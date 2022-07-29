Commanders' Young set to miss Week 1 amid recovery from ACL tear

www.thescore.com
Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes: Murray Rests, First Open Practice for Fans
Fans were back at State Farm Stadium for the Cardinals first open practice of training camp on Saturday. Despite some players taking a day to recover, the energy from the fans was still high. Kyler Murray was on the field watching, but did not participate. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
theScore
Packers' Lazard: 'I want to be the best receiver in the league'
Allen Lazard is set to take on a bigger role with the Green Bay Packers this season following Davante Adams' departure, and he's ready to make the most of the opportunity. "I want to be the best receiver in the league," Lazard said, according to Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber. The...
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals activate WR Marquise Brown from non-football injury list
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown began his return Tuesday from a hamstring injury that landed him on the active/non-football injury list to start training camp. Around the time the Cardinals announced that Brown was activated off the NFI list, he took part in a pre-practice walk-through....
AthlonSports.com
49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp
The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
Minnesota Vikings Rookie Andrew Booth Jr. Making An Impression At Training Camp
Minnesota Vikings rookie Andrew Booth Jr. has left quite the impression after the first week of training camp. Booth was selected in the second-round (42nd pick) in the 2022 NFL Draft . The Vikings made a few trades to acquire this pick before drafting him. They first traded the 34th pick to Green Bay for the 53rd and 59th picks. Minnesota then traded the 53rd, 77th, and 192nd picks to the Colts for the 42nd and 122nd picks. With the Minnesota Vikings starting their second week of training camp, let’s see what the rookie has done to leave this impression on the team.
Steelers change QB order on Day 6 of camp
The Steelers changed the order of their quarterbacks, providing more opportunity to rookie Kenny Pickett during the team’s first passed practice of training camp.
theScore
Trout after doctor visit: It went from 'career is over' to hopefully playing soon
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout received some positive news after a visit with spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins on Thursday; the three-time MVP might be back on the field sooner than originally expected. "It went from my career is over to hopefully I'm going to play soon,” Trout said,...
theScore
Pavlovich beats Lewis with controversial 1st-round TKO at UFC 277
Sergei Pavlovich scored the biggest win of his career at UFC 277, defeating Derrick Lewis via TKO at the 0:55 mark of the first round in a heavyweight bout Saturday in Dallas. The early stoppage didn't sit well with Lewis and his home-state fans. The 37-year-old was on his feet almost immediately after the call was made and protested it.
theScore
Braves acquire Adrianza from Nationals, DFA Cano
The Washington Nationals traded infielder Ehire Adrianza to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris on Monday, the teams announced. Adrianza won the World Series with the Braves in 2021, hitting .247/.327/.401 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 109 games. He slashed .179/.255/.202 in 31 games for the Nationals this season.
theScore
Fantasy: Bold predictions for 2022 - NFC Edition
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone delivers some of his bold predictions for the upcoming fantasy season. Fantasy Bold Predictions. AFC | NFC. Cardinals: Conner cracks the top-five at RB. James Conner was featured as one of...
Bucs activate CB Don Gardner from Physically Unable to Perform list
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated rookie cornerback Don Gardner from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the team announced Sunday. Gardner, an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State, can now rejoin the Bucs in practice as they continue through training camp. The last of Tampa Bay’s players...
theScore
49ers' Bosa: 'I have a lot of faith' future extension talks will be smooth
Although Nick Bosa probably won't receive a contract extension until next year, the San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher is expecting an easygoing process once negotiations begin. "I have a lot of faith that when the time comes, it will be smooth," Bosa told The Mercury News' Cam Inman. The two-time Pro...
theScore
49ers' Shanahan: 'Special' Samuel will continue dual role
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Deebo Samuel will continue to take on a do-it-all role for the team after questions over the wideout's future were quashed with a contract extension. "I think (it's) based off of whatever happens," Shanahan said, according to Nick Wagoner of...
theScore
49ers sign Deebo Samuel to 3-year extension reportedly worth up to $73.5M
The San Francisco 49ers signed star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a three-year extension, the team announced Monday. Samuel's new deal is worth up to $73.5 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It also reportedly includes $58.1 million guaranteed. The contract also contains $1.95 million in incentives based on his...
theScore
No. 2 prospect in 2023 class Kwame Evans commits to Oregon
Kwame Evans Jr., the No. 2 recruit in ESPN's 2023 class rankings, has committed to Oregon, he announced on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. The 6-foot-9 forward chose the Ducks over Arizona, Kentucky, and Auburn. "I feel like it fits me the best and gives me the best chance...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow back at camp after appendectomy
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an appearance at training camp Monday, his first since having his appendix removed last
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington Commanders
After the Washington Football Team won the NFC East Division in 2020, the team without a name finished 7-10 last season due to season-ending injuries to key players. Fortunately, the team has a new nickname, which is the Washington Commanders. Also, the team had eight picks in the NFL Draft which will be used to address the lack of depth.
theScore
Chiefs' Brown to report to camp, play on franchise tag
Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is reporting to training camp Monday and will play the 2022 campaign on the franchise tag, his agent Michael Portner told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "He wanted to be there for padded practice because that's when leaders are developed," Portner said. The...
theScore
Cowboys' Washington to miss 10 weeks with fractured foot
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington will miss 10 weeks after fracturing his foot during Monday's practice, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones announced, according to Clarence E. Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. However, Washington's timeline could be as short as six weeks, sources told ESPN's Todd Archer. He's...
theScore
Ankalaev TKOs compromised Smith to extend win streak at UFC 277
Make it nine straight for Magomed Ankalaev. Ankalaev extended his win streak to nine fights Saturday, defeating Anthony Smith via TKO at the 3:09 mark of the second round in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 277 in Dallas. Ankalaev's victory came after Smith suffered an apparent serious leg injury...
