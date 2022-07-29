Woodrow Wilson High School’s new principal comes from J.L. Long

Photography by Jessica Turner. There’s been an iteration of Sfuzzi in Dallas every decade for the past five decades. It’s the comeback kid that won’t stay down. When the original Sfuzzi opened in 1987, now-owners Brandon Hays and Phillip Schanbaum were toddlers. Robert Colombo and his team were operating a boozy pizza and pasta spot on McKinney, frequented by Dallas Cowboys and socialites alike. The upscale Italian concept expanded to 20 restaurants by 1993.

