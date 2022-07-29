ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Fire crews are gaining the upper hand on the Oak Fire near Yosemite

By KVPR
wemu.org
 3 days ago
www.wemu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Bodies of Three Men Who Died Saving Boy in California Delta Finally Turn Up

California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

California soccer player dies from injuries after massive fight

July 26 (UPI) -- A soccer player hospitalized after a massive fight in California has now died from his injuries, police said Tuesday. Misael Sanchez, 29, was initially taken to the hospital following a fight between two adult soccer teams on July 10. He died early Monday morning and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy