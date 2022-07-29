Motorcyclist Hurt in Big-Rig Accident on Highway 50 [Sacramento, CA]

www.laweekly.com
Related
CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase
LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...
KCRA.com
8 U-Haul trucks in Sacramento damaged after fire; officials suspect fuel theft as possible cause
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire in Sacramento that seriously damaged seven U-Haul trucks might have stemmed from fuel theft, officials said. The Sacramento Fire Department said the cause remains under investigation but said there has been an increase in fuel thefts. This fire happened at the U-Haul center at Franklin Boulevard and Broadway.
8 box trucks damaged during fire at Sacramento U-Haul location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire that broke out Sunday at a Sacramento U-Haul facility damaging eight box trucks is now under investigation by the Sacramento Fire Department. According to fire officials, the fire broke out Sunday morning around 2:40 a.m. near Broadway and Franklin Boulevard. Seven box trucks were...
tncontentexchange.com
Person critically injured in crash near Lake Berryessa
One person was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries suffered in a vehicle crash Saturday night in rural Napa County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a helicopter from CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations was called...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grandparents of deadly Solano County crash victim urge everyone to 'wear a seatbelt'
VACAVILLE, Calif. — The grandparents of a teenager who died in a head-on crash that killed three others in Rio Vista are urging everyone to wear their seat belts and to drive sober. Bob Conway, 77, and wife Dianne, 72, say they are devastated by the death of their...
None hurt after SUV smashes into Grass Valley CVS store
GRASS VALLEY -- No one was hurt Sunday when an SUV slammed into a CVS store in Grass Valley. The local police department says the crash happed around 1 p.m. at the pharmacy on the 1000 block of Sutton Way. Neither the driver nor anyone else was hurt. The store is closed for repairs but is expected to reopen Monday. Grass Valley is roughly 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Sacramento police: Pedestrian seriously injured in crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a woman was struck by a driver at the intersection of Lindley Drive and Edgewater Road Friday night. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Police said the woman, who was walking in the area, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The driver of the car was […]
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 20 [Sutter County, CA]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Acacia Avenue. Around 7:30 a.m., the incident took place on Highway 20 near Acacia Avenue on July 19th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a pedestrian was seen crossing the freeway before they were struck.
Modesto mall dirt bikers identified and one arrested
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department share that they have identified the two dirt bike riders and arrested one who rode through a Modesto mall on Tuesday. David Hickman, 23, of Modesto and Derion Chavis, 20, of Manteca were identified in the malls security footage as the two riders after the police department […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman arrested in connection to deadly DUI crash in Walnut Creek
Police responded to an early-morning collision in Walnut Creek, according to a tweet from Walnut Creek Police Department.
1 person killed after a traffic collision in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
1 person killed after a traffic collision in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a traffic collision early Thursday morning in Sacramento. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place in the intersection of 6th Parkway and Florin Road, just east of Highway 99 [...]
KCRA.com
Missing man found dead along American River, officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man who was reported missing Friday evening was found dead Saturday along the American River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. (Video above: Top headlines for July 30) Officials clarified that one person jumped into the water after seeing two people who were...
Man dies after Friday morning shooting near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died after being shot Friday morning east of the Stockton city limits, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The deadly shooting was reported around 10 a.m. Friday on Gillis Road north of Farmington Road, sheriff's office officials said. The investigation into the homicide shut down Gillis Road in both directions through a sparsely populated agricultural area of San Joaquin County.
Homicide investigation underway off Highway 4 near Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A homicide investigation just outside of Stockton has prompted a large law enforcement officer response on Friday. The scene is near Gillis Road and Highway 4. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the incident has become a homicide investigation involving a male victim.Roads in the immediate area will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.
L.A. Weekly
Bicyclist Hurt in Collision on Sunrise Boulevard [Citrus Heights, CA]
Man Hospitalized after Bicycle Accident near Antelope Road. The incident happened on July 22nd, around 5:00 p.m., near the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Antelope Road. According to police, the 62-year-old bicyclist was riding along Sunrise Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan. The impact of the crash left the man with critical injuries.
Arrest made in Arden-Arcade homeless encampment shooting
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that it has made an arrest in a shooting near a homeless encampment that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Chad Jones, 36, of Sacramento County, was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place near Glendale Lane and Alta […]
L.A. Weekly
Jordon Colvin, Erica Anderson, Lacey Conway, and Laura Poiret Killed in Car Crash on State Route 12 [Rio Vista, CA]
Four Dead, Multiple Hurt after Head-On Collision near Church Road. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m., on State Route 12 between Summerset and Church Road. Per reports, Colvin was driving a westbound 2003 Honda Accord when he veered off the road and overcorrected. As a result, the Honda struck an eastbound Chevrolet Suburban.
Comments / 2