Charlie Blackmon, MaximBet Team Up to Pitch the Colorado Water Plan

He's one of the biggest names in Hollywood these days, but before his acting career ever took off, Chris Pratt was here in Colorado as a coupon salesman. A good one, too. Everybody loves the story of how Jason Momoa once lived and worked in Fort Collins, and I think this story ranks right up there, with that. Chris Pratt is one of the coolest, handsomest guys around; to think that he once had a life here in Colorado is great.

