Palette Cakes

Be Our Guest: Big Sexy Brewing
Introducing a new segment, Be Our Guest, and for this week we have Big Sexy Brewing Company.
Two Rivers
Two Rivers Cider is a locally owned company in business for over 25 years, use 100% fresh-pressed apple juice as the base for all of our ciders. Our on-site tasting room boasts 18 cider taps and we have a large variety of cider in cans and kegs available in local retail and dining outlets. As a company, we are committed to giving back by supporting the arts, local non-profits, and neighborhood efforts.
Wing it on Wheels
Wing It On Wheels is a mobile Hot Wing trailer in Jackson, CA. Owned & Operated by Manuel Duarte. We have been in business since 2019 and mobile since 2021. We serve over 12 different flavors on our. Bone-In and Boneless wings, we also have Cauliflower Wings if chicken isn’t...
Isolated thunderstorms may reach Sacramento, San Joaquin region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monsoon moisture streaming up from the south has the potential to deliver isolated showers and thunderstorms to the Valley, foothills and Sierra overnight into Monday. The showers associated with these thunderstorms will help mitigate fire danger, but dry cloud-to-ground lightning cannot be ruled out. The...
Amazon truck, passenger vehicle collide near Lower Sacramento Road
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Fire department said they responded to a collision between an Amazon delivery truck and a passenger vehicle Thursday afternoon. The fire department said crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to Harvey Lane east of Lower Sacramento Road. According to the fire department, the...
Man shot in torso near Glendale Lane and Alta Arden Expressway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County sheriff’s Office said a man was shot near a tent Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said the suspect shot the victim in the torso around 11 a.m. near Glendale Lane and the Alta Arden Expressway. According to the sheriff’s...
Destination California: Go inside the Holbrooke Hotel
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Grass Valley is a great place for a weekend hike, wine tasting, and even a little shopping in historic downtown. And if you don’t want to leave, you don’t have to. You can just check into a 170-year-old hotel that’s also a historic landmark.
