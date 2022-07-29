Man Arrested after Hit-and-Run near Winery Avenue [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says a man in his 50s was killed after he crashed his car head-on into another car driven by a teenager. Officers say on Friday night, just after 9:00 p.m., they responded to a call of an injury crash on Fruit Avenue, south of Tenaya Way, in northwest Fresno. Investigators say when they arrived, they found the 57-year-old Fresno man in his Toyota Scion, suffering from critical injuries after he’d veered into the path of a Nissan Altima driven by a 15-year-old boy from Fresno, and crashed.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO