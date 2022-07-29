'Breakthrough' Advanced MRI Technique to Guide Treatment in Cardiac Amyloidosis

www.medscape.co.uk
ohmymag.co.uk
Taking antibiotics increases risk of deadly condition, study warns
Antibiotics are often prescribed for the treatment or prevention of some common bacterial infections, but do not work for viral infections such as colds, flu and sore throat, the NHS says. Experts in the medical community have cautioned against the over-prescription of this medication among children as it increases their risk of getting diseases like asthma later in life.
medscape.co.uk
Incretin-Based Drugs Increased the Risk of Acute Liver Injury In Women with Type 2 Diabetes
In patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), the use of a dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitor but not a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) was associated with a higher risk of acute liver injury compared with the use of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor. Both DPP-4 inhibitors and...
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
A woman died after liposuction caused her lung to collapse. A surgeon says it can happen when doctors are careless.
The wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr. died after a botched liposuction. Many reported deaths from liposuction have occurred due to mistakes.
South Korea develops electronic tattoo that can alert patients to possible health problems
South Koreans may soon be able to carry a device inside their own bodies in the form of a bespoke tattoo that automatically alerts them to potential health problems, if a science team's project bears fruit. Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in the city...
psychologytoday.com
What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely
Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
AOL Corp
New Study Points to Possible Cure for Hair Loss
A single molecule may hold the key to battling male- and female-pattern hair loss, recent research suggests. In mouse experiments, scientists showed that the molecule, dubbed SCUBE3, could spark hair growth in dormant mouse follicles, and even in human ones that had been grafted onto mice. The research was described in a study published in Developmental Cell.
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
EverydayHealth.com
Childhood Abuse Can Lead to Physical and Mental Problems Decades Later
Childhood abuse can cast a long shadow. Young victims of physical abuse are twice as likely to experience depression and anxiety in later life, and are more likely to develop diabetes, cancer, migraines, arthritis, heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a study in the September 2022 issue of Aging and Health Research.
medscape.co.uk
NHS to Offer People with Type 1 Diabetes Continuous Glucose Monitors
Patients with Type 1 diabetes will no longer need to rely on flash monitors to record their glucose levels, as the NHS have secured a new cost-effective deal that will allow patients to digitally track their glucose levels at all times, without the need of a finger prick test or a scan.
All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new guideline -- unveiled Monday and already stirring up controversy -- urges clinicians to discuss obesity prevention strategies with all female patients ages 40 to 60, even if they are not overweight. The clinical guideline, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine,...
Study: Kids might help shield adults from severe COVID-19
Folks with young kids at home may be less likely than others to develop severe COVID-19, a new study suggests. Children bring home colds from day care and school and give them to their parents, and it's thought those lower-level infections may ultimately defend mom and dad from the worst of COVID-19.
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
MedicalXpress
The cost of loneliness
They say you can't put a price on friendship, but loneliness costs Australians $2.7 billion a year according to a report by the Bankwest Curtin Economics Center. It's an epidemic that's continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic, feelings of loneliness have increased all...
researchgate.net
Improvement in gait stability in older adults after ten sessions of standing balance training
Balance training aims to improve balance and transfer acquired skills to real-life tasks. How older adults adapt gait to different conditions, and whether these adaptations are altered by balance training, remains unclear. We hypothesized that reorganization of modular control of muscle activity is a mechanism underlying adaptation of gait to training and environmental constraints. We investigated the transfer of standing balance training, shown to enhance unipedal balance control, to gait and adaptations in neuromuscular control of gait between normal and narrow-base walking in twenty-two older adults (72.6 ± 4.2 years). At baseline, after one, and after ten training sessions, kinematics and EMG of normal and narrow-base treadmill walking were measured. Gait parameters and temporal activation profiles of five muscle synergies were compared between time-points and gait conditions. Effects of balance training and an interaction between training and gait condition on step width were found, but not on synergies. After ten training sessions step width decreased in narrow-base walking, while step width variability decreased in both conditions. Trunk center of mass displacement and velocity, and the local divergence exponent, were lower in narrow-base compared to normal walking. Activation duration in narrow-base compared to normal walking was shorter for synergies associated with dominant leg weight acceptance and non-dominant leg stance, and longer for the synergy associated with non-dominant heel-strike. Time of peak activation associated with dominant leg stance occurred earlier in narrow-base compared to normal walking, while it was delayed in synergies associated with heel-strikes and non-dominant leg stance. The adaptations of synergies to narrow-base walking may be interpreted as related to more cautious weight transfer to the new stance leg and enhanced control over center of mass movement in the stance phase. The improvement of gait stability due to standing balance training is promising for less mobile older adults.
Psych Centra
5 Practices for Calming Racing Thoughts
If your mind is racing, it feels like your thoughts are swirling so fast that you can’t latch onto them. Here are 5 ways to calm your mind. Although racing thoughts are common, they can be tough to shake. These thoughts might be repetitive (rumination), going over the same...
Dr. Amy Beckley Explains Why It's So Important To Understand Your Hormonal Cycles – Exclusive
Dr. Amy Beckley has personal experience with understanding hormonal cycles. She told Health Digest all about why it's important to be in touch with your body.
Causes of hair thinning in women
Many women are affected by hair thinning. In fact, it is estimated that it happens to over half of women. You may start to notice that your hair is thinner, though you may notice that you have a few bald spots or a widening hair part.
WebMD
‘Love Hormone’ No Help for Troubled Relationships: Study
Aug. 1, 2022 – Nasal sprays that contain the "love hormone" oxytocin have been marketed as a potential cure-all to improve emotional connection with others and even save troubled relationships. But a new study from the United Kingdom suggests otherwise, revealing that oxytocin spray does not make young healthy men more able to recognize emotions.
psychologytoday.com
3 Essential Anti-Rumination Practices
Ruminators, those who overthink things or have repetitive unwanted thoughts, can benefit from anti-rumination practices. Anti-rumination practices include getting clarity on locus of control and embracing a "what is" mindset. We can learn to toggle away from haunting thoughts and cognitive distortions through reframing and building a positive emotional repertoire.
