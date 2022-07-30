ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Press Democrat

Protests have waned at Bohemian Grove, but suspicion lingers

By PHIL BARBER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dShqF_0gyFBjm600

Back in 1984, some 300 demonstrators descended upon Bohemian Grove in Monte Rio, blockading the entrance to an annual summer conclave legendary for its woodsy, all-male bacchanal. They wove giant spiderwebs of yarn and string. Someone dressed as Flo the Whale. At least 50 people were arrested.

The main agitator was Mary Moore, who turned 87 this month and still lives in Camp Meeker. For Moore, the effort was rooted in the No Nukes movement. Only when a Bohemian Grove employee leaked guest lists sometime in the early 1980s had she realized how many of the men crafting global arms policy at the time were regular campers among the redwoods each July.

“We made the point that it’s all connected, in the sense that someone is profiting from doing these things that are not good for humanity,” Moore said.

But the protests have become smaller and more sporadic over the years. Lately, they haven’t been more than a couple guys showing up here and there to yell at arriving guests on video.

Thursday morning, with the Bohemian Club of San Francisco (which organizes the summer camp) celebrating its 150th anniversary and members trickling in for the Grove’s final weekend of 2022, there was no opposition at all on Bohemian Avenue. As a steady stream of cars approached the checkpoint — from appearances, a mix of employees, trade workers and well-heeled attendees in Range Rovers — the only uninvited guests were a couple of wild turkeys crossing the road.

With the world in literal and metaphorical flames, it seems folks here have simply lost interest in Bohemian Grove.

But the Grove endures, as mysterious and exclusive as ever. Its guest list remains a guarded secret, but almost certainly includes current and former heads of states, CEOs of multinational corporations and old-money trust funders.

And there is no denying the summer camp’s impact on the surrounding area. The local roads were especially clogged for a Thursday morning, and workers at a couple of Monte Rio businesses said sales pick up in July, when the Grove is occupied for three weekends.

The effect on regional air traffic is demonstrable. Over the eight-year period between 2014 and 2021, July was the busiest month at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport seven times, according to tower aircraft counts, with an average of about 8,100 planes. Pilots of small planes can generally land at any regional airport by radioing air traffic control as they approach. Over three consecutive four-day weekends in July, that option is off the table at Schulz Sonoma County.

The Federal Aviation Administration left no doubt about the reason in a notice it sent out July 19.

“The (prior permission required) program is being utilized to accommodate the increased demand for airport parking and services ahead of the 2022 Bohemian Grove event,” it read. The FAA said to expect “an increase of High Performance and Business Jet traffic” at Napa County and Schulz-Sonoma County airports.

From Hoover to George W

The Bohos, as they’re called, have their supporters.

“It’s collaborative. They’re good neighbors to us,” said Michele McDonell, a fourth-generation Monte Rio native who was helping to set up for Thursday night’s 111th Annual Monte Rio Variety Show at the town’s outdoor amphitheater. “And the fact that they steward 2,700 acres of pristine forest.”

The variety show features big-name musical acts that wander down the hill from Bohemian Grove. The 2022 edition, the first live show since before the pandemic, included late-night TV host Conan O’Brien and rock star Jimmy Buffett. Reached Friday, McDonell said it looked like the fundraiser pulled in “north of $100,000” for its three beneficiaries — St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, the Monte Rio Fire Services Foundation and the Monte Rio School Foundation.

There are unofficial winners, too. Sophie’s Cellars in nearby Duncans Mills is famously reputed to have filled a $20,000 wine order from a Boho years ago.

Why would anyone protest that? Because the Grove’s membership rolls and guest lists — each of the 2,600 men on the former is allowed to put one man on the latter — have included pretty much everyone a peacenik might have blamed for the state of the world over the past 100 years or more.

That would include every Republican president from Herbert Hoover to George W. Bush, hawkish U.S. Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and George Shultz, Gulf War architects Donald Rumsfeld and Colin Powell, right-wing donors Charles and James Koch, Rockefellers and Bechtels.

The Manhattan Project team even used the Grove clubhouse for a meeting in 1942, a step toward development of the first atomic bombs.

The Bohemian Club, started mostly by San Francisco Examiner journalists as a cultural retreat, also has included beloved figures like Mark Twain, Jack London and Walter Cronkite. Clint Eastwood and former 49ers general manager Carmen Policy were on a guest list posted by WikiLeaks in 2008.

Still, many object to Bohemian Grove’s exclusion of women, and to what they perceive as campfire collaboration on important financial and political matters the average citizen could never get a whiff of.

That perception is real, said Peter Phillips, who taught his last sociology class in June after nearly 30 years at Sonoma State University. Phillips’ next book, tentatively called Titans, will focus on investment management companies like BlackRock. He estimates that around 200 people who attend the Grove festivities are on the boards of directors or are managers of these huge firms.

The idea of the camps is to leave business behind. That doesn’t happen, Phillips said. He knows. He sneaked in once, in 1994, when he “just put on khakis and a Hawaiian shirt and walked on in.”

“If a guy was soliciting investments directly, he could be reprimanded, or even kicked out of the club,” said Phillips, who wrote his doctoral dissertation on Bohemian Grove. “But the intimacy of these men who are seeing each other for eight or nine days in July — talking about everything from their prostates to their most recent divorce, it gets to be pretty intimate. So business is done quite openly.”

That’s why Mary Moore still hangs a banner from her deck that reads: “Expose Bohemian Grove.”

Bohemian Club executives rarely grant interviews. The club’s general manager did not return a phone call from The Press Democrat.

Lately, protests from the left have largely been replaced by conspiracy-prone opposition from the right. That trend began in earnest in 2000, when Alex Jones — whose paranoid “investigative” website, InfoWars, was in its infancy then — filmed the Grove’s secretive Cremation of Care initiation and released the video.

Eventually, Bohemian Grove’s elite clientele and faux druidic rituals would fit neatly into the emerging QAnon movement’s concept of shadow rulers who prey on children and seek world dominion through vaccines and microchips.

It isn’t surprising that Bohemian Grove would spawn far-out rumors. Its members cloak the gathering in secrecy, and some of the photo evidence we do have is strange. The Bohemian Club motto is “Weaving spiders come not here,” a Shakespearean plea to focus on revelry, not networking. And of course there is the Cremation of Care.

“They build a Care skeleton,” Phillips said, recalling his eyes-on experience. “They row it across the lake in a gondola. They set it afire. There are guys in monk robes, marching with torches. They used to have a horse-drawn hearse. And then there’s a high priest.”

Finally, the priest sets Care ablaze, sort of a Burning Man for investment bankers. The men cheer and hoot, and fireworks explode above the scene.

“They started a fire with the fireworks when I was there,” Phillips said.

Some of what we know about what happens in the Grove comes from disillusioned former employees such as Emily Chavez.

Chavez worked Bohemian Grove for one summer in 1996 or 1997, when she was a student at El Molino High School in Forestville. Pretty much all her El Mo friends worked there.

Chavez failed to make it through one summer term, quitting after 8-10 shifts. Maybe she should have known what was coming. She is Mary Moore’s granddaughter.

“That place was so creepy,” reflected Chavez, who now lives in Petaluma and consults with cannabis companies on compliance issues. “It was like being a little kid, and you’re exploring, going into the forest — and then suddenly, ‘Oh, I’m not supposed to be here. This is really strange energy.’”

Chavez was a server at the outdoor cafeteria.

“It was literally a sea of white bald heads and a cloud of cigar smoke,” she said, recalling quarter-century-old memories. “That was pretty gross. You’re this young woman, serving food, and they’re blowing smoke in your face.”

To the more suspicious among us, Bohemian Grove is where diabolical men gather to hatch plans for control. In reality, most of the guests are there to drink cocktails and listen to live piano music without having to deal with traffic, ringing phones or, you know, their wives.

Even Phillips, who made a career of speaking truth to power as director of Project Censored, has some sympathy.

“There’s nothing really sinister going on there,” he said. “It’s men genuinely feeling connections with one another. There’s an intimacy there for many men that isn’t really available elsewhere else.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

Comments / 4

Related
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faa#Protest
travelawaits.com

Why I Love These Historic National Park Hotels In The Heart Of San Francisco

The Presidio is a beautiful, sprawling national park site tucked away in the heart of San Francisco and is brimming with fascinating history. From its beginnings under Spanish rule through Mexican control and the establishment of what is present-day San Francisco, when the Presidio became a U.S. Army post in 1846, this expansive area in the heart of San Francisco has been a renowned military establishment.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mic

Welcome to the first-ever Transgender History Month

Our Streets is a column by writer and reporter Ray Levy Uyeda that highlights activists, artists, and organizers who are doing the work and reclaiming power for the people. When transgender activist, actress, and speaker Donna Personna was coming up in the 1960s, there were few, if any, queer and transgender public spaces where she could hang out and meet others in her community. Just about everything was different back then, she tells Mic, from social attitudes to laws to media portrayals of queer and transgender people and families.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
norcalpublicmedia.org

New airport hotel clears county approval

New developments within Sonoma County can be a challenging proposition for even the most determined builders. On paper, the Hyatt Place Wine Country Hotel has slick aerodynamic features, roof-top views, and a shady tree-lined lot. Despite some push back, the plans have been cleared for take-off. Over three years on...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County’s Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa gets new CEO

Chief Program Officer Jennielynn Holmes with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa has been chosen as its new CEO, the charity announced. She gets the job after Len Marabella announced his retirement announcement in March of 2022,. “After reviewing candidates from across the nation, Jennielynn rose to the...
travelawaits.com

9 Stunning Hikes Near San Francisco

San Francisco is a lucky city; it has it all. World-renowned beauty, a bustling waterfront, some delightful bridges, a magnificent bay, historic architecture, dynamic art, vanguard music, and neighborhoods alive with global cultures. Did I mention the seafood?. One of the great treasures San Francisco can claim is the green...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Forestville’s Carr’s morphs into skatepark for a day

Kids and adults have been asking for a skatepark in Forestville for years. And who can blame them? Skateparks are the contemporary park for youth where kids, friends and families go to be active and have fun together. So when a temporary skatepark appeared at Carr’s Drive-In one Saturday in June, it was like a dream come true.
FORESTVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?

(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark.  Lovers Point Beach […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.

(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Sausalito History: Strange sightings from the Sausalito shoreline

In 1972, a 23-year old woman named Suzanne visited Sausalito. “A terrific water skier, fluent in French and some Spanish,” she was by all reports smart and cosmopolitan, not prone to flights of fancy. On a day spent with friends, taking in the sights and hiking Sausalito’s hills, she paused at the top of Curry Ave. Thaddeus Tigger reported the scene in the August 1st edition of the Sausalito Marinscope:
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather: Plume of monsoonal moisture triggers popup showers with lightning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A plume of monsoonal moisture drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering popup storm cells with lightning, elevating fears of wildfires and bringing with it a First Alert Weather day.The National Weather Service warned of a day of unstable weather."Currently in our local area, the bulk of these showers are located in 3 hot spots: the interior Central Coast, across the coastal waters, and increasingly in the North Bay, the weather service said. "Showers are due to a surge of monsoonal moisture advecting northward from the south in a clockwise fashion."There was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cannabis, hemp firm Sonoma Lab Works picks new president

Antonio Frazier has joined Sonoma Lab Works as its new president, the Santa Rosa-based cannabis and hemp testing company announced. “Antonio brings a skill set that is almost unparalleled in today's cannabis testing market,” said Sonoma Lab Works CEO Darius Anderson. “With his extensive connections in the industry and his acumen for cannabis science and consumer safety, we believe that Antonio will help Sonoma Lab Works continue our position as the premier cannabis testing lab in California.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
Eater

San Francisco Cooking School Is Closing

After 10 years of training students for life in restaurant kitchens, San Francisco Cooking School will close its doors at the end of August. Citing lower enrollment in the wake of COVID-19, along with the high cost of living in San Francisco, school co-founder Jodi Liano says it’s time to call it. “Demand for culinary school has definitely fallen everywhere, but I think the interest in training here specifically in San Francisco was bad for us,” Liano says. “It’s an expensive place to be — a lot of the city’s problems everybody knows about, we don’t need to rehash them here — but I think it’s made it a less desirable place to train and relocate and work, particularly since COVID.” The challenges were even more pronounced for students who relocated from out of state, Liano says, especially at a time when people are less financially secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area

(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
OAKLAND, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
5K+
Followers
261
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy