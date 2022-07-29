www.sprintcarandmidget.com
Kyle Cummins Flips The Script
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kyle Cummins flipped the script on his journey to victory Friday night during round six of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week at Bloomington Speedway. On Thursday, Cummins fast qualifying time during an aborted rain-interrupted qualifying session, then discovered an engine issue that prematurely ended...
Pennzoil 150 results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
WTHR
IMS adding another weekend of racing in 2023
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The International Motor Sports Association is returning to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, billed as the "IMSA Battle on the Bricks," will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2023, around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. The race will air live on WTHR Channel 13.
JamBase
Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis
Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Now Has 50 Members After Induction
Eight individuals were enshrined in the Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Saturday night in the cafeteria at Frankfort High School,. That now brings the total in the Frankfort Hall of Fame to 50 for an organization that has been operating for just five years. “What this Hall of...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
Deland McCullough II, David Ellis Won't Play for Indiana Football in 2022
Indiana football defensive back Deland McCullough II announced via Twitter that he is hanging up his cleats for good after a recent injury. Running back David Ellis won't play for Indiana in 2022 either due to health reasons. Indiana coach Tom Allen said on July 26 at Big Ten Media Days that both players will stay with Indiana "in a different capacity until they graduate."
clintoncountydailynews.com
Annual Hotdog Festival 2022 Underway
Beautiful weather for the annual Hotdog Festival has been forecast and proved true for Friday’s festivities. We have a couple hundred photos so far in the links below for you to view including multi-agency K9 demonstration with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant & K9 Trainer Joey Mitchell...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Indianapolis
When people think about the best Mexican restaurants in the United States, cities such as Phoenix, Albuquerque, San Francisco, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Diego might come to mind. But what they might not realize is that Indianapolis, Indiana, also has some of the best Mexican food restaurants. You can...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 forward Caleb Williams
Indiana continued to expand its list of targets in the 2024 class this summer when it offered Caleb Williams last week. The 6-foot-7 Williams announced the offer on his Twitter page. “Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from Indiana University!” he wrote. Williams is from the Washington...
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
WISH-TV
1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
buildingindiana.com
Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades
Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
MyWabashValley.com
Rural King to move into vacant K-Mart building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed Friday that Rural King will be the second tenant at the old K-Mart location on US-41 in Terre Haute. Switzer also confirmed the Rural King on the east side of town will remain open. He said this Rural...
WTHR
24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect arrested after pursuit in Fishers
HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police are investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
WISH-TV
ISP: Elwood police officer shot; person in custody after multi-county chase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An officer has been shot in Elwood, leading to a police chase, and ends with a person arrested in Fishers on Interstate 69, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, the officer is in a hospital with their condition unknown at this time. The chase...
ISP investigate fatal motorcycle crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to INDOT, the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the collector ramp of I-465 near East 56th Street and Shadeland Avenue in the southbound lane. No other details have been provided. This story […]
WLFI.com
One dead in motorcycle crash with deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer just west of Mulberry. At 5:17 p.m. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on the intersection of Mulberry Jefferson Road and 600 West. A motorcycle driver, Gerald Palmer,...
