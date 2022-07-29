www.cascadiadaily.com
First Sacred Earth Fair draws hundreds of visitors for climate justice
Hundreds of locals gathered to learn more about climate justice at the Multifaith Network for Climate Justice’s first Sacred Earth Fair on Sunday, an event celebrating Whatcom County’s environmental and spiritual groups targeting climate change. The event, hosted at the Center for Spiritual Living in Bellingham, brought environmental...
Two Bellingham stores holding closing sales, a new artisan market planned for holidays
Also, a Halloween seasonal store is coming back to Bellingham.
Local non-profit is putting on a second Pride event. Here’s where to find the parade, fair
Whatcom Pride plans to hold events throughout the year including meetup events and dance parties.
Review: 'Arreguín: Painter from the New World’
A most beautiful and captivating exhibit is now on display at the Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner: “Arreguín: Painter from the New World” is a candy box of visual treats by Northwest painter Alfredo Arreguín: intense colors, patterned backgrounds and elaborate details. His work has been described by author Lauro Flores as “yielding a potent narrative power” and evoking “the profound, ambiguous symbiosis between humans and nature, fiction and reality.”
Brothers teach free swim lessons for low-income, foster youth
Nathan and Noah Chen have been swimming since they were kids. Now, the two teenagers spend part of their summer teaching swimming to low-income and foster children for free. The two brothers are the founders of Life Jacket Mission, a nonprofit that donates youth life jackets to the Community Boating Center and provides free swim lessons to children in need. Founded in 2018 to donate life jackets, Nathan, 18, and Noah, 15, started teaching swimming lessons last summer.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Wander Brewing opening a second location in Bellingham
One night, while sitting around a campfire in Mozambique, Collene and Chad hatched the idea to open a brewery. The idea was further hashed out while the couple traveled the world, hopping from on continent to the next. Literally, Wander Brewing was born from a spirit of adventure and discovery.
Gorgeous $1.5 Million Washington Victorian Home Is an Amazing Time Capsule
A Washington State Victorian Home Has An Amazing View And Rooms. You could live like royalty in this fantastic Victorian-era house in Washington State. 10 Baths Are Just Part Of The Amenities This Home Offers In Washington State. One of my favorite Facebook groups is Zillow Gone Wild and when...
Winging it at Sweet As Waffles
I’m at Stemma Brewing, and the outdoor seating area is jam-packed. Behind the crowd is the most unorthodox food truck I’ve ever seen — cedar shake siding, turquoise paint, with a mural of an otterlope (an otter/antelope hybrid) eating a waffle on the door. Inside the truck,...
Western Front
After a century of industry, a toxic beach is becoming a park
At the end of Bellingham’s Cornwall Avenue lies a small beach covered in trash and shards of sea glass. Mounds covered in tarps rise up from behind the chain link fence that attempts to keep people away and the remnants of roads have crumbled onto the rocky shore. This...
Who makes the best sushi in Whatcom County? Vote for your favorite now in our poll
From Jun’s Sushi & Bento to Little Tokyo, Asian 1 and other local restaurants, we’re seeking the best sushi in Whatcom County.
Outreach workers in Bellingham helping homeless community beat the heat
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — As the Northwest heat wave steams ahead, many in the homeless community are unable or unwilling to visit cooling centers. At Bellingham's Base Camp homeless shelter, a day room was converted into a temporary cooling center. But workers haven't seen many people using it during the heat wave, and that has them concerned.
After 43 days, rehabilitated bald eagle returned to La Conner
LA CONNER – A 5-year-old bald eagle, once suffering from severe lead poisoning, has been returned to the wild after more than 40 days of rehabilitation at the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). The eagle spent 43 days at PAWS after she was rescued from the Hole in the...
Child dies at Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A child who was reported missing was found dead at Bellingham’s Whatcom Falls Park Friday. Deputy Police Chief Don Almer says the child was not swimming or jumping off anything but was apparently splashing in shallow water before they were reported missing. Police and EMS...
UPDATE: Boy dies in Whatcom Falls Park
A boy died in Whatcom Falls Park Friday afternoon after he was declared missing by family members who were in the park for a function, Bellingham Deputy Police Chief Don Almer said. Bellingham Fire and Police responded to reports of a missing swimmer in Whatcom Falls Park around 2:35 p.m....
Everett firefighter recruit diagnosed with cancer after landing job
EVERETT, Wash. — One of Everett Fire Department’s newest recruits is facing a sudden, unexpected battle. Two weeks after Gina Anderson landed the job of her dreams, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer. Yet, she’d soon discover that her new colleagues would also be some of her...
Unanswered calls to USPS, undelivered mail and ballots concern WA residents
Citizens in Whatcom, Snohomish, and Island counties haven’t been receiving their mail. Here’s what to know and what’s being done.
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Where should you get your Mega Millions tickets? WA Lottery list of state’s ‘luckiest stores’
With the Mega Millions jackpot sitting at $1.28 billion, people may be wondering where the best place is to buy a winning ticket. Washington Lottery’s has released its list of the state’s “luckiest retailers.”. The list includes the retailers that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000...
Here’s who is supporting Whatcom primary candidates seeking seats in the 42nd District
Washington’s 42nd District includes northern Bellingham neighborhoods and the rest of northern and eastern Whatcom County.
Here’s why Whatcom County’s border crossings might be extra busy this weekend
So far this summer around 20,000 vehicles are crossing the Blaine, Lynden and Sumas crossings daily on weekends.
