MPD: No homicide charge filed in suspicious death

UPDATE 7/29/2022 6:35 P.M.:

The Missoula Police Department says they have been advised the charge of Deliberate Homicide is not being filed by the Missoula County Attorney's Office.

The case remains under investigation. MPD says there is no threat to the public.

The following is a press release from the Missoula Police Department:

James Garrison, 43 years old, is being held on charges of Deliberate Homicide.

Missoula Police Department responded to 2408 Agnes Ave. Unit A, for a report of an unattended death on July 28, 2022, shortly before 9 AM.

On scene patrol officers determined the death to be suspicious. Missoula Police Detectives responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Garrison was taken into custody. This case is still under investigation. No additional details are being released at this time.