Charlie Blackmon, MaximBet Team Up to Pitch the Colorado Water Plan

Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River
For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. "Give me a call when you get this!" he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.Minutes later, the park service confirmed their worst fear: smallmouth bass had in fact been found and were likely reproducing in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.They may be a beloved sport fish, but smallmouth bass feast on humpback chub, an...
Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Two bull moose relocated from near Colorado highway with help of residents
Two bull moose that ventured toward Interstate 25 as the sun set Friday were tranquilized by wildlife officers and carried to trailers with help from Colorado Springs residents. "How do you move a bull moose that weighs 500 plus pounds? It takes a village!" wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife on...
Deadpool: US mega drought spells trouble at Hoover Dam
Millions of gallons of Colorado River water hurtle through the Hoover Dam every day, generating electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes. As a consequence, there is not as much in a river that supplies water to tens of millions of people and countless acres of farmland.
Did You Ever Run into Handsome Chris Pratt When He Lived in Colorado?
He's one of the biggest names in Hollywood these days, but before his acting career ever took off, Chris Pratt was here in Colorado as a coupon salesman. A good one, too. Everybody loves the story of how Jason Momoa once lived and worked in Fort Collins, and I think this story ranks right up there, with that. Chris Pratt is one of the coolest, handsomest guys around; to think that he once had a life here in Colorado is great.
'Save the life of the river': House passes bills on Colorado River drought, wildfires
The drought bill would provide $500 million to help ease the risks of drought on the Colorado River. The wildfire measure addresses recovery efforts.
As drought shrivels Lake Powell, millions face power crisis
With water levels falling ‘lower than thought possible’ at Glen Canyon dam, energy production could halt as soon as July 2023
Kenny Chesney Fan Dies After Falling at Denver’s Empower Field
A woman died at a Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday, July 30, when she fell from an escalator at Denver, Colorado’s Empower Field. According to Denver Police, she was sitting on the escalator railing when she fell at about 10:52 pm. She died from injuries in the fall, and Denver Police are investigating her death as an accident.
