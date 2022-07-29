Update: Cantwell Cliffs Hiker Identified, Fell 80-100 Feet to His Death

www.sciotopost.com
Mount Vernon woman dead following two-vehicle Knox County crash
MILLER TOWNSHIP -- A Mount Vernon woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of the city on Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m., according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people attacked while taking a walk in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two individuals reported being pepper-sprayed while walking along a county road, according to law enforcement. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon along County Road 550. According to the victims, a man driving an SUV came close...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into North Bridge Street business in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Employees of the Pizza Hut at 163 North Bridge say the business will remain closed for most of the day following a car crash into their building. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the building, shattering the front window of the pizza shop on Tuesday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three individuals face charges after fleeing from deputies in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Following the theft of an ATV and a subsequent pursuit, three individuals face criminal charges. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was notified on July 27 of a possible stolen ATV in the area of the Huntsman Market on Route 772 south of Chillicothe. According...
buckeyefirearms.org
Pickaway Co. home invasion ends with intruder dead
The Scioto Post reported recently that a man was shot and killed after he invaded a Pickaway Co. home just before midnight. According to the report on July 14, 2022 at 2338 hours, Sheriff’s department was dispatched to 10565 Thrailkill Road on a shooting and a suspected burglar in the residence. Dispatch advised that the caller stated someone had gained entry into their home and did not know if he had weapons. The caller described the intruder as a larger black male. The caller stated they would be upstairs in their bedroom until law enforcement arrives on the scene.
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
WHIZ
Fatal crash in Noble County
CALDWELL, Ohio–The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Noble County. It happened at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 77 in Noble Township. The State Patrol said 84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge was traveling southbound on I-77 near milepost 29 when he crossed...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike. The Franklin County...
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
sciotopost.com
Williamsport Woman Sentenced to Prison for High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – A high-speed chase through the county ended with several crashes and a woman who is heading to jail. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a blue Honda Civic was called in as a reckless driver by several people on us 62 going through Harrisburg, but neither OSP nor Pickaway Sheriff had anyone in the area, but they had a good idea what way she was coming and set up a perimeter around the Five points pike area where they attempted to stop the driver. A high-speed chase ensued at speeds of over 120 mph. The chase went through Yankeetown pike, Pherson pike, keys road, onto US22 and into Williamsport where OSP said that she stopped and boxed her in, they attempted arrest and she would not comply and get out of the vehicle. Eventually, law enforcement was forced to break her driver’s side window that’s when she took off again from law enforcement and drove into a Pickaway Sheriff K9 unit vehicle to escape and hit a parked vehicle, and the chase continued. She pulled onto Pike and Church where she hit another parked car and then reversed and hit the K9 unit a second time attempted to escape again.
Two dead, three injured after shooting at Far South Side bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead and at least three others injured Monday night after a shooting at a bar on the Far South Side. According to Columbus police, the shootout with multiple people involved was reported outside of the Old Landmark bar on the 100 block of Rumsey Road at approximately 9:40 […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
sciotopost.com
Update – Man Arrested After Barricade Situation in Circleville
Circleville – Around 6:50 pm on Tuesday police and emergency crews were called to the scene of a domestic with a man threatening with a gun in the area of Kingston Ct in Circleville. Police did not have to go far as a large group of officers were celebrating...
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
