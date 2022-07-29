ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders' Young set to miss Week 1 amid recovery from ACL tear

By Daniel Valente
theScore
 4 days ago
www.thescore.com

Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings Rookie Andrew Booth Jr. Making An Impression At Training Camp

Minnesota Vikings rookie Andrew Booth Jr. has left quite the impression after the first week of training camp. Booth was selected in the second-round (42nd pick) in the 2022 NFL Draft . The Vikings made a few trades to acquire this pick before drafting him. They first traded the 34th pick to Green Bay for the 53rd and 59th picks. Minnesota then traded the 53rd, 77th, and 192nd picks to the Colts for the 42nd and 122nd picks. With the Minnesota Vikings starting their second week of training camp, let’s see what the rookie has done to leave this impression on the team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Pavlovich beats Lewis with controversial 1st-round TKO at UFC 277

Sergei Pavlovich scored the biggest win of his career at UFC 277, defeating Derrick Lewis via TKO at the 0:55 mark of the first round in a heavyweight bout Saturday in Dallas. The early stoppage didn't sit well with Lewis and his home-state fans. The 37-year-old was on his feet almost immediately after the call was made and protested it.
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Braves acquire Adrianza from Nationals, DFA Cano

The Washington Nationals traded infielder Ehire Adrianza to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris on Monday, the teams announced. Adrianza won the World Series with the Braves in 2021, hitting .247/.327/.401 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 109 games. He slashed .179/.255/.202 in 31 games for the Nationals this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Fantasy: Bold predictions for 2022 - NFC Edition

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone delivers some of his bold predictions for the upcoming fantasy season. Fantasy Bold Predictions. AFC | NFC. Cardinals: Conner cracks the top-five at RB. James Conner was featured as one of...
NFL
theScore

49ers' Shanahan: 'Special' Samuel will continue dual role

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Deebo Samuel will continue to take on a do-it-all role for the team after questions over the wideout's future were quashed with a contract extension. "I think (it's) based off of whatever happens," Shanahan said, according to Nick Wagoner of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

49ers sign Deebo Samuel to 3-year extension reportedly worth up to $73.5M

The San Francisco 49ers signed star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a three-year extension, the team announced Monday. Samuel's new deal is worth up to $73.5 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It also reportedly includes $58.1 million guaranteed. The contract also contains $1.95 million in incentives based on his...
NFL
theScore

No. 2 prospect in 2023 class Kwame Evans commits to Oregon

Kwame Evans Jr., the No. 2 recruit in ESPN's 2023 class rankings, has committed to Oregon, he announced on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. The 6-foot-9 forward chose the Ducks over Arizona, Kentucky, and Auburn. "I feel like it fits me the best and gives me the best chance...
EUGENE, OR
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington Commanders

After the Washington Football Team won the NFC East Division in 2020, the team without a name finished 7-10 last season due to season-ending injuries to key players. Fortunately, the team has a new nickname, which is the Washington Commanders. Also, the team had eight picks in the NFL Draft which will be used to address the lack of depth.
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Chiefs' Brown to report to camp, play on franchise tag

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is reporting to training camp Monday and will play the 2022 campaign on the franchise tag, his agent Michael Portner told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "He wanted to be there for padded practice because that's when leaders are developed," Portner said. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Cowboys' Washington to miss 10 weeks with fractured foot

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington will miss 10 weeks after fracturing his foot during Monday's practice, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones announced, according to Clarence E. Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. However, Washington's timeline could be as short as six weeks, sources told ESPN's Todd Archer. He's...
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Ankalaev TKOs compromised Smith to extend win streak at UFC 277

Make it nine straight for Magomed Ankalaev. Ankalaev extended his win streak to nine fights Saturday, defeating Anthony Smith via TKO at the 3:09 mark of the second round in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 277 in Dallas. Ankalaev's victory came after Smith suffered an apparent serious leg injury...
FRISCO, TX

