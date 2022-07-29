Inside secret binders Dougco school board members fought to hide

coloradofoic.org
This Colorado attorney has filed dozens of lawsuits to ensure school boards follow the law when they discuss matters in secret
The Denver Post: Last year, when Denver’s school board was on the cusp of hiring a new superintendent, its directors moved part of a public meeting into executive session so they could discuss which of the three finalists for the job should lead Colorado’s largest school district. But...
Douglas County Commissioners 'spin' the results of $17,000 investigative report
After spending $17 thousand in taxpayer money to investigate one of their own, two Douglas County Commissioners are refusing to release the investigator's report. Board Chair Abe Laydon released a statement saying, "The results of this investigation support the decision to remove Lora Thomas as Chair." Thomas calls that "spin" and is demanding the report be publicly released. While it found she did some of the things she's accused of, they are things she doesn't deny doing and things the investigation found were not only legal but harmless."I'm appalled that the public has been lied to about what is in...
El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits
The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Homeowners outraged over HOA's paid parking program
Residents of a Littleton housing development are upset their homeowners association will begin charging them to park on the street.
coloradopols.com
State Rep. Edie Hooton Withdraws from Race in HD-10
As Marianne Goodland reports for the publication formerly known as The Colorado Statesman:. In a surprise move, state Rep. Edie Hooton announced on Saturday she would not seek reelection to the state House. The Boulder Democrat representing District 10 was running for her fourth and final term in the House…
CBS News
3 Wray men indicted for collecting $7.5 million through threatening phone calls
Three former Wray residents have been indicted on federal money laundering charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. James Albert Witte, 68, Jason Lee Henderson, 36, and Indian national Dhruv Jani, 39, are accused of contacting U.S. citizens by phone and misrepresenting themselves as federal law enforcement agents. They trio coerced 54 victims into sending a total of $7.5 million.
Tina Peters will get primary recount, but not the version she requested
DENVER — Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' request for a primary election recount has been approved. Peters submitted $255,912.33 on Thursday to pay for a recount in the Colorado Secretary of State's race. Pam Anderson, the former clerk in Jefferson County, defeated Peters in the June...
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder now guarantees admission for completing Colorado Community College System degree program
The University of Colorado Boulder has followed in the footsteps of the university’s Colorado Springs and Denver campuses and now guarantees admission to all first-year, first-time students who complete an associates degree through the Colorado Community College System’s Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree Program. CCCS started its bachelor’s...
coloradofoic.org
Englewood police ordered by judge to cease talking about deadly shooting
CBS4: The same day that 29-year-old Phillip Blankenship was formally charged with attempted murder for shooting at Englewood police officers, a judge ordered city officials to refrain from further publicity about the incident. A man police call Blankenship’s brother, 22-year-old Matthew Mitchell, died as a result of gunfire between police...
5280.com
Denver’s Top Doctors 2022
Each listing includes the physician’s name, the hospitals at which the physician has privileges, the doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital address, and the best phone number to call for an appointment. Listings are also available at directory.5280.com/award/2022-top-doctors/. Because of space restrictions, we abbreviate the names of some area...
edgewaterecho.com
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yet another confrontation involving city officials, developers and neighbors could be approaching on Wheeler Avenue, just south of Old Colorado City. City of Colorado Springs The city's planning office has notified neighbors of a proposal to build 138 townhomes on a vacant parcel, and a sign announcing the project is The post Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned appeared first on KRDO.
Western Welcome: Why Cattle Annually Parade Down This CO Street
There are many western traditions that have stuck around in Colorado for generations. One of these long-standing celebrations of the Centennial State's western history dates back to the 1800s and still happens annually in the town of Castle Rock. The Western Heritage Welcome takes place each year to kick off...
Colorado Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
1 Broomfield High School student dead, 3 hospitalized in crash
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Broomfield High School student died and three others are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed with a semi Thursday night in Lafayette. The crash happened about 7:13 p.m. on Highway 287 at Dillon Road. A vehicle with five teenagers was going south on Highway 287 and crashed with a semi that was going east on Dillon Road, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
Jurors weigh case of Colorado man in wife’s death in Africa
DENVER (AP) — A lawyer for a wealthy dentist accused of shooting his wife straight through the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari to be with his longtime girlfriend urged jurors on Friday to dismiss what he said was a government case built on gossip and innuendo and acquit him.
coloradohomesmag.com
A Contemporary Home in Greenwood Village
From the moment designer Anna Stansbury set foot in the Greenwood Village home, she was head over heels. So much so, that within minutes of touring the property she called her husband, Chris, back in Chicago to confess that she’d just bought a house. “There was just this connection I felt immediately to the architecture of the space,” she explains. With her creative wheels already spinning, Stansbury enlisted the help of Vail architect Kyle Webb. Touring the property, Webb was equally enthusiastic. “Boy, was I jazzed,” he says. “I was all in.”
Investors in Vail’s Solaris project want funds returned
A lawsuit seeking the return of investors’ $82.5 million in contributions to the Solaris project is facing an Aug. 3 milestone. The suit filed by a number of Chinese nationals was first filed in 2019 in Federal court against Solaris, developer Peter Knobel and an entity called the Colorado Regional Center.
Why do so many Colorado rental cars have out-of-state license plates?
Karen from Denver wants to know why so many Colorado rental cars have Florida license plates and if they pay any Colorado taxes and fees.
