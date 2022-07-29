ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield County, CT

INTERVIEW: Chances of winning huge Mega Millions jackpot

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
www.wfsb.com

Eyewitness News

Child tax credit deadline ends Sunday

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in northern Litchfield County Thursday. The tornado started at 6:35 p.m. in Norfolk about 2 miles south of Dennis Hill State Park, the NWS said. Updated: 19 hours ago. The workers at the Girl's Future Firefighter Camp are preparing young women...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New Haven city officials conduct 'clean and safe sweep'

Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear in Morris, puppy in a pool, pig and a cucumber

A muggy Monday will be followed by some late-week heat and oppressive humidity. Here's the mid-morning forecast from Ch. 3's Lorin Richardson. Wendell Edwards and Lorin Richardson have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 1, including the opening of monkeypox vaccine clinics in CT. Updated: 4 hours...
MORRIS, CT
Lifestyle
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Plan approved for preventing wrong way crashes

Eyewitness News

Local residents hoping to win massive Mega Millions jackpot

(WFSB) - The Mega Millions are still at play, and you have time to get in on it. Eyewitness News went out to see how local residents are reacting to the big bucks. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot yet, and you still have time to win. “Well...
WTNH

National Weather Service: Tornado touched down in Litchfield County

COLEBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut residents might be asking: “Did I see that right?” Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have confirmed that a funnel cloud – caught on camera by a Litchfield County resident – actually touched-down in the state on Thursday. Justin Parizo said he received a tip from Rogers Cafe in […]
Register Citizen

These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday

Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
ENFIELD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Talcott Mountain: A View of Early New England

The Talcott Mountain range lies in the northeastern section of Avon and is arguably the town’s most prominent geographic feature. From an elevation of 1,000 feet, the mountain offers views that reach as far as New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock to the north and Long Island Sound to the south and encompass more than 50 cities and towns in the surrounding area.
AVON, CT
NECN

4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine

The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
06880danwoog.com

New Exit Numbers May Drive Us Crazy

Since the 1950s — through name changes (Connecticut Turnpike to Thruway to I-95), changes in speed limits and the removal of tolls — 2 things remained constant: Exit 17 was in Saugatuck, Exit 18 in Greens Farms. For even longer — as Merritt Parkway signs changed from wood...
WILTON, CT

