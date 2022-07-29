INTERVIEW: Chances of winning huge Mega Millions jackpot

www.wfsb.com
Child tax credit deadline ends Sunday
Alert Center: Viewer captures video of tornado in Connecticut
The National Weather Service says it's now investigating to find out if it was a tornado.
VIDEO: New Haven city officials conduct 'clean and safe sweep'
TRENDING NOW: Bear in Morris, puppy in a pool, pig and a cucumber
A muggy Monday will be followed by some late-week heat and oppressive humidity. Here's the mid-morning forecast from Ch. 3's Lorin Richardson. Wendell Edwards and Lorin Richardson have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 1, including the opening of monkeypox vaccine clinics in CT. Updated: 4 hours...
VIDEO: Plan approved for preventing wrong way crashes
Local residents hoping to win massive Mega Millions jackpot
(WFSB) - The Mega Millions are still at play, and you have time to get in on it. Eyewitness News went out to see how local residents are reacting to the big bucks. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot yet, and you still have time to win. “Well...
National Weather Service: Tornado touched down in Litchfield County
COLEBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut residents might be asking: “Did I see that right?” Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have confirmed that a funnel cloud – caught on camera by a Litchfield County resident – actually touched-down in the state on Thursday. Justin Parizo said he received a tip from Rogers Cafe in […]
The Savin Rock Festival in West Haven is something people look forward to all year long.
Register Citizen
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the fire company.
Winning $100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At New Britain Convenience Store
Connecticut Lottery announced a group of new prize winners, including a resident who claimed a $100,000 prize. An unnamed New Britain resident claimed a $100,000 Cashworld 11 prize from a ticket purchased at Quick N Easy, located at 1517 Stanley St. in New Britain, CT Lottery announced on Thursday, July 28.
Lucky guy: Massachusetts man wins second large lottery jackpot
BOSTON — A western Massachusetts man is definitely lucky for life. Kevin Miller, of Montague, claimed his second large lottery prize in six years in the Massachusetts State Lottery. According to a news release, Miller won a $25,000 per year for life prize in the Lucky for Life game....
connecticuthistory.org
Talcott Mountain: A View of Early New England
The Talcott Mountain range lies in the northeastern section of Avon and is arguably the town’s most prominent geographic feature. From an elevation of 1,000 feet, the mountain offers views that reach as far as New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock to the north and Long Island Sound to the south and encompass more than 50 cities and towns in the surrounding area.
Check your ticket! Numbers drawn for massive $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
News 12’s Shosh Bedrosian was at a Norwalk gas station where people were buying tickets all day.
NewsTimes
‘The fish of a lifetime’: CT angler catches rare 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah
An Oxford fisherman has landed two prodigious hybrid fish from a western Connecticut lake, drawing exclamations and some disbelief on a state Facebook page that posted a photo of one of the striped monsters. The first tiger muskie that Joe Rivas landed in Lake Lillinonah this month measured 41 inches...
NECN
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
06880danwoog.com
New Exit Numbers May Drive Us Crazy
Since the 1950s — through name changes (Connecticut Turnpike to Thruway to I-95), changes in speed limits and the removal of tolls — 2 things remained constant: Exit 17 was in Saugatuck, Exit 18 in Greens Farms. For even longer — as Merritt Parkway signs changed from wood...
