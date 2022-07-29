WebXtra: North America Diving Dogs jumping competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena

www.kltv.com
WHITEHOUSE HEALTH FAIR KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
Former East Texas firefighter founds service organization for vets, first responders
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Longview’s Roughneck Harley-Davidson, a fundraiser was held Saturday for the newly-formed “Redemption Recovery Center.”. Former East Texas firefighter Ken Danapas formed the organization to assist active and retired military and first responders with physical and mental health services, knowing that often benefits and services run out.
Longview Marine veteran sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas marine corps veteran continues his long fight for justice for marines and their families, who may have suffered long lasting health problems from contaminated water on a base, decades ago. A pastor at ‘New Covenant Church’ in Longview, marine corps veteran Mike Park...
Dog Diving Show
A Smith County deputy died after a multi-vehicle crash shut down Frankston Highway early Friday. A multi-vehicle crash shut down a highway in Smith County shortly after midnight Friday. It happened along the northbound lanes of Frankston Highway, about a mile south of West Grande Boulevard. UT Tyler hosts child...
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
Whitehouse First Assembly to host back-to-school health fair Saturday
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse First Assembly Church is hosting their fifth back to school health fair to help better prepare kids to start the 2022 school year. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be organized as a drive-through where parents and...
WebXtra: Central ISD new safety measures include training ‘selected’ people to carry gun on campus
Smith County deputy dies after struck outside patrol unit by intoxicated driver
MISSING: Harrison Co. man last seen walking near his home in Harleton area
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing elderly man. Officials say Joseph Edgar Murray, 69, was last seen walking from his home in northwestern Harrison County in the Harleton area. Murray is described as a white male who is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He has gray hair and green eyes. He does not currently have facial hair, and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a red, white, and blue shirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes.
Upshur County authorities searching for missing Laporte man
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.
Fred Douglass Alumni Association celebrates school’s 100th anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Fred Douglas Alumni Association has been up and running since 1979. On Saturday, students gathered to celebrate and reminisce about the legacy of their former high school. “Get them to come back remember their history that’s why you hear a lot of chatter going on...
Deputy Killed In Crash
Fund set up for family of fallen Smith County Deputy Bustos
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A work crew in a wooded area found skeletal remains on Wednesday. According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, the work crew called law enforcement to the scene, and the investigators who responded confirmed that the workers’ discovery was human remains. The sheriff’s...
Arrest operation stemming from gang-related shooting in Marshall ends with 11 arrests
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - 11 people were arrested after an operation by the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department. According to a press release, the operation stemmed from a gang-related shooting that occurred on July 17, 2022 in...
