Inside secret binders Dougco school board members fought to hide

After spending $17 thousand in taxpayer money to investigate one of their own, two Douglas County Commissioners are refusing to release the investigator's report. Board Chair Abe Laydon released a statement saying, "The results of this investigation support the decision to remove Lora Thomas as Chair." Thomas calls that "spin" and is demanding the report be publicly released. While it found she did some of the things she's accused of, they are things she doesn't deny doing and things the investigation found were not only legal but harmless."I'm appalled that the public has been lied to about what is in...

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO