Lightyear welcomes Koenigsegg investment, tech partnership

uk.motor1.com
Related
Top Speed
Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer
Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
The Verge
VW starts ID.4 production in Tennessee, promising cheaper EVs
The Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover SUV is now being built at the German automaker’s vehicle factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s the company’s first EV to be manufactured in the US and signals that a more affordable version of the ID.4 is on the horizon. VW says it...
Stellantis Announces New Turbo 1.6-Liter Engine For Two Hybrid Models
Stellantis will invest $99 million into factories in North America to build a new 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine for two, upcoming hybrid models. Production of the powerplant will begin in early 2025. This engine is based on a powerplant that's currently available from Stellantis brands in Europe. A company spokesperson...
US News and World Report
Lidar Maker Innoviz Signs $4 Billion Supply Deal With Volkswagen
(Reuters) - Innoviz Technologies will supply hardware and software to Volkswagen AG's Cariad unit in a deal valued at $4 billion, the Israeli company said on Tuesday. The components, including laser-based lidar sensors, will be used in advanced driver assistance systems and automated vehicles from multiple brands in the Volkswagen Group, starting mid-decade, Innoviz said.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Group Unveils Its First Electric Flying Taxi Prototype
Volkswagen Group China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype as part of the Vertical Mobility project it launched in 2020. After intensive research, conceptual work and development, the project team finally has something to show for in the form of the first validation...
Hyundai Boss Reveals How The 911 Inspired The Ioniq 6
If you haven't noticed, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis have been on a mission recently. The group unveiled game-changing 800V charging architecture for its EVs. The Hyundai N Vision 74 completely took over social media for days after its debut, and the brand's cars are fast gaining a reputation for reliability and affordability.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
2023 Toyota Sequoia Fuel Economy, Red Bull Porsche Report, And Tesla Doing Tesla Things: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Porsche is to purchase a 50 percent stake in Red Bull Racing, with a 10-year commitment from Stuttgart. That’s according to legal documents published in Morocco. The Volkswagen Group had previously confirmed that both the Audi and Porsche names will be in Formula 1 in 2026, although no official announcement regarding potential teams or partners has been made yet.
Hyundai Debuts 679-HP Retro Concept With Hydrogen Power
Hyundai has unveiled two striking development mules that'll shape the future of go-fast N models in an electrified world. One, the electric RN22e, is based on the recently-released Hyundai Ioniq 6. You can read all about that 576-hp electric concept car here. For now, we're here to talk about its wild stablemate, which Hyundai calls the N Vision 74.
Alfa Romeo Will Develop Large Model In US, Production Starts In 2027
Alfa Romeo plans to develop a large vehicle in the United States that is supposed to arrive in 2027. The info comes from brand boss Jean-Philippe Imparato speaking during a media roundtable, according to Automotive News. Imperato wasn't willing to identify the vehicle as a sedan or crossover. In an...
CNBC
Ford CEO offers more clues about automaker's ambitious electric vehicle plans
Analysts have questioned whether Ford's plan to profitably build 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026 is realistic, given tight supplies of batteries and skyrocketing mineral prices. CEO Jim Farley dropped some hints about Ford's plan to meet its goals during Ford's earnings call this past week. Electric vehicle batteries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toyota's Chief Scientist Says The World Isn't Ready For EVs
Toyota's stance on electric vehicles has been in sharp contrast to many other major players in the industry. While the brand finally has a modern EV in the form of the bZ4X, it is still electrifying its lineup at a slow pace. Last year, the company's CEO warned that a sudden transition to EVs at the expense of internal combustion could damage Japan's economy, and more recently, it said that it's important to give customers in different regions the choice of an EV or a conventionally-powered vehicle. This school of thought isn't unique to Toyota's CEO. Gill Pratt, CEO of the Toyota Research Institute, also believes the future of automobiles won't begin and end with EVs, suggesting that too many people have succumbed to the hype of electric-only propulsion.
motor1.com
BP opens its first charging station for electric trucks
BP has opened its first fast charging station aimed at medium and heavy-duty electric lorries, as part of the preparation for mass electrification. The station is located at BP's Aral brand fuel station at Schwegenheim in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, near the major B9 road. It's a pull-through type facility, equipped with...
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
Toyota Researching New Ways To Save The Combustion Engine
While the rest of the automotive industry readies itself for the impending electric era, Toyota's hesitancy to fully embrace EVs has left many analysts scratching their heads. Yes, the company has said it will introduce 16 new battery-powered vehicles in the coming years but, so far, rival automakers are steaming past. In the USA, for example, the company sells just the bZ4X, something which may become difficult as the brand slowly runs out of EV credits.
fordauthority.com
Next Generation Ford Ranger Production Aided By New Body Shop
The all-new, next generation Ford Ranger will be produced at multiple facilities around the globe, and the first shipment of the mid-size pickup left one of those plants – Ford Thailand Manufacturing – back in May, while other markets are still waiting for it to launch, though some are experiencing a few teething issues. One of the handful of places building the new Ranger is the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which has undergone quite a few changes in recent months as it prepares to do just that, gaining a new stamping plant and converting to 35 percent solar power. Now, the Silverton plant has also gained a brand new, high-tech body shop to help build enough next generation Ford Ranger pickups to support 100 global markets.
TechCrunch
Innoviz lidar will be on all VW vehicles with automated driving capabilities
Innoviz will work directly with Cariad SE, VW’s automotive software company, to integrate its technology into upcoming VW vehicles. The partnership with VW is Innoviz’s third design win with a Tier 1 supplier. In April, BMW revealed that Innoviz’s lidar would be on the 2023 BMW i7 electric vehicles, and in May last year, Innoviz was selected by another unnamed Tier 1 automotive supplier for its autonomous shuttle program.
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW i4 lowers starting price to $52,395 with addition of eDrive35 grade
BMW's i4 electric hatchback enters the 2023 model year with a new eDrive35 grade that has brought the starting price down to $52,395, including a $995 destination charge. The i4 was a new addition to BMW's lineup for 2022, initially offering eDrive40 and M50 grades, priced from $56,395 and $66,895, respectively. Pricing of those grades for the 2023 model year has not yet been announced.
motor1.com
Mercedes-Benz trucks launches eActros with a trailer
Mercedes-Benz Trucks announced that its eActros electric truck has been approved as a truck-and-trailer combination with a total weight of 40 tonnes. The company already accepts orders for this configuration, while the first vehicle has been deployed with Logistik Schmitt in the northern Black Forest, Germany, for a new phase of endurance testing.
Comments / 0