power and Light with the headline “How Florida Power & Light executives surreptitiously took over and used it to bash its opponents,” we can only assume this is going to be a blockbuster of a story.
Comments / 0