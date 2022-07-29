SAT JULY 30 Main Street Wadsworth Farmers Market Announces “Kids Day at the Market!” 9:00 to Noon

www.medinacountylife.com
This means war: Medina businesses sign up for friendly competition
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cool Beans Café has brought a war to the Medina square -- a sign war, that is. And it has quickly spread throughout the city and even to other businesses in Medina County. Cool Beans owner Laura Cavey shared that she had seen a similar thing...
medinacountylife.com
SUN AUG 14 / 30th Annual Affair on The Square Craft & Vintage Fair
The 30th annual Affair on the Square Craft & Vintage Fair is all set for Sunday, August 14th from 11 am to 5 pm on the beautiful historic square of Medina, Ohio. The event features over 160 selected crafters and artisans in all mediums including beautifully handcrafted jewelry, home décor, soaps, lotions, metalwork, wearables, vintage and repurposed, and so many more unique items.
News-Herald.com
Kirtland: Organizers set date for 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival
Organizers recently announced that the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, hosted by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame and Museum, will take place Sept. 14 at SNPJ Farm in Kirtland. Top polka bands and sausage-makers take part from noon to 8 p.m. Performers of Cleveland-Style Polka bands will include...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon
The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
Cheesecake Factory out with new flavor for National Cheesecake Day, with charitable donations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today – Saturday, July 30 – is National Cheesecake Day, and The Cheesecake Factory is out with its annual new flavor to benefit charity: Classic Basque Cheesecake. The crustless cheesecake has a burnt top and a creamy, custard-like center with sweet caramelized notes. It’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Local volunteer uncovers piece of ancient history at park in Geauga County
RUSSEL, Ohio — A local volunteer stumbled upon an ancient piece of history while on a hike in Russel Upland park in Geauga County. Nestled deep in Geauga County lies many hidden gems, some of which are managed by the Geauga Park District. Keeping those parks clean and free from debris are their dedicated volunteers, known as "trailgaters".
weeklyvillager.com
Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3
Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
weeklyvillager.com
44 Chrome Shop Now Open
Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
coolcleveland.com
Re-Live the 60s at a Summer Happening in Parma
Want to relive the 1960s or pretend you were around then to enjoy the British music invasion, the mod fashions, the hippies and the so-called “Youthquake”? Head on out to Parma for the fourth annual 60s Summer Happening taking place at the German Central Foundation. Four bands, including...
WKYC
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
Friends renovate century home in Chagrin Falls with California cool: House of the Week
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Since moving from San Francisco to Chagrin Falls in early 2021 to be closer to family, advertising executives Whitney Ward and Jordan Smith have turned their sights on renovating old homes in her hometown while bringing their sense of California style to each project. The friends, who are business partners and roommates, started with their own private residence before taking on a 1920s craftsman on Miles Road, which they turned into a short-term rental.
Avon Lake tries to clear up misunderstandings about power plant proposals
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The 250 people who attended a July 19 public meeting on potential uses for the former lakefront power plant land may have left more confused than when they went in. The city held the meeting so that residents could see a presentation on possible uses for...
daltonkidronnews.com
6,000 chicken halves for 65th KVFD barbecue
For the 65th year, Kidron Volunteer Fire Department has its chicken barbecue. Drive-thru chicken only available at Central Christian School beginning at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Chicken meals served beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Kidron Park. DGKN staff report. KIDRON It’s been a big year for the volunteer fire department...
Ohio grocery store reopened this month after being closed for over 2 years
A popular Ohio grocery store recently reopened its doors after being closed for more than two years. According to local sources, the Earth Fare grocery store at 3450 Westgate Mall in Fairview Park closed its doors more than two years ago after filing for bankruptcy.
streetfoodblog.com
Kayaking, nationwide park, Cedar Level, baseball
August is when faculty sports activities practices start, academics rely down the times to resuming class and plans are made for one final household trip. Nevertheless it’s additionally a time to squeeze in additional enjoyable earlier than temperatures drop and summertime slips away. Stark County and the area supply...
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
Chronicle-Telegram
North Ridgeville receives grant to clean up gas station
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The city of North Ridgeville received $250,000 to clean up an abandoned gas station on Center Ridge Road. The former BP Gas station near the corner of state Route 83 and Center Ridge Road will be cleaned up using state funds released by the Controlling Board.
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
