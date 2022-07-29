Douglas J. Holbrook, 68, summer resident of Clayton

www.wwnytv.com
Related
wwnytv.com
Geraldine E. Reigert, 97, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Geraldine E. Reigert will be 1:00pm Friday, August 5th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service in Sanford Corners Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.
wwnytv.com
Popular fundraisers for Arc of Jefferson - St. Lawrence coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The two biggest fundraisers for the Arc of Jefferson – St. Lawrence are coming up in a little over a month. Foundation director Michelle Carpenter talked about them on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for her interview. Sunset at the Park...
wwnytv.com
Steven J. Homoki, 61, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Steven J. Homoki, 61, passed away unexpectedly. He was born October 14, 1960, in New Kensington, PA, the son of William and Lucille Hobson Homoki. He graduated from Highlands High School in Natrona Heights, PA in 1979. Steve proudly served in the Navy from 1979 to 1985. He attended The University of Maryland University College while working as a nuclear engineer at Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant in Middletown, PA. He retired from Nine Mile Point Nuclear Power Plant, in Oswego, NY.
wwnytv.com
Ganter to retire from Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The CEO of the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence is retiring early next year and will be replaced by the organization’s chief operating officer. In a release, the agency said CEO Howard Ganter will retire on January 27. He’s been with the organization for 44 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Jenna Wade Peck, 37, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jenna Wade Peck, age 37, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 27, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ‘Maggie’s On The River’ is one of the most popular bars and restaurants in Watertown, and now being sold for a million dollars. But that wasn’t always the case. The same property was once purchased for a single dollar. “Whether it’d...
wwnytv.com
Stone Mills Craft Fair starts Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Stone Mills Craft Fair is this weekend. Deb Stafford Galloway from the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum says the three-day event will feature many local craft and other vendors. You can watch her interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above. The craft...
wwnytv.com
Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital. It happened right in front of the C-Way Resort on Route 12. Officials on scene say two people were flown to Syracuse, and a third was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
Dawne M. Ferriero, 64, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dawne M. Ferriero, 64, of Erie Canal Road Lowville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County, where she was surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by a son, Jeremy Meisner of Albany, her beloved lifelong partner, Daniel Stanford...
wwnytv.com
The Butler Did it Players - While Shakespeare Slept
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Admission- 15.00. Join us for an enlightening and very entertaining evening! Presented by “The Butler Did It Players”! A huge favorite every year! Bring a chair! Adult beverages provided!. Part of the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association.
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Theresa Monday afternoon. New York State Police responded to a call of a motorcycle down an embankment on County Route 22 around 3 PM Monday. Police say 55-year-old Brett Vansant of Macomb missed...
wwnytv.com
Cape Vincent residents voice opinions on French Fest
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered in Cape Vincent to give feedback on this year’s French Festival. The Chamber of Commerce hosted a town hall at the recreation park hall Monday night to gauge people’s experience and talk about ways to improve the festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Lewis County Humane Society: ‘Smiley’ Miley
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Smiley” Miley is “cute but crazy.”. That’s how Kelsey Morak and Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society described the pit bull/chihuahua mix. She’s about a year and a half old and picky about the dogs she likes. Although she’s...
wwnytv.com
Lowville Food Pantry Receives Award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Lowville Food Pantry, Inc. a Community Health Award of $1,000. As an all-inclusive food pantry, they provide open hours Monday through Friday, as well as emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition to food, the pantry also provides personal care items, diapers, baby food & formula, household items, clothing and other goods.
wwnytv.com
Two downtown Watertown properties have been submitted for Restore NY grant funding
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown is in the middle of downtown renovations with plans like the Downtown Streetscape project and the YMCA’s Community and Aquatics Center on Arsenal Street. Restore NY, a state grant program provides funding for just this, projects which will revitalize commercial...
wwnytv.com
North country’s final fair gets underway
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - While the rides won’t be swinging and rolling until Wednesday, the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair officially got underway Tuesday. The morning was busy in the animal barn as young people from across the county competed in the fair’s goat show. Goat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Getting ready for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Monday was set-up day at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Doug LaMont set up his food truck, he’s ready to feed others who were setting up. It’s his 10th year here and he’ll be one of many food trucks at this year’s fair.
wwnytv.com
3 injured, 2 seriously, in Clayton head-on crash
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were sent to a Syracuse hospital in serious condition following a two-car head-on crash in the town of Clayton Monday night. State police say 84-year-old Randolph Heinle from Richfield, Ohio, drove over a curb as he was leaving Natali’s Restaurant on State Route 12 shortly before 9 p.m. and ended up traveling north in the southbound lane.
wwnytv.com
Henderson Harbor gets festive with Christmas in July
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - For some people, this weekend was the most wonderful time of the year. No, it’s not the holiday season yet, but it felt like it in Henderson Harbor. This weekend was the annual Christmas in July celebration, featuring all sorts of fun events...
wwnytv.com
Clayton Photo Contest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Clayton Chamber of Commerce Photo Contest is open to all shutterbugs that have an eye for what could best represent Clayton in the 2023 Visitor Guide, website, displays and in an office collage. The Photo Contest judges will be specifically looking for action shots that...
Comments / 0