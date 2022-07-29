ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

First Sacred Earth Fair draws hundreds of visitors for climate justice

Hundreds of locals gathered to learn more about climate justice at the Multifaith Network for Climate Justice’s first Sacred Earth Fair on Sunday, an event celebrating Whatcom County’s environmental and spiritual groups targeting climate change. The event, hosted at the Center for Spiritual Living in Bellingham, brought environmental...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Review: 'Arreguín: Painter from the New World’

A most beautiful and captivating exhibit is now on display at the Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner: “Arreguín: Painter from the New World” is a candy box of visual treats by Northwest painter Alfredo Arreguín: intense colors, patterned backgrounds and elaborate details. His work has been described by author Lauro Flores as “yielding a potent narrative power” and evoking “the profound, ambiguous symbiosis between humans and nature, fiction and reality.”
LA CONNER, WA
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Brothers teach free swim lessons for low-income, foster youth

Nathan and Noah Chen have been swimming since they were kids. Now, the two teenagers spend part of their summer teaching swimming to low-income and foster children for free. The two brothers are the founders of Life Jacket Mission, a nonprofit that donates youth life jackets to the Community Boating Center and provides free swim lessons to children in need. Founded in 2018 to donate life jackets, Nathan, 18, and Noah, 15, started teaching swimming lessons last summer.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Wander Brewing opening a second location in Bellingham

One night, while sitting around a campfire in Mozambique, Collene and Chad hatched the idea to open a brewery. The idea was further hashed out while the couple traveled the world, hopping from on continent to the next. Literally, Wander Brewing was born from a spirit of adventure and discovery.
Winging it at Sweet As Waffles

I’m at Stemma Brewing, and the outdoor seating area is jam-packed. Behind the crowd is the most unorthodox food truck I’ve ever seen — cedar shake siding, turquoise paint, with a mural of an otterlope (an otter/antelope hybrid) eating a waffle on the door. Inside the truck,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
After a century of industry, a toxic beach is becoming a park

At the end of Bellingham’s Cornwall Avenue lies a small beach covered in trash and shards of sea glass. Mounds covered in tarps rise up from behind the chain link fence that attempts to keep people away and the remnants of roads have crumbled onto the rocky shore. This...
After 43 days, rehabilitated bald eagle returned to La Conner

LA CONNER – A 5-year-old bald eagle, once suffering from severe lead poisoning, has been returned to the wild after more than 40 days of rehabilitation at the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). The eagle spent 43 days at PAWS after she was rescued from the Hole in the...
Child dies at Whatcom Falls Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A child who was reported missing was found dead at Bellingham’s Whatcom Falls Park Friday. Deputy Police Chief Don Almer says the child was not swimming or jumping off anything but was apparently splashing in shallow water before they were reported missing. Police and EMS...
BELLINGHAM, WA
UPDATE: Boy dies in Whatcom Falls Park

A boy died in Whatcom Falls Park Friday afternoon after he was declared missing by family members who were in the park for a function, Bellingham Deputy Police Chief Don Almer said. Bellingham Fire and Police responded to reports of a missing swimmer in Whatcom Falls Park around 2:35 p.m....
BELLINGHAM, WA

