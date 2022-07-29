World's UFO hotspot revealed as group compiles list of 150,000 worldwide sightings

celebsbar.com
Mysterious Pod Carried By Air Force Reaper Drone That Crashed In Romania
The MQ-9 drone that went down in Romania recently was carrying a pod similar to one on another U.S. Reaper that crashed in Syria. A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft that crashed in Romania last week was carrying a pod that appears to be similar to one that was under the wing of another one of these drones that came down in Syria nearly two years ago. Even now, this pod remains something of a mystery.
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Yuma, Arizona mayor Douglas Nicholls called out the Washington D.C. mayor for complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in her city as Texas continues to send busses of migrants to the nation's capital. Mayor Douglas Nicholls joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to address how the federal government has failed...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
These Photos From The B-1B’s Latest Guam Deployment Are Just Ridiculous
The Air Force has been pumping out stunning imagery of the B-1B swing-wing bomber during its Bomber Task Force mission in the Pacific. The U.S. Air Force’s latest deployment of B-1B Lancers to the highly strategic Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam has resulted in no shortage of awe-inspiring official photography of the swing-wing bombers in action. As well as posing for the photographer in the air and on the ground during its current Pacific sojourn, the four ‘Bones’ at Andersen have also taken part in the large-scale Valiant Shield exercise. In addition, the bombers have worked alongside Australian allies, reflecting an increasingly important relationship in the region, part of a trilateral advanced defense agreement that also involves the United Kingdom.
Retired US marshal: Migrants try to come for the American dream, but cartels make it a 'living nightmare'
Retired U.S. Marshal Robert Almonte described the horrors migrants face on their way to the U.S. southern border on Tuesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime," and the "rape tree" cartels make to display their victims. ROBERT ALMONTE: I have pictures, I sent you one of the rape tree, and you have these...
Disturbing new footage shows moment US Osprey helicopter crashed into USS Green Bay in 2017, killing three young Marines after suffering fatal technical issue
Newly-unearthed footage shows the moment a MV-22 Osprey helicopter crashed over the side of a US warship in 2017, killing three Marines who were on board. The clip, first posted online Saturday, shows the sophisticated helicopter - which can fly like a plane and hover like a chopper - trying to land on the deck of the US Green Bay of the coast of Queensland, Australia, on August 5, 2017.
US Senate expected to confirm Marines' first Black four-star general
After more than 35 years in the US Marine Corps., Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is set to be the first Black general to achieve one of the branch's highest rankings.
Essence
FBI Releases List Of Missing Native Americans In Navajo Nation And New Mexico
The list currently includes the names and photos of more than 170 Native Americans and will be regularly updated to increase the transparency and accountability of these efforts. In an effort to improve the reporting of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the FBI has released a list of Native Americans...
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force kicking out master sergeant over COVID vaccine after 19-year career
A U.S. Air Force master sergeant who has served with the branch for the past 19 years has been separated after the service denied him a religious exemption from the military-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In an interview on Wednesday with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Air Force MSgt Nick Kupper...
States Where the Most People Are Immigrants
Nearly 45 million people born in other countries are currently living in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Over half are naturalized U.S. citizens, with the remainder lawful residents — such as refugees, foreign students, and permanent residents — or unauthorized migrants. The United States has long been a destination for foreign […]
Voice of America
US Military Bases Honoring Confederate Figures Slated to Get New Names
As a young Black officer, Troy Mosley arrived at Fort Benning in Georgia in 1995 where he eventually took command of a 300-person company at the age of 31. The irony of leading hundreds of troops at a world premier military base named in honor of a Confederate officer who fought to defend slavery was not lost on him.
Fewer servicemen and veterans are likely to recommend a career in uniform, as fears of going broke, hungry and 'woke culture' claims leave world's top military with its worst recruitment crisis since the 1970s
The number of veterans, service members and their spouses who recommend a career in uniform has dropped sharply these past two years, with hunger, hardship, woke culture and the Afghanistan pullout being blamed for a recruitment crisis. Research from the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) found that the number of...
MilitaryTimes
Video of fatal 2017 Marine Osprey crash shows final moments before landing went horribly wrong
A heart-wrenching video surfaced recently showing the final minutes of a 2017 fatal MV-22 Osprey crash that killed three Marines and injured another 23 during an exercise off the coast of Queensland, Australia. The two minutes and 28 seconds of the video that shows the Osprey landing-turned crash aboard the...
Nearly 100 migrants found in abandoned trailer in southern Mexico
Mexican authorities on Wednesday discovered 98 migrants abandoned inside a trailer in the southern town of Acayuca. A local paramedic said up to 400 people may have been traveling inside the vehicle.July 29, 2022.
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
Only three other states — California, North Carolina and Utah — saw a bigger economic boon from their national parks than the Old Dominion last year.
Data: National Park Service; Note: Delaware does not include any National Parks that collect visitor data; Map: Axios VisualsMore than 22 million people — roughly the entire population of Florida — visited Virginia State Parks in 2021 and spent a record $1.3 billion in the surrounding communities, according to a new report from the National Parks Service.Driving the news: The pandemic pushed people outdoors and in search of virus-free fun, which translated into record visitation and revenue for the state’s national parks and local economies that depend on them.Of note: Only three other states — California, North Carolina and...
MilitaryTimes
Commander of Cannon Air Force Base medical squadron relieved
The commander of a Cannon Air Force Base squadron that is responsible for providing medical care to almost 13,000 military beneficiaries in New Mexico and Texas was relieved July 11. Lt. Col. Kenneth Beadle was relieved of command due to “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to...
Navy Times
Retired Navy chief charged over ‘fraudulent’ scheme targeting sailors, vets
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a retired Navy chief with fraud over allegations that he took nearly $355,000 in investment funds from dozens of sailors, reservists and veterans who were part of a chief Facebook group and spent nearly half the money on gambling and personal expenses, the agency announced Thursday.
By raft and on foot, migrants cross Rio Grande from Mexico to Texas
EAGLE PASS, Texas, July 19 (Reuters) - Beneath a blazing sun, a record number of migrants seeking to enter the United States are crossing the Mexican border. Some wade or swim through the waters of the Rio Grande into Texas. Smugglers ferry groups of others on rafts.
