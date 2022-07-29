ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

PROVIDENCE MISSION HOSPITALs Save the Brain Program GIFTS 1,000 FREE MULTISPORT HELMETS TO LOCAL KIDS

By Newspaper Editor
laderaranchnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
laderaranchnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret LA

This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing

The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Mission Viejo, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
lmlamplighter.com

Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Treatment Center

Members of Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center’s Administrative Team (from left to right: Gregg Durkee, chief operating officer; Payman Roshan, senior vice president and area manager; JT Lee, MD, area medical director; and Lisa López RN, chief administrative officer) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of a Radiation Oncology Treatment Center at the Kaiser Permanente Bellflower Medical Offices.
randomlengthsnews.com

Indoor Masking Strongly Advised to Protect Most Vulnerable Residents

Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC COVID-19 Community Levels framework, Los Angeles County remains at the high community level the week ending July 29. However, there are indications that LA County may very soon be moving to the medium community level. Given the latest trends in cases and hospitalizations, Public Health is not instituting universal indoor masking at this time.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health And Safety#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Charity
localocnews.com

Garage burns at empty house in Stanton

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, its firefighters quickly put down a fire in a garage at an empty house in the 10,000 block of Endry in Stanton. They were helped by firefighters from the City of Anaheim. The fire started early on the morning of Sunday, July 31.
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market In Irvine Sunday July 31 2022

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday July 31 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Charities
citywatchla.com

One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition

I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

3150 N Sunrise Court, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92865

Beautiful Built in 2010, in the highly sought after community of Riverbend. This amazing home with lots of natural light throughout with no neighbors behind to block the amazing sunset views (larger private yard space with new Tiki Beach vibe set up for all year round enjoyment with huge bbq grill/bar). Upon entering you will be welcomed by the warm formal dining room, a guest bath on main level, and into your gourmet kitchen with its large center island with bar stool set up, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave/oven and plenty of cabinet storage space, 2 car garage with built in storages for easy access and convenience. Now just relax in your cozy family room OR enjoy your wind down at your outdoor yard space with wine/champagne in hand, glazing into the sunset while soaking up the wonderful Southern California weather all year round. The second level has the best balance of the Luxurious large Master with en suite bathroom, separate tub and walk in shower, as well as a large walk-in closet, with 2 more bedrooms upstairs, another full bath, and laundry room. Just minutes away from Angel Stadium and "The Happiest Place on Earth" Disneyland, close to the 55, 91 and 57 freeways for easy access to all dining, shopping and entertainment! Come LIVE and PLAY: trails/playground, a community pool/spa, basketball/tennis court, baseball fields...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Father-Son Duo Bring New Life to Former Dana Point Hotel Site

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
eletric-vehicles.com

Mullen opens a 16,000-square Develop Center in Irvine amid expansion

Written by Cláudio Afonso | info@claudio-afonso.com | LinkedIn | Twitter. Mullen Automotive announced Monday the opening of a new Automotive Development Center at 100 Technology Drive, Irvine to support Mullen’s expanding automotive team. The 16,000-square-foot facility is located “in the heart of Irvine’s technology corridor” and will receive part of the team that Mullen will divide between Monrovia and Irvine facilities.
IRVINE, CA
kion546.com

More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued

CHINO HILLS, California (KOVR) — More than 200 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia lab have arrived in Southern California and will soon be up for adoption. Priceless Pets, a volunteer rescue shelter located in Chino Hills, welcomed the former dogs who were previously contained solely in cages and used for medical tests.
CHINO HILLS, CA
point2homes.com

22976 Via Pimiento, Mission Viejo, Orange County, CA, 92691

Beautifully nestled within the pristine community of Aliso Villas sits this highly upgraded, light and bright 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo. Featuring travertine floors, recessed lighting, and an updated powder room, the first floor is open to a spacious patio that's perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom tile, and stainless steel appliances. Just up the open staircase are two bedrooms. Each are ample size with natural light and laminate flooring. Nestled between the rooms sits a common bathroom that has been updated with newer tile and fixtures. The interior amenities of this home are just the beginning. The community features a glistening pool and spa along with greenbelts and a playground. With rights to Lake Mission Viejo for a nominal fee, the recreational possibilities are endless. In addition to the garage and one assigned parking space are several nearby guest spots. The building was painted and repiped with PEX in 2021 and the roof is less than 10 years old. The HOA includes trash and sewer. Conveniently located near freeways, parks, shopping, and schools, this neighborhood has it all.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy