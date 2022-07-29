columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Morning Fire
One woman was burned in an early morning housefire in Whiteville this morning (Sunday). Whiteville Fire Marshal Hal Lowder said three people lived in the home in the 100 block of Sellers Street. The injured woman awoke to find her bedroom on fire, and was helped out of the home by one of the other residents, he said. The two firefighters on duty at the fire station arrived about the same time.
Bee Hive store set for move
The Bee Hive Thrift Store, which provides funding for local victims of abuse, closed its downtown Clinton location on Friday. The shop will re
Smithfield’s marks grand reopening
Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q officials, along with employees, celebrate the grand reopening of the location at 1101 Gum Branch
The Good News for July 29
• National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. The Sheriff’s Office and Whiteville Police will host events Tuesday promoting National Night Out. The Whiteville Police Department will be participating...
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
Suspect arrested for arson after Fayetteville motel fire
An early morning motel fire in Fayetteville left dozens of people displaced. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the fire was the result of arson and have identified and arrested a suspect.
Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
Weekly Podcast – THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver
THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of North 2nd and Princess Streets Saturday around 1:18 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Officers found a man on the...
Crash sends car into pond off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Saturday evening sent a car into a pond off Highway 17 Bypass near Seaboard Street. A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going into the water near Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. Evans said everyone appeared to […]
One injured in overnight Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Conway, according to police. The shooting happened in the area of 12th Avenue and Elm Street, according to police. Authorities located the victim at the Speedway on Main Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. No […]
New details: Co-pilot falls out of plane before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Conway crash
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday night in Conway, according to an announcement Friday afternoon from Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. The crash happened at 3345 W. Hwy 501. Robert Lawrence, a pedestrian, died at the scene, according to Bellamy. He was from Georgia, but […]
Crash blocks Hwy 501 at Waccamaw River Bridge
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash on Highway 501 bypass was blocking traffic Saturday morning. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation reported the crash was blocking northbound traffic at Waccamaw River Bridge. Traffic cameras showed cars backed up to Cox Ferry Road around 11:20 a.m. Lanes were reopened...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Fayetteville
A pedestrian in Fayetteville is dead Saturday night after being struck by a car.
Man dies in motorcycle wreck in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man died in a motorcycle wreck early Thursday morning in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck in the 5900 block of Market Street just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers located the driver, who passed...
28-year-old airlifted to hospital after being shot in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night at the 1300 block of Tara Drive in Laurinburg that badly hurt a 28-year-old man, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Young said the man had to be airlifted to a medical facility where...
City of Myrtle Beach Tells 10 Million Mustang Owners They Are Not Welcome Here
The Ford Mustang is the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Currently in its sixth generation, it is the fifth-best selling Ford car in history. Wikipedia posts: Originally predicted to sell 100,000 vehicles yearly, the 1965 Mustang became the most successful vehicle launch since the 1927 Model A.[4] Introduced on April 17, 1964[5], Ford sold over 400,000 units in its first year; the one-millionth Mustang was sold within two years of its launch.[6] In August 2018, Ford produced the 10-millionth Mustang; matching the first 1965 Mustang, the vehicle was a 2019 Wimbledon White convertible with a V8 engine.
Woman shot in Fayetteville
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A woman was hospitalized Wednesday with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Reporter: Brett Knese.
'That was a dinosaur.' Brunswick County neighborhood runs into issues saying see you later to lurking alligator
Running across an alligator is nothing new in the South, especially for those who live near a body of water. But how do you get rid of one? Some Brunswick County neighbors said they've had trouble saying, "See you later." Carol Wollery has lived in her Brunswick County home for...
