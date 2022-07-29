Big Data and AI Can Defend Democracy—Or Destroy It

nationalinterest.org
Russia 'Running Out of Steam,' 'Growing Desperate' in Ukraine War: Experts
The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence said Friday that Russia's "illegal invasion of Ukraine has backfired on the Kremlin."
President Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces are counterattacking and advancing towards the captured city of Kherson
President Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian forces are slowly moving towards the Russian-held city of Kherson. Ukrainian troops have damaged bridges in Kherson that act as supply lines for Russian troops. UK military intelligence has said that losing supply routes to Kherson "would be a significant military and political setback...
Germany to send Ukraine 16 bridge-laying tanks, adding to its arsenal of Western weapons, as it wages a new offensive against the Russian invasion
Germany plans to send Ukraine 16 Biber bridge-layer tanks. The tanks deploy assault bridges to help troops cross streams, ditches and other obstacles on the battlefield. The Biber tanks are the latest to be added to Ukraine's growing arsenal of Western weapons. Germany plans to send Ukraine 16 Biber bridge-layer...
Former director of national intelligence warns of China's threat to America under Biden's leadership
Former National Intelligence director John Ratcliffe issued a stark warning on "The Ingraham Angle," following President Biden's call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday morning. JOHN RATCLIFFE: According to the readout, Joe Biden told President Xi that he opposed any unilateral efforts to change the status quo. President Xi was...
Washington Examiner
Depleting already insufficient Pacific forces, Biden sends F-22s to Europe
Six Air Force F-22 fighter jets are on their way to Poland. The crew's mission is to strengthen NATO's deterrent posture in Eastern Europe and deter Russian aggression. The allies this mission most benefits are deserving: The Baltic states and Poland spend at least NATO's 2%-of-GDP target on defense. They also support U.S. efforts to restrain China's increasingly bold Communist imperialism.
The China threat is enormous and America must win the next great global competition
On October 4, 1957, the world was forever changed. The Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first satellite into space. This moment stunned the world and shocked the American people. This singular event set off the Space Race and a time of incredible innovation and engineering, laying the groundwork for many...
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
nationalinterest.org
Japan Sounds the Alarm On China's ‘Intelligentized Warfare’
A new Japanese defense report highlights concerns over China's growing use of artificial intelligence and “civil-military fusion.”. It is not surprising that China is discussed extensively in Japan’s recently released Defense of Japan 2022 report, as Beijing increases its aggressive behavior in the region. This includes strengthening its training and collaboration with Russia and massively increasing the size and sophistication of its navy, nuclear arsenal, which now includes ground-based built silos, and the emergence of fifth-generation aircraft, such as the J-31 and J-20.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
americanmilitarynews.com
China shows off ‘carrier killer’ nuclear missiles ahead of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
As China continues to make threats and demands for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to refrain from visiting Taiwan, Chinese missile forces upped the ante by posting photos of their nuclear Dongfeng DF-17 “Carrier Killer” missiles on Monday. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Forces shared a photo...
Chinese invasion of Taiwan may come sooner than expected
TAIPEI, Taiwan — The timeline for a potential Chinese attempt to take Taiwan by force seems to be getting shorter. Driving the news: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Biden not to "play with fire" over Taiwan on Thursday, according to the Chinese readout of a call between the two leaders.
Congress Warns China to Chill on Pelosi’s Potential Trip to Taiwan
As rumors swirl that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress may be jetting off to Taiwan in the coming days, China is threatening a forceful retaliation. But U.S. lawmakers have their own message for China and President Xi Jinping: Don’t mess with us. Rep. Eric Swalwell...
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
Surveillance is pervasive: Yes, you are being watched, even if no one is looking for you
The U.S. has the largest number of surveillance cameras per person in the world. Cameras are omnipresent on city streets and in hotels, restaurants, malls and offices. They’re also used to screen passengers for the Transportation Security Administration. And then there are smart doorbells and other home security cameras. Most Americans are aware of video surveillance of public spaces. Likewise, most people know about online tracking – and want Congress to do something about it. But as a researcher who studies digital culture and secret communications, I believe that to understand how pervasive surveillance is, it’s important to recognize how...
Washington Examiner
Pentagon isn’t seeing ‘real, substantive change’ in Ukraine
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters its sixth month, a senior military official said there isn't "substantive change" in some Ukrainian territories. The official's comments come less than 24 hours after at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were reportedly killed by artillery blasts in the penal colony of the eastern Ukrainian town of Olenivka, where more than 900 Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during the battle for Mariupol were being held after they surrendered from the Azovstal steel plant.
Wake Up! We're at War | Opinion
Protecting basic human needs like food and shelter is what people fight for, go to war for. And it's these basics that are under direct assault by Russia, in Ukraine and around the world. The knock-on effects of the war are leaving an untold number of people hungry and—as the seasons change—out in the cold.
Humans risk being overrun by artificial superintelligence in 30 years
A MACHINE with human-level intelligence could be built in the next 30 years and could represent a threat to life on Earth, some experts believe. AI researchers and technology executives like Elon Musk are openly concerned about human extinction caused by machines. Smart computers make smarter computers. The Law of...
nationalinterest.org
Nuclear Risks: Russia’s Ukraine War Could End in Disaster
The Russo-Ukrainian War could yet go nuclear, and expanding war aims could push Russia over the brink. As the Russo-Ukrainian War grinds on, both Russia and Ukraine have adjusted their strategic objectives. Russia abandoned its initial goal of seizing Kyiv and installing a pro-Russian government after facing fierce Ukrainian resistance, and is now focusing on conquering Eastern Ukraine and annexing significant portions of Ukraine’s southern territory. Ukraine’s minimum objectives include reestablishing its prewar borders, with political leaders occasionally suggesting that Ukraine should expand its ambitions to reclaiming territory lost to Russia in Crimea and the Donbas region since 2014.
nationalinterest.org
Chinese Leaders Know They Have No Claim to Taiwan
Biden’s top aides may encourage Nancy Pelosi to back down, but this would be a mistake. As Speaker Nancy Pelosi considers a trip to Taiwan, Chinese leaders bluster. “If you play with fire, you get burned,” President Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden during a July 28 phone call. Beyond Xi’s bluster and threats of war looms a fact he seeks to bury. Mainland China has no claim to Taiwan, and even Chinese leaders realize that.
Comments / 3