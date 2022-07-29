Fire crews are gaining the upper hand on the Oak Fire near Yosemite

California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.

