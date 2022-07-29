ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, OH

SAT JULY 30 Main Street Wadsworth Farmers Market Announces “Kids Day at the Market!” 9:00 to Noon

By Main Street Wadsworth Event
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
SUN AUG 14 / 30th Annual Affair on The Square Craft & Vintage Fair

The 30th annual Affair on the Square Craft & Vintage Fair is all set for Sunday, August 14th from 11 am to 5 pm on the beautiful historic square of Medina, Ohio. The event features over 160 selected crafters and artisans in all mediums including beautifully handcrafted jewelry, home décor, soaps, lotions, metalwork, wearables, vintage and repurposed, and so many more unique items.
MEDINA, OH
News-Herald.com

Kirtland: Organizers set date for 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival

Organizers recently announced that the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, hosted by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame and Museum, will take place Sept. 14 at SNPJ Farm in Kirtland. Top polka bands and sausage-makers take part from noon to 8 p.m. Performers of Cleveland-Style Polka bands will include...
KIRTLAND, OH
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon

The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
SOLON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Local volunteer uncovers piece of ancient history at park in Geauga County

RUSSEL, Ohio — A local volunteer stumbled upon an ancient piece of history while on a hike in Russel Upland park in Geauga County. Nestled deep in Geauga County lies many hidden gems, some of which are managed by the Geauga Park District. Keeping those parks clean and free from debris are their dedicated volunteers, known as "trailgaters".
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3

Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
RAVENNA, OH
weeklyvillager.com

44 Chrome Shop Now Open

Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
MANTUA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Re-Live the 60s at a Summer Happening in Parma

Want to relive the 1960s or pretend you were around then to enjoy the British music invasion, the mod fashions, the hippies and the so-called “Youthquake”? Head on out to Parma for the fourth annual 60s Summer Happening taking place at the German Central Foundation. Four bands, including...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Friends renovate century home in Chagrin Falls with California cool: House of the Week

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Since moving from San Francisco to Chagrin Falls in early 2021 to be closer to family, advertising executives Whitney Ward and Jordan Smith have turned their sights on renovating old homes in her hometown while bringing their sense of California style to each project. The friends, who are business partners and roommates, started with their own private residence before taking on a 1920s craftsman on Miles Road, which they turned into a short-term rental.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

6,000 chicken halves for 65th KVFD barbecue

For the 65th year, Kidron Volunteer Fire Department has its chicken barbecue. Drive-thru chicken only available at Central Christian School beginning at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Chicken meals served beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Kidron Park. DGKN staff report. KIDRON It’s been a big year for the volunteer fire department...
KIDRON, OH
streetfoodblog.com

Kayaking, nationwide park, Cedar Level, baseball

August is when faculty sports activities practices start, academics rely down the times to resuming class and plans are made for one final household trip. Nevertheless it’s additionally a time to squeeze in additional enjoyable earlier than temperatures drop and summertime slips away. Stark County and the area supply...
STARK COUNTY, OH
10TV

3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

North Ridgeville receives grant to clean up gas station

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The city of North Ridgeville received $250,000 to clean up an abandoned gas station on Center Ridge Road. The former BP Gas station near the corner of state Route 83 and Center Ridge Road will be cleaned up using state funds released by the Controlling Board.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

