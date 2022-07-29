3 Hospitalized after Fiery 2-Car Accident on Avenue S [Palmdale, CA]

www.laweekly.com
My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in PasadenaJoel EisenbergPasadena, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profileDon SimkovichAltadena, CA
Los Angeles County's Farnsworth Park is Home for the 25th Summer Concert SeriesDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
626 Night Market Tradition Continues in Arcadia and Expands to Santa MonicaDon SimkovichSanta Monica, CA
Driver Rescued from Bottom of Hillside After Crashing into Power Pole
Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was rescued by firefighters after crashing into a power pole and landing at the bottom of a hillside early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022. Sheriff’s deputies, AMR ambulance, Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision reported...
signalscv.com
One transported after crashing into pole, down embankment
One person was rescued after their vehicle crashed down an embankment at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday near the Placerita Canyon off ramp on Highway 14, according to Supervisor Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Velderrain said the vehicle knocked a Southern California Edison pole down during...
signalscv.com
Big rig crashes on I-5 transition road
A big rig crashed at approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday near Highway 126 and Interstate 5 interchange, according to Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Flores also said the 18-wheeler was carrying a shipping container and no injuries were reported. On the scene, it appears...
Santa Clarita Radio
One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment On Freeway
One person was hospitalized as a result of a crash that sent a vehicle hundreds of feet down an embankment on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
foxla.com
"I took the risk", Man jumps into action to help save motorcyclist injured in crash on 91 freeway
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a motorcyclist who was severely injured in a fiery collision on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. The accident, which happened July 27 just before 1 a.m., claimed the life of one person and injured four others. It happened on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.
2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified the two victims killed in a car crash in Banning Friday night. Christopher Saldana, 24, of Banning and James Darnell, 75, of Cabazon were pronounced dead shortly after they were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at The post 2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
Santa Clarita Radio
5 Freeway Traffic Slammed After Two Accident, One Involving Seven Vehicles
Traffic on the southbound 5 Freeway has been brought almost to a standstill Saturday afternoon following reports of multiple accidents, including one involving up to seven vehicles. At around 12 p.m. Saturday, responders received reports of two different accidents on the southbound 5 freeway in Newhall by Weldon Canyon Road...
L.A. Weekly
3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Florence Avenue [Downey, CA]
DOWNEY, CA (July 29, 2022) – Three people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Florence Avenue, early Thursday morning. The crash happened on June 30, at 2:25 a.m., on Florence Avenue and Lakewood Boulevard. According to reports, officials responded to a three-vehicle collision. The impact of the collision...
Man thrown from motorcycle during fatal crash on 91 Freeway says it's miracle he's alive
One person was killed in the fiery crash and four others were injured, including Christopher Le. He was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting a wrecked car head-on.
Authorities ID Bicyclist Killed in Crash in Azusa Area
Authorities Friday identified a bicyclist from San Bernardino County who was killed in a crash in the Azusa area.
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed in Semi-Truck Collision on US 395 [Lone Pine, CA]
Driver and Passenger Dead Following Two-Vehicle Crash near South Haiwee Canyon Road. The crash occurred at around 1:04 p.m. on northbound U.S. 395 near South Haiwee Canyon Road. According to reports, a Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on the highway at high speed when it collided with the back of...
onscene.tv
Armed & Dangerous Arsonist Starts Brush Fire | Hesperia
07.29.2022 | 5:30 PM | HESPERIA – Firefighters were faced with difficult access as an armed and dangerous arson suspect started a brush fire near Hesperia. Firefighters were unable to access due to the dangerous situation, and unconfirmed reports stated the suspect was even firing a weapon. Multiple structures...
2 injured in shooting on 105 Freeway in Willowbrook, authorities say
Two people were injured in a shooting on the 105 Freeway in Willowbrook Friday evening, according to authorities.
2urbangirls.com
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
Gunman at large after car-to-car shooting on 105 Fwy
A car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday evening injured two people and led to a closure of the freeway, officials said. The shooting happened at 6:23 p.m. in the westbound lanes at Central Avenue, according to Lt. Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Gonzalez of the California […]
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
Man in custody after firing shots that led to closure of Hollywood Farmers' Market
A man was in custody after he was seen on video firing shots in the area of the popular Hollywood Farmers' Market.
Good Samaritan risks his life to rescue motorcyclist from fiery crash in Riverside
David Pride watched in horror as a motorcyclist hit an overturned car shrouded by the darkness on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. "He was right there, laid straight out in the middle of the floor," Pride said after the crash. "I barely missed him."After slamming into the car, Pride said the motorcyclist flew through the air and landed right in the middle of oncoming traffic as car after car narrowly avoided running him over. When another car crashed and exploded into flames, Pride knew that he had to do something to save the injured motorcyclist. "At that point, I'm like 'God wants...
