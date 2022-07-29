PROVIDENCE MISSION HOSPITALs Save the Brain Program GIFTS 1,000 FREE MULTISPORT HELMETS TO LOCAL KIDS

laderaranchnews.com
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
KCRA.com
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
foxla.com
Man holding danceathon to help raise money for sister battling cancer
It's a special kind of sibling love. One Whittier man is doing everything and anything he can to help his sister who is battling stage 4 breast cancer.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
lmlamplighter.com
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Treatment Center
Members of Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center’s Administrative Team (from left to right: Gregg Durkee, chief operating officer; Payman Roshan, senior vice president and area manager; JT Lee, MD, area medical director; and Lisa López RN, chief administrative officer) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of a Radiation Oncology Treatment Center at the Kaiser Permanente Bellflower Medical Offices.
randomlengthsnews.com
Indoor Masking Strongly Advised to Protect Most Vulnerable Residents
Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC COVID-19 Community Levels framework, Los Angeles County remains at the high community level the week ending July 29. However, there are indications that LA County may very soon be moving to the medium community level. Given the latest trends in cases and hospitalizations, Public Health is not instituting universal indoor masking at this time.
spectrumnews1.com
Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
OCFA Firefighters Free Boy's Hand from Main Place Escalator
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters and paramedics worked tonight to free a boy whose hand became stuck in an escalator at the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana.
localocnews.com
Garage burns at empty house in Stanton
According to the Orange County Fire Authority, its firefighters quickly put down a fire in a garage at an empty house in the 10,000 block of Endry in Stanton. They were helped by firefighters from the City of Anaheim. The fire started early on the morning of Sunday, July 31.
New Chick-fil-A location in Monrovia has opening planned for late Fall 2022
Chick-fil-A's new location will pick up plenty of customers from the heaviest traffic in the San Gabriel ValleyDon Simkovich. Chick-fil-A continues expanding in Los Angeles County and Southern California with a new location currently under construction in Monrovia on Huntington Drive at the 210 Freeway.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market In Irvine Sunday July 31 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday July 31 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
citywatchla.com
One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition
I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a mythical Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
point2homes.com
3150 N Sunrise Court, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92865
Beautiful Built in 2010, in the highly sought after community of Riverbend. This amazing home with lots of natural light throughout with no neighbors behind to block the amazing sunset views (larger private yard space with new Tiki Beach vibe set up for all year round enjoyment with huge bbq grill/bar). Upon entering you will be welcomed by the warm formal dining room, a guest bath on main level, and into your gourmet kitchen with its large center island with bar stool set up, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave/oven and plenty of cabinet storage space, 2 car garage with built in storages for easy access and convenience. Now just relax in your cozy family room OR enjoy your wind down at your outdoor yard space with wine/champagne in hand, glazing into the sunset while soaking up the wonderful Southern California weather all year round. The second level has the best balance of the Luxurious large Master with en suite bathroom, separate tub and walk in shower, as well as a large walk-in closet, with 2 more bedrooms upstairs, another full bath, and laundry room. Just minutes away from Angel Stadium and "The Happiest Place on Earth" Disneyland, close to the 55, 91 and 57 freeways for easy access to all dining, shopping and entertainment! Come LIVE and PLAY: trails/playground, a community pool/spa, basketball/tennis court, baseball fields...
danapointtimes.com
Father-Son Duo Bring New Life to Former Dana Point Hotel Site
eletric-vehicles.com
Mullen opens a 16,000-square Develop Center in Irvine amid expansion
Written by Cláudio Afonso | info@claudio-afonso.com | LinkedIn | Twitter. Mullen Automotive announced Monday the opening of a new Automotive Development Center at 100 Technology Drive, Irvine to support Mullen’s expanding automotive team. The 16,000-square-foot facility is located “in the heart of Irvine’s technology corridor” and will receive part of the team that Mullen will divide between Monrovia and Irvine facilities.
kion546.com
More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued
CHINO HILLS, California (KOVR) — More than 200 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia lab have arrived in Southern California and will soon be up for adoption. Priceless Pets, a volunteer rescue shelter located in Chino Hills, welcomed the former dogs who were previously contained solely in cages and used for medical tests.
point2homes.com
22976 Via Pimiento, Mission Viejo, Orange County, CA, 92691
Beautifully nestled within the pristine community of Aliso Villas sits this highly upgraded, light and bright 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo. Featuring travertine floors, recessed lighting, and an updated powder room, the first floor is open to a spacious patio that's perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom tile, and stainless steel appliances. Just up the open staircase are two bedrooms. Each are ample size with natural light and laminate flooring. Nestled between the rooms sits a common bathroom that has been updated with newer tile and fixtures. The interior amenities of this home are just the beginning. The community features a glistening pool and spa along with greenbelts and a playground. With rights to Lake Mission Viejo for a nominal fee, the recreational possibilities are endless. In addition to the garage and one assigned parking space are several nearby guest spots. The building was painted and repiped with PEX in 2021 and the roof is less than 10 years old. The HOA includes trash and sewer. Conveniently located near freeways, parks, shopping, and schools, this neighborhood has it all.
WATCH: California Teen Gets Hand Stuck In Mall Escalator
'I don’t know how this happened.'
