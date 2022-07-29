ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

WebXtra: North America Diving Dogs jumping competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena

KLTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

 

North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
LONGVIEW, TX
Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
LONGVIEW, TX
LONGVIEW, TX
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
TYLER, TX
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Longview’s Roughneck Harley-Davidson, a fundraiser was held Saturday for the newly-formed “Redemption Recovery Center.”. Former East Texas firefighter Ken Danapas formed the organization to assist active and retired military and first responders with physical and mental health services, knowing that often benefits and services run out.
LONGVIEW, TX
A Smith County deputy died after a multi-vehicle crash shut down Frankston Highway early Friday. A multi-vehicle crash shut down a highway in Smith County shortly after midnight Friday. It happened along the northbound lanes of Frankston Highway, about a mile south of West Grande Boulevard. UT Tyler hosts child...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
TYLER, TX
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
LONGVIEW, TX
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing elderly man. Officials say Joseph Edgar Murray, 69, was last seen walking from his home in northwestern Harrison County in the Harleton area. Murray is described as a white male who is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He has gray hair and green eyes. He does not currently have facial hair, and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a red, white, and blue shirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Angela Stallone with North America Diving Dogs about, well, North America Diving Dogs, who are flying through the air at the Longview Rodeo Arena this weekend. Updated: 3 hours ago. Friday, the University Of Texas at Tyler hosted the child and adolescent trauma and abuse...
LONGVIEW, TX
SMITH COUNTY, TX
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A work crew in a wooded area found skeletal remains on Wednesday. According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, the work crew called law enforcement to the scene, and the investigators who responded confirmed that the workers’ discovery was human remains. The sheriff’s...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX

