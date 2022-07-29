Fire crews are gaining the upper hand on the Oak Fire near Yosemite

www.wemu.org
Daily Beast
Bodies of Three Men Who Died Saving Boy in California Delta Finally Turn Up
California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
California soccer player dies from injuries after massive fight
July 26 (UPI) -- A soccer player hospitalized after a massive fight in California has now died from his injuries, police said Tuesday. Misael Sanchez, 29, was initially taken to the hospital following a fight between two adult soccer teams on July 10. He died early Monday morning and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
