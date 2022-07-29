Three Dead After Nail Salon Shooting

the7.news
Mourners Shot Dead During Funeral Procession for Homicide Victim: Police
The victims were shot multiple times after someone pulled up next to them and opened fire as they were "bumper-to-bumper" with other cars, police said Friday.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
A husband and wife were sentenced to 60 days in prison this week for their role in the Jan. 6 riot. John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said. They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions.
Chilling update about hidden cameras that captured 21,000 secret videos of rental guests without consent over 20 years
A MAN has been charged with secretly filming tenants at his properties in a chilling voyeurism scandal. Accused voyeur Rhett Riviere, 66, allegedly produced “thousands” of images of unsuspecting guests spanning multiple decades. Shocking new information is now coming out about the South Carolina resident, who is currently...
Renowned TV meteorologist severely beaten in his home by adult son, Ohio cops say
A TV meteorologist who is a member of the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame was found severely beaten in his home, according to Ohio police. The alleged attack of WOIO meteorologist Jon Loufman occurred on Saturday, July 9, and has led to charges against his adult son and wife. Police...
West Virginia man, charged with beating sister who woke up from 2-year coma, dies
A West Virginia man charged last week with brutally beating his sister, who awoke from a two-year coma and named him as her assailant, has died, according to officials. Daniel Palmer, 55, was booked into South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on July 15, charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding for the June 2020 attack on his sister Wanda Palmer.
After a Year of Planning, Man Lured His Mother to Apartment to Beat and Stab Her to Death: Police
A man lured his mother to visit his apartment, then he beat her with a hammer and stabbed her with a knife, cops say. Defendant Logan Lopez, 24, was “matter of fact with detectives” about killing Mary Beth Lopez, 53, said a spokeswoman for the Clearwater Police Department in Florida. He allegedly said he planned this murder for about a year.
americanmilitarynews.com
Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car
A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
Cops Pulled Their Guns on Unarmed Teen Filming Them: ‘What Weapon?’
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, pointed guns at an unarmed teenager and screamed at him to get on the ground as he recorded them detaining another group of teens. “Why you pulling a gun on me?” the teen recording asks an officer twice on a cellphone video. “Because you...
Iowa Gunman Who Killed Family on Camping Trip Had Never Met Victims Before Shooting: 'Completely Random'
The gunman who killed three members of an Iowa family at a campground last Friday had never met the victims before opening fire, investigators say. Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot dead in their tent while camping at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County, Iowa, Friday morning.
Uber driver shoots Texas pastor in road rage incident
An Uber driver has been charged with murder after reportedly he shot and killed a Texas pastor during an incident of road rage. The Sun is reporting that Deshawn Longmire, 23, shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton on June 24, on the Gulf Freeway although he denied the charge. Witnesses say they saw the two men arguing at a stoplight and that neither driver got out of their vehicle during the argument, and both men drove away after the dispute.
Popculture
Ghislaine Maxwell Just Got Transferred to a Low Security Prison
Ghislaine Maxwell will be serving out her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at a new location. CNN reported that Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida. Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in late June. Maxwell has reportedly...
Bodycam Footage Of Police Killing Jayland Walker Released
The police in Akron, Ohio released the bodycam footage of them killing 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The footage was released on July 3, and it is extremely disturbing. Walker was shot at least 60 times by the officers from the Akron Police Department on June 27 during a traffic stop. The...
Pennsylvania town ‘broke the law’ by hiring police officer who killed Tamir Rice
Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro said last week that the small Pennsylvania town that hired the former police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland eight years ago did not perform a legally required background check before extending its offer. The Washington Post reported that Mr Shapiro...
Authorities arrest man linked to 1975 Pennsylvania murder by DNA testing
The murder of Pennsylvania teenager Lindy Sue Biechler has been shrouded in mystery for almost 50 years after she was stabbed 19 times and sexually assaulted in 1975. NBC News’ George Solis reports on how a huge break in the case was due to modern DNA testing and a coffee cup.July 20, 2022.
Tenant shoots and kills landlord during argument about eviction, Florida police say
A man accused of shooting and killing his landlord during an eviction argument was arrested after a manhunt, police in Florida said.. Officers responded to a home just before 11 a.m. on July 21 and found Cliff Perard, 38, shot to death in the backyard, according to a news release from the Sanford Police Department. A second person had also been shot and was taken to a hospital.
Police admit ‘something went wrong’ when six bystanders were shot by officers targeting gunman
The Denver Police acknowledged that "something went wrong" when its officers accidentally shot six bystanders in downtown Denver over the weekend. Matt Clark, a lieutenant in the Denver Police Department, told the press during a briefing that the event was "concerning." "It's certainly concerning and demands a review from the...
Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Ohio
Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
