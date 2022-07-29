PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-month-old baby girl remains hospitalized at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Kensington after she was shot in the hand. Police say an argument happened Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. The mother tells CBS3 she was holding her baby when shots were fired and had she not run and ducked for cover, she fears this could have been a much different story. As of right now, the shooter has not been arrested, but the baby’s mom tells Eyewitness News it was her new stepdad who allegedly started shooting early Sunday morning. “It happened so fast, I didn’t...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO