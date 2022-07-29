Man Arrested after Hit-and-Run near Winery Avenue [Fresno, CA]

www.laweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Fresno police officer killed in crash while riding bike near Shaver Lake
A Fresno police officer has died after a crash while riding his bike near Shaver Lake. The Fresno Police Department says Officer Steve Hunt had been a member of the department since 1989.
yourcentralvalley.com
Man shot in southeast Fresno early Sunday, cops say
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for shooting a man early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of north Ezie Avenue in southeast Fresno around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They say upon their arrival, they found a man in his late 40s with several gunshot wounds to both his upper and lower body.
KMPH.com
Man found suffering from gunshot wounds in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A man was found shot early Sunday morning in Visalia. Officers responded near North Jacob Street and West Oak Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported...
KMPH.com
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Early Sunday morning in Southeast Fresno. At around 12:30 a.m. Fresno Police responded to calls about a gunshot victim near Ezie Avenue and Dayton Avenue. When police arrived, they found an adult male in front of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
DUI accused driver arrested after crashing into patrol vehicle in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — A Tulare Police Officer is now recovering after a driver fails to stop at a stop sign and collides into his patrol vehicle. The crash happened near San Joaquin and J Street Friday morning. According to witnesses, the vehicle was traveling at a fast speed just before the crash.
Child drowns in bathtub in central Fresno home, police say
Detectives with Fresno Police Department's Family Justice Bureau are investigating a child drowning in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Two hospitalized after being pulled out of water at Fort Washington Beach in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a possible drowning in Fort Washington Beach Campground in Fresno, according to Fresno Fire. Officials responded to a water rescue call around 12:40 p.m. that two people had gone underwater. Deputies, Fresno Fire, and American Rescue divers rushed over to the pond in north Fresno.
yourcentralvalley.com
Head-on crash kills 1 in northwest Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says a man in his 50s was killed after he crashed his car head-on into another car driven by a teenager. Officers say on Friday night, just after 9:00 p.m., they responded to a call of an injury crash on Fruit Avenue, south of Tenaya Way, in northwest Fresno. Investigators say when they arrived, they found the 57-year-old Fresno man in his Toyota Scion, suffering from critical injuries after he’d veered into the path of a Nissan Altima driven by a 15-year-old boy from Fresno, and crashed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 hospitalized after being pulled from northeast Fresno pond
Two people were pulled from a pond off the San Joaquin River in northeast Fresno. It happened at Fort Washington Beach, just west of Friant Road.
Man critically wounded in southeast Fresno shooting
Fresno Police say they were called out to a neighborhood near East Woodward and South Hayston Avenues on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a hispanic man in his late 30s with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for woman who died in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in locating a next of kin for 56-year-old Diane Lynne Doubts, who was born on 05/23/1966. Deputies say she died on July 29th in Madera County. Authorities say she was living...
KMJ
Crash Sends UPS Truck Off Highway 41 Into Embankment In Fresno
(KMJ) — A UPS truck crashes on the highway and into an embankment Thursday night in Central Fresno. CHP say it was around 8:20 pm when the driver of a UPS truck heading south on Highway 41, near Fresno Street and Normal Street, hit a car that was parked on the shoulder of the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen, child pulled from Fresno pond, firefighters say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child and a teenager were rushed to a local hospital after they were pulled from a pond on Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Around 12:40 p.m., firefighters and deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the Fort Washington Beach Campground near Friant and […]
KMPH.com
Man mauled to death by dogs in Selma, police say
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Sunday afternoon after police say he was mauled to death by several dogs in Selma. According to the Selma Police Department, a man, who has yet to be identified but is believed to be 59 years old, was walking near Goldridge and Balboa Street when he was suddenly attacked by several dogs.
2-year hunt for suspect now over, Visalia Police say
VISALIA. Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect wanted in connection with an assault case in 2019 and an assault and criminal threats case from earlier this month has been arrested, according to an announcement Friday by the Visalia Police Department. According to Visalia Police, 52-year-old Guido Giovanni Ventresca had targeted the same victim in both incidents. […]
2 injured in wildfire in Fresno County, officials say
The fire started around 2 Sunday afternoon on Pebble Lane and Ripple Lane, in the Squaw Valley area east of Fresno.
KMPH.com
Man with decades of criminal history arrested after failed traffic stop, high-speed chase
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A wanted man with a criminal history going back decades is behind bars after a failed traffic stop led deputies on a high-speed chase in Kings County. On Thursday, a Kings County deputy conducted a traffic stop near 17th and Kent Avenues where Alejandro Magana was driving a Honda Civic with expired tags.
2 teen gang members arrested in Merced
Merced police have two teen gang members in custody after they were found with a firearm and drugs.
Man pulled from Millerton Lake, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a […]
Man shot in Lemoore, suspect arrested after police chase
A shooting suspect is in custody after leading officers on a chase that stretched across the South Valley.
Comments / 0