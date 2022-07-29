2 Injured in E-Bike Crash in Del Mar Heights [San Diego, CA]

www.laweekly.com
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
NBC San Diego
Suspected DUI Driver Plunges Into San Diego Bay
A 48-year-old man who drove his vehicle into San Diego Bay Sunday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Harbor Police said. The man was driving a Kia Soul with a 22-year-old passenger at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Harbor Island Drive when he drove off the road and into the bay, said Harbor Police Sgt. Troy Nicol.
eastcountymagazine.org
MOTORIST DIES AFTER STRIKING TRUCK STOPPED ON FREEWAY SHOULDER
July 31, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A San Diego man, 27, was killed after his black Toyota sedan veered out of traffic lanes and hit a white box truck parked on the shoulder of I-15 northbound, near Friar’s Road. The driver of the white box truck, a 25-year-old Spring Valley man, had stopped due to a flat tire. He was standing on the shoulder and suffered injuries after the collision pushed the truck against him Friday around 1:09 a.m.
Chemical spill from crash prompts traffic delays in North County
A crash between two vehicles caused hazardous material to spill onto a roadway Sunday in North County, first responders said.
L.A. Weekly
Martin Pedroza Fatally Injured in Auto Accident on Broadway Avenue [San Diego, CA]
38-Year-Old Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Broadway Avenue. Officers responded to the scene around 7:20 p.m., on July 22nd. For reasons unknown, Pedroza lost control of his vehicle and crashed into multiple parked cars. Medics arrived and transported Pedroza to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Man stabbed in fight in East Village
A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being stabbed during a fight in the East Village neighborhood, authorities said.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego cops were fierce
"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
kusi.com
Checkpoint in Mission Bay nets nine DUI arrests
SAN DIEGO — Police arrested nine motorists on suspicion of drunk driving at an overnight driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Mission Bay, authorities said Sunday. Nine vehicles were also impounded at the checkpoint, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department. The checkpoint at 2400 Grand Ave....
Camp Pendleton issues Noise Advisory ahead of explosives training
Camp Pendleton officials issued a Noise Advisory Saturday ahead of explosives training in North County.
Family of man was killed while riding an electric scooter on Pershing Drive sues San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The family of a 34-year-old man who was struck and killed by a car while riding a scooter on Pershing Drive last year is suing the city of San Diego. John Sepulveda died on September 18, 2021, while riding a scooter in a bike lane behind his sister and her husband, just before 11 pm that night. A 17-year-old driver hit Sepulveda from behind while he was riding in a delineated bike lane.
CHP Reports Early Morning Fatality on Route 78 in Oceanside
A person was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning on state Route 78 in Oceanside, authorities said. The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m. on the eastbound highway, at Jefferson Street, the California Highway Patrol reported. It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or at an...
25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)
25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)Nationwide Report. A 25-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Friday in Coronado while authorities arrested Erwin Ramos-Mejia on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of Orange Avenue [...]
NBC San Diego
Another Round of Major Closures of Interstate 8 in San Diego Announced
Remember earlier this month, when most drivers expecting to travel on a two-mile portion of Interstate 8 in the evenings instead had to detour through the heart of Mission Valley? Well, it's happening again. Construction crews will be closing freeway connectors, on-ramps and off-ramps on Interstate 8 from Interstate 5...
South Bay lowriders show off for charity: ‘It’s just our style’
After an unsuccessful pilot program to bring back cruising in National City earlier this year, the low rider community came together to show off their cars for a good cause.
NBC San Diego
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Airport Traffic Nightmare, Round 2?
Trying to get to the airport this weekend or next week? In some cases, maybe don't. Two separate closure announcements came on Friday, adding steam to the traffic pressure cooker that is the surface streets near San Diego International Airport. Things began to get bad at the airport in June,...
27-year-old man dead after a single-vehicle crash in Carmel Valley (San Diego, CA)
27-year-old man dead after a single-vehicle crash in Carmel Valley (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday afternoon, a 27-year-old man lost his life following a rollover crash in Carmel Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 4 PM. in the 12200 block of Carmel Country Road [...]
onscene.tv
Armed Barricaded Male Surrenders to Police | San Diego
7.28.22 | 8:30 A.M. | San Diego U.S. Border Patrol Agents spotted the male suspect walking along the border wall near Spooner’s Mesa. As they approached him, he brandished a large box cutter knife at them and then started to run away. He fled on foot down into the Tijuana River valley and enter the County campground and entered a restroom. The Border Patrol called for assistance from civilian law enforcement agencies. Both SDPD and SDSO agencies arrived and after several call-outs, the male surrendered. It’s unknown what charges he will face. No one was harmed in this incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
