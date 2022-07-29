ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, MS

Booneville angler grateful to RN who saved him

By Daily Journal reports
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1x6Y_0gyFHAQt00
In this photo provided by North Mississippi Medical Center, Booneville's Jimmy Hughes poses with NMMC registered nurse Courtney Barnes, who recently saved him from drowning. The two are now close friends. COURTESY

TUPELO • Jimmy Hughes recently stopped by North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital in Tupelo to show his appreciation to Courtney Barnes, a registered nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
