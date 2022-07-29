Nathan and Noah Chen have been swimming since they were kids. Now, the two teenagers spend part of their summer teaching swimming to low-income and foster children for free. The two brothers are the founders of Life Jacket Mission, a nonprofit that donates youth life jackets to the Community Boating Center and provides free swim lessons to children in need. Founded in 2018 to donate life jackets, Nathan, 18, and Noah, 15, started teaching swimming lessons last summer.

