Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Teen Shot In Parking Lot Just Three Years After Sister Was Hit By Stolen Car

By Yolanda Baruch
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 2 days ago
www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 6

D.B Cooper
1d ago

time to rethink your stance of Democrats and their light on crime and criminals if your live in Cleveland.

Reply
5
 

Cleveland.com

Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Cleveland, OH
City
East Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Obituaries
cleveland19.com

Vigil held for 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing for over 15 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About 30 family members came together to remember missing Ashley Summers, determined to keep the case on the public’s mind. Ashley was reported missing on July 9, 2007 near Cleveland’s West Side. Her disappearance is a real mystery to both her family and investigators since all tips to this point have not answered if she is alive.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
STRONGSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner. She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday. Details of what happened...
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Tamia
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police officer guilty of assaulting Black driver

An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop. News outlets reported that jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was acquitted of another count of assault. Video showed Amiott, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Police involved leaves man dead

Lorain Police have been involved in a shooting in the area of Oberlin Avenue and W. 20th street that has left a man dead sources have told the Morning Journal. Elyria Police are handling the investigation. No further have been released at this time.
LORAIN, OH
nypressnews.com

Ohio cop convicted of assaulting Black man at traffic stop

A Cleveland-area police officer was convicted of assault and interfering with civil rights for punching and attacking a Black man during a 2017 traffic stop. A jury found Michael Amiott guilty Friday on those two counts and not guilty on a second assault count. Dashboard and cellphone camera captured Amiott...
CLEVELAND, OH
#Obituary#Shooting#Cleveland Police#Violent Crime#Cleveland Com Torionne
cleveland19.com

Lorain police fatally shoot suspect who allegedly attacked K-9 with knife

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police officer shot and killed a 48-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he attacked a police K-9 during his attempted arrest, according to Elyria police. K-9 Rye received stabbing injuries, Elyria police said, and was taken to an emergency animal clinic for surgery. According to...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk man found lying in the road: Rocky River police blotter

On July 24, a caller reported a man on the ground in the road near the railroad tracks. Police arrived and found the 50-year-old Rocky River man. The suspect exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and turned over to a sober adult to look after him until he was able to appropriately care for himself.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Youtube
sciotopost.com

Police K9 Fighting for Life After Knife Attack from Suspect

Lorain Ohio – A Police K9 is fighting for its life after being stabbed multiple times by a suspect, who was shot in killed during the attack. On 07-30-2022 at approximately 1721 hours the Lorain Police Department responded to 1215 W. 20th St. in an attempt to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old male subject. Upon the officer’s arrival, they confirmed the suspect was inside the residence yet he would not come out.
WKYC

Cleveland officials searching for missing 15-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public after a 15-year-old boy was reported missing. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Donovan Higgins was last seen on July 15,...
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
14K+
Post
42M+
Views
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

