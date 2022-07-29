Woodrow Wilson High School’s new principal comes from J.L. Long

lakewood.advocatemag.com
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry Lease
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown LotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry Lease
George Mason: Here with a reminder to be kinder
Apologies to Adele and my grade-school grammar teacher (pop artists aren’t much on predicate nominatives). After saying goodbye a few months ago to my regular monthly column, I am back in a quarterly rotation with some admired colleagues. What have I missed? The opportunity to write about the spiritual...
For now, White Rock Lake Museum will stay at the Bath House Cultural Center
The White Rock Lake Museum will remain at the Bath House Cultural Center — for now. The Office of Arts and Culture, which manages the events and programs at the Bath House, initially gave the museum board a July 1 deadline to decide what to do with the exhibits.
Neighborhood author found new calling in writing children’s books after retirement
After a 40-year career spent counseling adults, Lake Highlands resident Dr. Anne Worth made a life shift partly jolted by the pandemic. At 80, she’s already published two children’s books since the pandemic with a third on the way. After retiring from counseling and moving to the community at the Landon, she has been writing consistently.
The Whippersnapper, High Fives owners resurrect Sfuzzi on Henderson Avenue
Photography by Jessica Turner. There’s been an iteration of Sfuzzi in Dallas every decade for the past five decades. It’s the comeback kid that won’t stay down. When the original Sfuzzi opened in 1987, now-owners Brandon Hays and Phillip Schanbaum were toddlers. Robert Colombo and his team were operating a boozy pizza and pasta spot on McKinney, frequented by Dallas Cowboys and socialites alike. The upscale Italian concept expanded to 20 restaurants by 1993.
Kalachandji’s Restaurant has been serving vegetarian dishes for 40 years
Photography by Yuvie Styles. Kalachandji’s Restaurant is known for its long-standing vegetarian buffet. And though there’s no spiritual requirement for diners, there’s a spiritual component to everything that’s served. “We believe that food that’s prepared with devotion and offered to God has spiritual potency,” says Danny...
Food helps this Old East Dallas neighbor remember his Hungarian family, heritage
If you’re walking in Old East Dallas and smell the warm aroma of onions and garlic cooking, along with a generous dash of paprika, chances are you’re in the vicinity of Sandor Korponai’s place. His Hungarian dishes are tasty, but they also come with a side of family memories and a large helping of history.
