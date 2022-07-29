ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

On the Market: A Sprawling Hilltop Estate in Vermont

By Erin Kayata
Boston Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bostonmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Pint-Sized Condo on the Shores of Provincetown

With a design so stylish, it was once featured in a Pottery Barn campaign, this Provincetown home is a beach lover's paradise. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,025,000. Size: 410 square feet. Bedrooms: 1. Bathrooms: 1 full.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Boston Magazine

Nine Awesome Urban Hikes around Boston

Why trek all the way to Vermont when you can explore Boston’s hidden-in-plain-sight green spaces?. Keep your weekends full of the coolest things to do around Boston with our weekly Weekender newsletter. As city dwellers continue to search for ways to get outside close to home amid the disruptions...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Vermont State
Boston, MA
Business
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Boston, MA
City
Norwich, VT
Local
Vermont Business
Norwich, VT
Business
WCAX

Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze. “Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze...
WMUR.com

Groundbreaking held for new exit 4A off I-93 in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A groundbreaking that many thought might never happen was held Tuesday in Londonderry. State, federal and local officials gathered to celebrate the construction of a new exit off of Interstate 93. There are still some environmental permits that have to be approved, according to the contractor, but officials said the new exit 4A will prove to be an economic engine for the area.
LONDONDERRY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Barns#Design#Sledding#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
Boston Magazine

11 of the Most Delicious Falafel Spots around Boston

Many cultures have laid claim to the invention of falafel—from Egyptians to Greeks to the Lebanese—and as a result, our world has been blessed with several tasty versions of these wondrously delicious vegetarian fritters. However, one element remains relatively consistent across all variations of falafel: texture. Formed from chickpeas or fava beans, perfect deep-fried falafel balls tend to have a crispy exterior and a pillowy soft interior. Whether you prefer them wrapped in warm pita pockets, on a bed of lettuce slathered in tahini dressing, or cold out of the fridge and dipped in garlic sauce, there are plenty of shops throughout the Boston area that offer innovative takes on the classic Middle Eastern street food. Below you’ll find 11 of our favorite options for swift take-out operations or leisurely sit-down meals that last until closing time.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Supermarket News

Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades

Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Seacoast Current

Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
MEDFORD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH

The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
TILTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes

MANCHESTER, NH — Housing code regulations enforced in the city are minimum standards designed to protect health and safety, according to a building department official. They do not necessarily address what an average person would consider abysmal conditions within an apartment. Michael Landry, the city’s deputy director of Building...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

State, local leaders highlight Vermont-made mobile battery storage system

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - State and local leaders highlighted a fleet of Vermont-made mobile battery storage systems with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. Waterbury-based Nomad Transportable Power Systems and KORE Power manufacture and assemble large battery storage which can store energy created by solar panels and wind turbines. The trailers can...
WATERBURY, VT
Live 95.9

MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam

During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Two shot in Nubian Square

Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy