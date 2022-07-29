Man Arrested After Overdosing While Driving on US-23

www.sciotopost.com
sciotopost.com
Athens County – Man who Refused to Comply Arrested
Athens – A man was arrested after a family member flagged down the sheriff’s department after the man had made threats. According to the Athens police department the Athens County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a motorist who advised deputies that they were following a family member who was under the influence and had.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called
Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Pistol Whipped in Car
Chillicothe – A man was arrested after a fight occurred in a car where both people were injured involving a gun. According to the Chillicothe police department, a fight between two males occurred on 7/28 in to the area of Tiffin St. inside a car. According to the victim he and Koty Umphries, had been at a party at a girl’s house somewhere across town. They then left the residence in Umphries car when an argument between the two occurred. According to the Victim, Umphries pulled a gun and threatened him. Then fearing for his life, he hit the man. In retaliation Umphries supposedly hit the victim back with the gun, and both ended up with lacerations in the face and head. The victim exited the car and Umphries left the scene.
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
cwcolumbus.com
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – 6 Beers and 3 Loaded Guns Sends Man to Jail For OVI
Nelsonville – A man has been arrested in Nelsonville after drinking and driving with guns. According to the police 11:44AM Officers performed a vehicle stop on Franklin Ave. Additional Officers were requested to the scene for assistance. A Taurus handgun was taken off the male and seized for Officer safety. Two additional handguns were recovered from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to drinking 6 beers, the most recent approximately 20 minutes prior. A valid and sober driver arrived on scene to take possession of the vehicle and K9.
$50K reward offered in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — There is a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Reynoldsburg in 2017. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said on Saturday, April 22, 2017, Reynoldsburg police responded to the Miracle Car Wash on the 600 block of Lancaster […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drugs, and gun found in wrecked car of intruder killed by Pickaway Co. homeowner
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details have been released in the shooting death of an alleged intruder in Pickaway county. Earlier this week, deputies were dispatched to Thrailkill Road after a 9-1-1 caller said they had shot a possible intruder. Multiple units, including medics, responded to the scene, where they found 26-year-old Richard Taylor, Jr., dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead
Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died.
WSAZ
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike. The Franklin County...
Vigil held for Reynoldsburg woman, 18, killed in shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – The Reynoldsburg community gathered Sunday night to honor the life of a young woman taken too soon. A’yanta Jarmon was shot and killed late Friday night. Loved ones said she was kind and had a smile that would light up an entire room. “When our community suffers a loss, it’s not […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 159 and Jackson road around 9:30 pm on Saturday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash has occurred in the intersection, with one person injured. Emergency crews are en route, please avoid the area.
cwcolumbus.com
Community gathers to honor 18-year-old woman killed in shooting this weekend
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of an 18-year-old woman killed this weekend gather to mourn their loss and honor her legacy. A'yanta Jarmon was killed Friday night when a person or group of people shot into a crowd of people at a party near the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue, according to police.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Shots Fired, Man with Gun at Trackside in Ashville
Ashville – A man reported with a gun has fired at least one shot either inside or outside the Trackside bar in Ashville. According to early reports around 2:30 am on Saturday the gunshot rang out, and police were called to the scene. The fire department has been asked to stage in the area.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for the driver involved in a rollover accident in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County is scouring the back roads of southern Ross County for the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious crash. Around 8:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover accident in the area of Mount Tabor and Rozelle Creek Road.
