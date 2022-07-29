camdencountypd.org
Missing Juvenile- Zamir Cooper
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old from Camden. Zamir Cooper left his house on the 2100 block of Master Street in Camden at 10 p.m. Friday night. He was last seen wearing black pants, green and white sneakers and no shirt, according to an Instagram post. He is described as a Black male, 5’4”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent Centerville and Crestbury.
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
Saturday shooting hospitalizes man
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Wilmington. City police said officers found the victim in the 800 block of West 6th Street shortly after midnight Saturday. He was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital. There's no information at this point about who...
Wilmington Police Investigate Shooting on North Madison Street
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon at approximately 3:27 p.m. Officers responded to the 400 block of North Madison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located a 33-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Suspect sought in double shooting in North Philadelphia
Police say a 23-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition after she was shot while in her car. A 28-year-old man who was standing nearby was also shot.
Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Wilmington
Driver crashes into Vineland house after being shot
An investigation is underway in the case of an overnight shooting that led to a car crashing into a house, in Vineland, New Jersey. The driver was pronounced dead shortly after.
1 killed in boat explosion on Bohemia River in Cecil County
One person was killed after a boat exploded on the Bohemia River in Cecil County's Earleville area on Saturday.
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Aniyah Arrington, 14, Missing: Philadelphia Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Aniyah Arrington. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 5:00 pm on the 200 block of Furley Street. Aniyah is described as a young woman who is 5’1″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a dark complexion, brown hair (in braids), and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and a gold necklace.
Arrest made in killing of man found in vehicle that crashed into house, cops say
Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man found in a vehicle that crashed into a house late Saturday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced late Sunday. Miguel A. Barea, 26, is charged with murder and related firearms charges for the death of George Gonzalez,...
Baby shot during altercation at wedding celebration in Philadelphia
A 1-year-old girl is hospitalized after being shot during a party in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.
Loaded Shotgun and Marijuana Found in Wilmington Car Stop
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested an adult and three juveniles on gun and gun charges. Authorities state that on July 21 at approximately 3:08 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of North Lombard Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Rayshawn Selby, a 17-year-old male juvenile and two 15-year-old male juveniles. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with an obliterated serial number, and 1 gram of marijuana. All four subjects were taken into custody without incident.
Officials: 3-year-old shot after being left alone in car with gun in Caln Township
A 3-year-old boy was shot after being left alone in a car with a gun in Caln Township, Chester County.
Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
Philadelphia Detectives Seek Tips to Identify Red Bull Thief
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In the early hours of July 24th, an unidentified male was caught on camera stealing two cases of Red Bull from Juno Restaurant in Philadelphia. The suspect is described as being a black male wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage pants and white sneakers. If you have...
10-Month-Old Baby Girl Shot Following Argument In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-month-old baby girl remains hospitalized at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Kensington after she was shot in the hand. Police say an argument happened Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. The mother tells CBS3 she was holding her baby when shots were fired and had she not run and ducked for cover, she fears this could have been a much different story. As of right now, the shooter has not been arrested, but the baby’s mom tells Eyewitness News it was her new stepdad who allegedly started shooting early Sunday morning. “It happened so fast, I didn’t...
Long Police Standoff In Perkiomenville, Montgomery County Ends With Suspect Dead, House Destroyed Due To Fire
PERKIOMENVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A charred mess is all that’s left of a Montgomery County home after a long standoff with police. Police had to run for cover when that suspect started shooting at them. New Hanover Township police say they tried to reach a peaceful resolution, but a barricade situation escalated into a shooting Friday night and ended with a deadly fire early Saturday morning. Footage from Chopper 3 this afternoon shows not much remains of this house in Perkiomenville after a fire ripped through it in the morning. The situation started around 8 p.m. on Friday when New Hanover Township police...
Former ACCT Philly employee charged with cruelty in death of pit bull
A former Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Team employee has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of a family dog last August.
Dollar General Robbery: Two Suspects Demand Money at Gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police investigators state that on July 27, 2022, at 7:20 pm, two black males entered the Dollar General store on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia. One suspect walked behind the counter and pulled out a handgun while the other demanded money from customers. Together they made away with approximately $2,070. This robbery is still under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.
