Will Smith posts apology video, addresses Chris Rock slap

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke
Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health. According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.
Nelly Furtado Hits High Notes Singing in Y2K Mules & Daring Black Dress With Drake at October World Weekend
Click here to read the full article. Nelly Furtado returned to the stage for a special performance, courtesy of Drake’s new October World Weekend concert series. The musician performed with Drake to kick off the series, with the duo covering her hit early 2000s songs “I’m Like a Bird” and “Promiscuous.” While performing 2000 anthem “I’m Like a Bird,” as seen in a clip shared to Instagram, Furtado wore a black knee-length dress with an asymmetric neckline, featuring a sleeveless silhouette with two straps of different widths. The number gained a daring edge from a lace-up side that split into a...
‘Good Trouble’ Renewed for Season 5 at Freeform
Click here to read the full article. “Good Trouble” has been renewed for Season 5 at Freeform. The long running series was recently announced to be one of the year’s top 10 ad-supported cable dramas among women 18-34. Season 5 is set to once again follow the complicated lives of the residents of downtown Los Angeles’ communal living building The Coterie. Starring Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez as recently-graduated sisters Callie and Mariana, “Good Trouble” follows the duo as they navigate their lives as 20-somethings in a new city. Mariana aims to upend the male-dominated tech industry, while Callie faces the harsh realities...
