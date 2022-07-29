ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Palette Cakes

By Kelly Symone
Fox40
 2 days ago
fox40.com

Fox40

Two Rivers

Two Rivers Cider is a locally owned company in business for over 25 years, use 100% fresh-pressed apple juice as the base for all of our ciders. Our on-site tasting room boasts 18 cider taps and we have a large variety of cider in cans and kegs available in local retail and dining outlets. As a company, we are committed to giving back by supporting the arts, local non-profits, and neighborhood efforts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Wing it on Wheels

Wing It On Wheels is a mobile Hot Wing trailer in Jackson, CA. Owned & Operated by Manuel Duarte. We have been in business since 2019 and mobile since 2021. We serve over 12 different flavors on our. Bone-In and Boneless wings, we also have Cauliflower Wings if chicken isn’t...
JACKSON, CA
Fox40

Isolated thunderstorms may reach Sacramento, San Joaquin region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monsoon moisture streaming up from the south has the potential to deliver isolated showers and thunderstorms to the Valley, foothills and Sierra overnight into Monday. The showers associated with these thunderstorms will help mitigate fire danger, but dry cloud-to-ground lightning cannot be ruled out. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Amazon truck, passenger vehicle collide near Lower Sacramento Road

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Fire department said they responded to a collision between an Amazon delivery truck and a passenger vehicle Thursday afternoon. The fire department said crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to Harvey Lane east of Lower Sacramento Road. According to the fire department, the...
LODI, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Go inside the Holbrooke Hotel

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Grass Valley is a great place for a weekend hike, wine tasting, and even a little shopping in historic downtown. And if you don’t want to leave, you don’t have to. You can just check into a 170-year-old hotel that’s also a historic landmark.
GRASS VALLEY, CA

