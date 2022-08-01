Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade shooting out of PICU, breathing on his own

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting , has been transferred out of the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), his family shared Friday.

They say he continues to make progress nearly a month after the horrific attack.

Cooper's family said he is no longer in critical condition, adding that his collapsed lung continues to heal and he is breathing on his own.

The young boy has also been fever-free for most of the week, a family spokesperson said. He was also able to eat solid food for the first time, which was his favorite: mac and cheese.

Cooper was also able to visit the playroom in the hospital several times this week.

Family said he is currently working to be medically cleared and deemed stable enough to be transported to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab where he will continue the long road of recovery not only physically, but also mentally and emotionally.

The family continues to thank everyone for all their support and donations.

"Please keep following along and praying for Cooper and for Luke. They are good, sweet boys who love everyone and want good for everyone they know. They believe in the best in people and in the world. Their lives are so much more and better than this terrible thing than was done to them. Their lives are not a tragedy, they are a triumph," said Cooper's mother, Dr. Keely Roberts.

Cooper's twin brother Luke and their mother were also injured in the shooting. Luke also not only witnessed the horror of it all, but was hit by shrapnel as well.

