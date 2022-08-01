ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade shooting out of PICU, breathing on his own

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRICi_0gyFHfbI00

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting , has been transferred out of the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), his family shared Friday.

They say he continues to make progress nearly a month after the horrific attack.

Cooper's family said he is no longer in critical condition, adding that his collapsed lung continues to heal and he is breathing on his own.

SEE MORE: Highland Park shooting: Paralyzed 8-year-old back in critical condition, completes 7th surgery

The young boy has also been fever-free for most of the week, a family spokesperson said. He was also able to eat solid food for the first time, which was his favorite: mac and cheese.

Cooper was also able to visit the playroom in the hospital several times this week.

Family said he is currently working to be medically cleared and deemed stable enough to be transported to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab where he will continue the long road of recovery not only physically, but also mentally and emotionally.

The family continues to thank everyone for all their support and donations.

"Please keep following along and praying for Cooper and for Luke. They are good, sweet boys who love everyone and want good for everyone they know. They believe in the best in people and in the world. Their lives are so much more and better than this terrible thing than was done to them. Their lives are not a tragedy, they are a triumph," said Cooper's mother, Dr. Keely Roberts.

Cooper's twin brother Luke and their mother were also injured in the shooting. Luke also not only witnessed the horror of it all, but was hit by shrapnel as well.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe campaign to support medical needs.

Seven people were killed and more than 30 others were injured when a gunman opened fire during the holiday event.

Comments / 10

Guest @68
3d ago

That's great news. May the Lord Carry him forward as he continues to recover from his injury's.. prayers 🙏🏼 for All the victims and their families 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Reply
8
Esther
3d ago

Cooper is going to make it, and he's getting the proper care. His little dog will be wagging his tail to greet him when he arrives ar home!

Reply
6
Joanne Tucker
3d ago

praying for speedy recovery,thank God for all his blessing,Im so happy he will make a full recovery,my thoughts and prayers are with you all

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowd gathers in mourning for mother, four kids, and their friend who were killed in I-90 crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crowd was struck with unimaginable grief at a memorial and balloon release on the city's Far Northwest Side Monday evening.Relatives and friends came together to remember five members of a single family killed in a horrific car crash over the weekend. The father of the family was still in the hospital fighting for his life Monday night.From cheerleading and football, Oriole Park really was the families' second home. On Monday night, those who know and love the family felt coming to the park was the only thing that felt right.Lauren Dobosz was a devoted cheerleading coach...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Paralyzed
cwbchicago.com

Mom identifies her son as Brown Line robbery suspect—and has him arrested for breaking her back door, too

It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded at NW Side red light

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting at a red light Monday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in his vehicle at a red light around 10:08 p.m. when he heard gunfire break out and realized he was shot in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.,
CHICAGO, IL
illinois.edu

Highland Park Shooting One Month Later

It's been a month since a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring over 30 more. The shooting scarred a community that was simply celebrating America’s independence, two years after the COVID-19 pandemic put their annual parade on hold.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN TV

Police: Man attacked in Loop; serious condition

CHICAGO — A man was attacked downtown early Monday morning in the Loop, police said. At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North LaSalle on the report of an aggravated battery. A 27-year-old man sustained several lacerations to the body and was transported to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
95K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy