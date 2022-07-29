PRESS RELEASE: CAIR-Chicago Disappointed in Oak Lawn Police Department’s Response to Accountability Demands

www.cairchicago.org
deedee
3d ago
Chicago needs to pay attention! They were backed by there Superiors . People are sick and tired of so called officials doing nothing. I back the Blue! Great job Oaklawn!
Reply
16
me
3d ago
Time to put your big boy pants on and let the police do what needs to be done. No one complains on how the victim was treated by this guyy
Reply
8
Barbara Mowatt
2d ago
The juvenile kept fighting the police he's fine just bruised also had a gun cable of shooting multiple rounds he deserves to be in jail the parents house needs to be checked we back our police in Oaklawn
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
cairchicago.org
PRESS RELEASE: CAIR-Chicago, Abdallah Law File Complaint Against Oak Lawn PD on Behalf of Bridgeview Minor
(CHICAGO, IL, 8/1/2022) Today, CAIR-Chicago, the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, along with Abdallah Law, have filed a 7-count Complaint against three officers of the Oak Lawn Police Department (OLPD), Chief of Police Daniel Vittorio, and the Village of Oak Lawn in response to the excessive force used in the arrest of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah on July 27th, 2022.
City of Berwyn fires employee who admitted to yelling racial slur at contractor
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Berwyn city employee who admitted to yelling a racial slur at a man was fired, the city announced.While disciplinary actions are typically confidential, the city said on Monday it was disclosing the termination of the employee, identified as Sarah Lopez, for making the comment while performing her duties as a city blight officer. The firing came after a full investigation in accordance with the due process rights given to city employees under a collective bargaining agreement, the city said.Phillip Robbin, who was hired to remove a tree from a property in Berwyn told CBS 2's Marissa...
Suburban bakery targeted by hate crime ordered to stop hosting public events
Jeannie Ridings, the attorney representing Corinna Sac, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels Lake in The Hills officials were wrong to send a notice to stop hosting public events at her client’s bakery because of zoning issues following a hate crime last month after planning a family-friendly drag show. […]
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 people shot in Skokie domestic dispute
SKOKIE, Ill. — Two people were shot in what police believe was a domestic dispute gone wrong in Skokie. Police said the shooting took place inside a home just after 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of Kirk Street. At least one victim was taken to the hospital and there is currently no update on […]
fox32chicago.com
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
chicagostarmedia.com
Streeterville Organization of Active Residents creates safety culture to prevent, reduce crime
The Streeterville Organization of Active Residents (SOAR) provides an excellent example of a Chicago grassroots neighborhood organization where members use multiple strategies to make public safety a neighborhood priority. The creation of a “culture of safety” is central to the mission of a nonprofit organization like SOAR. SOAR’s...
Police: Man attacked in Loop; serious condition
CHICAGO — A man was attacked downtown early Monday morning in the Loop, police said. At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North LaSalle on the report of an aggravated battery. A 27-year-old man sustained several lacerations to the body and was transported to Stroger...
RELATED PEOPLE
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in Rogers Park shooting on Sunday afternoon was also shot 3 weeks ago: source
Note: As of Monday morning, the victim had not been listed as a fatality by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Ald. Hadden’s post on Facebook continues to say the man died. We have emailed her office for clarification. A 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Why was teen carrying loaded gun?
Last week, Perri Small, a friend and WVON-AM radio host, Facebooked me, asking what I thought of news reports of an Arab teenager who was beaten by Oak Lawn police?. She noted, sarcastically, I “have no compassion for Black boys.”. I had just heard of the incident, which took...
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
wmay.com
Amazon Workers In Joliet Allege Racially Hostile Workplace
Workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Joliet have filed a federal human rights complaint, alleging a racially hostile workplace environment. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filing alleges that workers of color at the Joliet warehouse have been subjected to racist death threats written on bathroom walls, Confederate imagery on coworkers’ clothing, and a lack of action on the part of management to address those concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask […]
Targeted in a Hate Crime Over Kid-Friendly Drag Show, Suburban Bakery Can No Longer Host Public Events
A northwest suburban bakery that was targeted earlier this month in a hate crime after planning a family-friendly drag show was ordered to stop hosting public events because it isn’t zoned for entertainment — a move the store’s owner called a “conspiracy.”. Corrina Sac, of UpRising...
cwbchicago.com
Home invader forced Lincoln Square victims to drive to bank to get money, police say
An armed robbery attempt in Lincoln Square turned into a home invasion and kidnapping case after the victims told the offender that they didn’t have any money to give him, according to a new community alert from Chicago police. It happened around 12:10 a.m. on July 23 in the...
Former police officers question handling of violent Oak Lawn arrest: 'Lawful, but awful'
"I look at the other officer punching his head... to me, that's excessive. It's not necessary."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbchicago.com
On parole for less than 3 months, man ditched a handgun on Loop restaurant patio while running from ‘shots fired’ incident, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a three-time convicted felon on parole for armed robbery dropped a gun on a Loop restaurant’s patio while fleeing the scene of a “shots fired” incident in the heart of downtown on Sunday evening. No injuries were reported. Shaundell Milton, 28, has been on parole...
fox32chicago.com
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
Attorney presents evidence that 'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attorney for convicted "Starved Rock Killer" Chester Weger presented evidence Monday that Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration. Weger was accused and later convicted of killing three women in the state park in 1960. He has maintained his innocence all along, and was released from prison on parole in February 2020. In court Monday, Weger's attorney presented evidence of a hair found on one of the victim's gloves. That hair was recently tested, and according to Weger's attorney, it does not match Weger. But the hair does belong to a man. Now,...
Cooper Roberts, Young Boy Left Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting, Released from PICU, Family Says
An 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Highland Park was released from the pediatric intensive care unit at Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital on Monday, his family said in a press release. According to the family, Cooper Roberts was released from...
Comments / 10